NAI Mertz's Steve Cole wins award

Steve Cole, vice president of NAI Mertz of PA based in its Wilkes-Barre office, has earned the SIOR designation from the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, the leading professional commercial and industrial real estate association.
The SIOR designation is a prestigious professional symbol of the highest level of knowledge, production and ethics in the real estate industry, according to
NAI Mertz.
“We congratulate Steve on receiving the SIOR designation,” said Barry Mertz, SIOR, CEO, NAI Mertz. “This accolade recognizes experts in our industry that are committed to achieving professional excellence through a high degree of education, training and success. Earning the SIOR designation is a testament to Steve’s dedication to providing his clients with the highest level of service, and we look forward to his continued success as a part of the NAI Mertz team,” he added.
Cole is an industrial and leasing specialist with 11 years of tenure with NAI Mertz of PA and also serves on NAI Mertz’s Energy Services team, having worked with numerous energy companies. He is a licensed salesperson in Pennsylvania and is continuing his education in logistics and supply chain management. Prior to joining NAI Mertz, Cole was an active Pennsylvania National Guard soldier. Enlisted in 2003, he was promoted to sergeant in 2006. He served an 18-month deployment in Iraq where he was a team leader in a unit that ran convoy operations.
NAI Mertz, with a team of over 40 professionals, now has 11 members that hold the SIOR designation, more than any other commercial real estate firm in the region, the company said. In addition, NAI Mertz Vice President Roy Kardon currently serves on the SIOR NJ Chapter’s board of officers, and Rebecca Ting, vice president, is an SIOR NJ past president.
NAI Mertz of PA is a full-service commercial real estate firm and the NAI Global representative for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and northeastern
Pennsylvania markets.