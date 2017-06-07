Samll Business Spotlight

Avoca, PA(570) 299-2161 www.tipsyturtlepub.com Member since 2014

When it comes to dining out, there’s such a wide variety of options available that eateries need to do whatever they can to set themselves apart from the crowd. Ken and Kari Carey of The Tipsy Turtle are determined to give their customers a memorable night out by providing a wide variety of unique foods. The business also believes in supporting the community through its “Make Life Count” charity, which began after Ken’s cancer diagnosis in 2004.

Meet The Tipsy Turtle…

What sets the Tipsy Turtle apart from other eateries and pubs in the region?

From day one, we have always felt that high-quality food, great service and a family atmosphere would always entice customers to visit one of our three locations. We are fortunate to have a very loyal customer base that has followed us over the years. We feel that our customers really appreciate our friendly, hard-working staff and creative menus, which keeps them coming back for more.

What is your favorite item from your menu?

The obvious answer would be our “Turtle Bites,” with our diverse menu of 42 homemade wing sauces! We also have many other staples that our customers absolutely love – like our “Crabby Shore Fries” and our huge half-pound burgers. Our Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport location is creating a buzz with its fresh-cut Angus steaks and its exquisite catering rooms with items like chicken franchaise and hand-rolled meatballs. We have a unique menu for any occasion!

Can you tell us more about your “Make Life Count” charity?

The mission of the Make Life Count charity is to help local cancer patients with the resources they need while fighting this disease. To date, we have raised more than $300,000 and all funds are used to help cancer patients pay their medical bills, including helping provide medication to those who would otherwise go without. We raise funds in a variety of ways, including T-shirt sales, bracelet sales, raffles and an annual golf tournament.

What is the most difficult part of the restaurant business?

The most difficult part would be the long hours, but when you have a passion for the restaurant industry the long hours are worth it. It is extremely gratifying when you get a response from a catering client that your hard work made their event absolutely memorable and stress- free.

How has the Chamber helped expand your business?

One of the reasons we expanded to our airport location was due to increased demand for our catering. Being part of the Chamber has introduced us to clients and businesses that we hope to build a relationship with for years to come. Whether it’s cocktail parties, business meetings, our Turtle Lunch Box program or appreciation dinners, we have expanded our catering clientele thanks to our Chamber membership.