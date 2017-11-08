Scranton a positive economic mixed bag

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By Dave Gardner

As the City of Scranton looks ahead into 2018, a good look around the city indicates that 2017 was a year of good things happening, but also ongoing challenges.

On the government front, new life was breathed into the city’s distressed pension system due to proceeds from the $195 million sale of the regional sewer system. This influx of revenues for City Hall also freed up cash for badly needed infrastructure projects.

City hall also negotiated a $31 million settlement for the police and firefighter unions who were legally haggling over overdue revenues. As the smoke was clearing on these events, the Pennsylvania Economy League issued a three-year exit plan for Scranton to finally end its state-designated label as a distressed city.

However, dark clouds of financial deficit gathered over the Scranton School District during 2017. Acknowledgement was made that the district was operating with a steep deficit which could grow to $47 million by the end of the year.

Bob Durkin, president of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, declared he is bullish on Scranton’s outlook for 2018. The downtown is clearly being transformed as a destination which is profiting from the march of young urban millennials, with investment galore underway.

“The downtown Scranton market can use up to 1,500 apartments, and our private developers are well on their way to creating this,” said Durkin.

As an example, Durkin noted that Penn Avenue was suffering from empty properties that included the B. Levy storefront, the old senior citizen’s center and Jack’s Draft House. All of the locations are now occupied, with construction of apartments galore leading the investment charge.

The historic Globe Store building on Wyoming Avenue was once a real estate albatross, but is now slated to become the site of Lackawanna County administrative offices. Bids also are being accepted for the old city administration building on Adams Avenue.

NEPA’s maturing bio-science initiative is being fulfilled by the operation of the ever-expanding Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, plus activity on the expansive Commonwealth Health System and Geisinger-CMC hospital campuses. Big dollar investment by these health systems for both infrastructure and technology is now the norm.

“All of this development is now a reality, and not just a dream as in years past,” said Durkin. “Every dollar pumped into these many development projects across the city is multiplied in effect as the money changes hands over and over.”

Durkin’s personal development passion involves workforce training, and he noted that his organization is not just sitting back and waiting for the region’s numerous colleges to produce skilled 21st century workers. Toward this goal, the chamber has updated its Skills in Scranton initiative and is utilizing a board of directors comprised of industry sector representatives, while operating with best practices from proven systems in Connecticut and the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

“The inquiries we receive from developers do not involve the availability of grant dollars, buildings and tax breaks,” said Durkin. “The questions now are about workforce quality.”

To meet this need for skills, the chamber is facilitating contacts between industry and the region’s schools to tailor training to needs. The plight of underemployed workers since the Great Recession is also being addressed.

“We are trying to educate for careers, and not just jobs,” said Durkin. “When a worker adds to their skills and moves up, then the lower position they formerly worked becomes available, creating a chain of employment opportunities.”

PUSH ON PARTNERSHIP

Private sector building investment plus a partnership with government is the key to downtown revitalization, according to Teri Ooms, executive director of The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development. Government must ensure that a clean and safe environment exists with pleasing aesthetics and sensible ordinances, thereby giving private developers the footing they need to invest as people work and play.

“Within NEPA, for so long, we accepted the status quo without change,” said Ooms. “However, this is changing, and as the millennial kids enter the workforce in large numbers, they will not settle for mediocrity.”

She noted that Scranton has boomed with the development of downtown apartments, specialty retail, and creative business plans such as that which transformed the former Steamtown Mall. Meanwhile, colleges such as the University of Scranton are fostering awareness with students about the availability of a growing number of downtown business amenities.

“The millennials want to walk to places of business, thereby creating incredible opportunities for entrepreneurs if they will serve these demands,” said Ooms. “Major retail is not going to return to the downtown, but the hospitality, specialty and service sectors all have strong opportunities for business as the number of downtown offices, apartments, and art and ethnic festivals expand.”

Ooms added that, despite the growing economic spending of the millennials, governments must accept change if the environment for business is to be fertile. This includes the reality that taxes are a big issue, and must be controlled to prevent chasing the urban-loving millennials into the suburbs.

“Fortunately, its dawning on our lawmakers everywhere that they can’t just raise taxes to cover generous employee pension obligations,” said Ooms.

OPTIMISM AND INVESTMENT

Leslie Collins, executive director of Scranton Tomorrow, proclaimed that frequent complaining among the Scranton business community about tax burdens has now given way to a renaissance of optimism and investment. The downtown’s ground-floor storefronts now include some service companies upstairs, numerous apartments, and new owners for old businesses creating a niche retail market.

The city’s expansive collegiate system, including the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, is bringing in an ever-changing population of students with buying power which the downtown merchants are learning to tap into. This trend includes valuable brainpower in the form of paid internships by the Small Business Development Center which may lead to full-time positions.

“We must educate our business community to look farther into the future with planning,” said Collins.

Collins added that Scranton’s business community definitely has challenges to confront. A new focus now on collectivity is developing to build visitor traffic that focuses on the joys of experiences, but associated street closures for the growing number of downtown events may be harmful to the existing businesses. Parking is also an issue.

“We really need consumer education about the availability of the city’s downtown parking garages,” said Collins.

TECH OPERATIONS

The economies of NEPA’s suburbs and the City of Scranton are now heavily intertwined, according to Ken O’Krepkie, regional manager with Ben Franklin Technology Partners. This must be considered when evaluating the region’s presence of tech-based firms, which are functioning both in and out of Scranton while employing workers from across the region.

Noble Biomaterials, operating within the city’s South Side, is a specialty manufacturer of silver-laden fibers with an antibacterial nature that are being used by consumers such as the Department of Defense for undergarments. The expanding company now employs more than 100 people, and began its life in the city’s downtown business incubator.

Net Driven, which creates websites, internet marketing and social media solutions for the automotive industry operates on Lackawanna Avenue with more than 100 employees, and relatively new firms such as ChannelApe and Signallamp Health are using talent produced by the region’s flourishing college system.

“Our downtown business incubator, which is housing four new companies, is also enjoying a $400,000 investment by the Chamber,” said O’Krepkie. “You have to remember, wages paid to all of these employees benefit the entire region as the multiplier effect takes place with spending.”