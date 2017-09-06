Retail Trends

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

By Phil Yacuboski

As we approach the holiday shopping season, retailers are hoping to bring people into the stores rather than see them bury themselves in their laptops or smartphones to shop.

“We are hoping for a great season,” said Christine Hojnacki, vice president of public relations for Bon-Ton Stores, which operates four stores in the region including Wilkes-Barre and Wyoming. “The holiday season is so important to retailers and although Black Friday remains the largest kickoff, we still offer exceptional value every day and these deals will continue. We offer great gifts at a great value and that’s going to be a great driver.”

She said the shopping season will include hundreds of doorbusters. Hojnacki said the in-store experience also will be a part of holiday shopping, which includes Santa Fest, where customers will be able to get free pictures with Santa and take part in special deals.

“While there are some retailers that are closing markets, it’s been an opportunity,” said Hojnacki. “In some other states, we’ve announced that we are taking over larger spaces within the mall where we expand our brand.”

She said the holiday shopping season typically kicks off in mid-October. Hojnacki said Bon-Ton Stores have an app so that customers can order online.

It’s no secret American retail is struggling. Earlier this summer, the owner of the Schuylkill Mall, Northpoint Development LLC, announced it was closing the mall. A Kmart, Sears, KB Toys and Gamestop all closed up shop before the decision was made. Research by Credit Suisse says that by 2022, one out of every four malls in the Unted States will close. That same research shows that online shopping will continue to grow. Last year, Sears closed its store at the Viewmont Mall. Earlier this year, Sears announced it would close its store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove. At the Columbia Mall near Bloomsburg, which has been struggling for some time, JCPenney closed; it also shut its doors in the Lycoming Mall where Macy’s also moved out.

But despite that news, retail is big business in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. The National Retail Federation estimates it employs more than 180,000 people in a 25-county area in our part of the state.

“It (eCommerce) is hurting retail growth in general and we are no exception,” said Joe Kenney, general manager of The Marketplace at Steamtown. “The changes that have been made since new ownership are ones to combat that struggle and we are in a growth from the previous state of the center. By creating a lifestyle center with mixed use, we are ensuring the continued success of our major anchor, Boscov’s, along with our national retailers.”

Kenney said the changes to Steamtown mean it will be more of an experience rather than a shopping destination. A workout facility, movie bistro and the new Electric City Aquarium, Kenney said, will give something that no other shopping center has. He said, however, Boscov’s continues to be a driving force behind its success.

“Boscov’s has stayed strong in that market since the beginning and continues to do so,” he said. “Having an anchor of that magnitude has allowed us to continue with our vision to help in the revitalization of the downtown.”

While people will still flock to their computers and smartphones to shop, Kenney said, it’s forcing everyone else to rethink their approach.

“There is no stopping the growth of online shopping,” said Kenney, “but this is why we are thinking outside of the box and changing The Marketplace at Steamtown into a lifestyle center. The foot traffic of the new businesses will be beneficial to the existing local business and all can thrive.”

One expert believes Steamtown has the right idea.

“I absolutely think that’s the way to go,” said Dr. David Bell, a consumer shopping behavior expert at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. “I think the trend of the future is that stores are going to be smaller and malls will be a better experience. Stores have to learn how to sell an experience as part of their inventory.”

He said what malls and many stores are doing is using an old business model that doesn’t work in a digital economy.