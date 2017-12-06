Skiing Economic Impact

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

by Phil Yacuboski

The arrival of colder temperatures meant skiers and snowboarders are hitting the slopes in what many hope will be a great winter season. For a state that is dependent on travel and tourism for part of its economic bang, the colder and snowier, the better.

“We’re looking forward to a snowy winter,” said Gregg Confer, general manager at Elk Mountain in Union Dale. The Susquehanna County resort is often referred to as a ‘hidden gem’ when it comes to skiing because of its longer trails and groomed trails. At 2,700 feet, its summit is the highest in eastern Pennsylvania.

Confer said they’ve invested in 15 new snow guns this year and upgraded dozens more. Workers planted 700 trees this summer.

“It seems to get tougher every year,” said Confer, “but it’s not the weather. It’s tougher finding the staff and personnel. It gets more difficult every year, but overall I think the ski industry is overall very healthy.”

He said Elk Mountain, which is owned by the Moore Family of Montgomery County, employs about 400 people during the winter season. That number drops to less than 25 during the summer months.

It’s been an early season for Big Boulder, which opened its terrain park on weekends on November 11. They have been making snow as the temperatures allow.

“Big Boulder always tries to open for Thanksgiving and it’s been one of our earliest openings ever,” said Heather Schiffbauer, director of marketing at Jack Frost/Big Boulder. “Last year wasn’t so bad, but the year before was the worst.”

In 2015, the resort, like many, couldn’t open for Christmas because of the warm weather, typically their biggest week of the season. Last year, Big Boulder got in 111 days of skiing with its sister resort Jack Frost at 94.

Blue Mountain in Palmerton opened Thanksgiving weekend. It is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“We’re hoping for normal at this point,” said Melissa Yingling, marketing specialist, Blue Mountain. “Getting started sooner than later and hoping that the season can last as long as it can is always a bonus. We’re hoping for the weather to cooperate with us.”

She said the resort, which draws its customers south of the Poconos, is planning special deals, parties and giveaways for the season.

“We want to help people get rid of cabin fever,” she said.

The snow guns have been turned on since late November at Montage Mountain.

“We are a ski mountain, resort and water park, but our main focus is on our events because we want something for everyone to enjoy,” said Jeff Slivinski, director of marketing, Montage Mountain, citing the fireworks and torch light parade on Presidents’ Day Weekend in February. “It’s a huge event. You won’t need a lift ticket. There will be fireworks out on the snow and there will be 150 friends, family and ski patrols that will carry torches down the slopes. They light up the entire slope and it’s really cool.”

Montage Mountain is owned in part by Charles Jefferson, a Montgomery County real estate developer, who bought the resort in 2013 and gave it back its original name after being named Sno Mountain. The company has reportedly made $8 million in investments.

This season, ski operations will test out their new Park Bully snow groomer, a $400,000 piece of equipment that can move snow and make it smooth for skiers and snowboarders.

“It will allow us to do some unique things in our terrain park,” said Slivinski, “including allowing you to make bigger jumps and cleaner lines.”

He said the mountain’s snow guns are maintained throughout the year and require some new adjustments at the start the of the season.

“We reinvest in those every year,” he said.

Pennsylvania has 26 ski areas across the state, with the bulk of them located in the Pocono Mountains and ranks sixth in the U.S. with about 3.5 million winter visitors each year. It has a $360 million economic impact on the state, according to the Pennsylvania Ski Association, which did a study of the ski industry in 2014. More than 14,000 people work at ski resorts across the state. Snowsports dump about $2 million in tax revenue into Pennsylvania’s economy.

“Generally speaking, everyone is open by the week before Christmas, but already in November we had two ski resorts open on weekends,” said Linda Irvin, executive director of the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association. “We’re hoping for a good season.”