Retail Trends

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

General Dynamics wins $581 million in tank upgrade contracts

ARCHBALD$581M contracts for General Dynamics The Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems two contracts for battle tank upgrades, with some of the work to be completed at the company’s Archbald plant. The first $311 million contract is for the Abram (read more)

Latest Business News

Phil Yacuboski / Published: September 6, 2017

By Phil Yacuboski

As we approach the holiday shopping season, retailers are hoping to bring people into the stores rather than see them bury themselves in their laptops or smartphones to shop.

“We are hoping for a great season,” said Christine Hojnacki, vice president of public relations for Bon-Ton Stores, which operates four stores in the region including Wilkes-Barre and Wyoming. “The holiday season is so important to retailers and although Black Friday remains the largest kickoff, we still offer exceptional value every day and these deals will continue. We offer great gifts at a great value and that’s going to be a great driver.”

She said the shopping season will include hundreds of doorbusters. Hojnacki said the in-store experience also will be a part of holiday shopping, which includes Santa Fest, where customers will be able to get free pictures with Santa and take part in special deals.

“While there are some retailers that are closing markets, it’s been an opportunity,” said Hojnacki. “In some other states, we’ve announced that we are taking over larger spaces within the mall where we expand our brand.”

She said the holiday shopping season typically kicks off in mid-October. Hojnacki said Bon-Ton Stores have an app so that customers can order online.

It’s no secret American retail is struggling. Earlier this summer, the owner of the Schuylkill Mall, Northpoint Development LLC, announced it was closing the mall. A Kmart, Sears, KB Toys and Gamestop all closed up shop before the decision was made. Research by Credit Suisse says that by 2022, one out of every four malls in the Unted States will close. That same research shows that online shopping will continue to grow. Last year, Sears closed its store at the Viewmont Mall. Earlier this year, Sears announced it would close its store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove. At the Columbia Mall near Bloomsburg, which has been struggling for some time, JCPenney closed; it also shut its doors in the Lycoming Mall where Macy’s also moved out.

But despite that news, retail is big business in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. The National Retail Federation estimates it employs more than 180,000 people in a 25-county area in our part of the state.

“It (eCommerce) is hurting retail growth in general and we are no exception,” said Joe Kenney, general manager of The Marketplace at Steamtown. “The changes that have been made since new ownership are ones to combat that struggle and we are in a growth from the previous state of the center. By creating a lifestyle center with mixed use, we are ensuring the continued success of our major anchor, Boscov’s, along with our national retailers.”

Kenney said the changes to Steamtown mean it will be more of an experience rather than a shopping destination. A workout facility, movie bistro and the new Electric City Aquarium, Kenney said, will give something that no other shopping center has. He said, however, Boscov’s continues to be a driving force behind its success.

“Boscov’s has stayed strong in that market since the beginning and continues to do so,” he said. “Having an anchor of that magnitude has allowed us to continue with our vision to help in the revitalization of the downtown.”

While people will still flock to their computers and smartphones to shop, Kenney said, it’s forcing everyone else to rethink their approach.

“There is no stopping the growth of online shopping,” said Kenney, “but this is why we are thinking outside of the box and changing The Marketplace at Steamtown into a lifestyle center. The foot traffic of the new businesses will be beneficial to the existing local business and all can thrive.”

One expert believes Steamtown has the right idea.

“I absolutely think that’s the way to go,” said Dr. David Bell, a consumer shopping behavior expert at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. “I think the trend of the future is that stores are going to be smaller and malls will be a better experience. Stores have to learn how to sell an experience as part of their inventory.”

He said what malls and many stores are doing is using an old business model that doesn’t work in a digital economy.

