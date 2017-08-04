Small Business Spotlight

Clarks Summit, PAwww.thepinesatclarkssummit.com

Member Since 2015

When it comes to choosing a senior living facility, many people are searching for quality amenities close to home. Keeping this in mind, The Pines Senior Living has focused on making its facility a full living experience — complete with an art center, garden, spa and wellness center. Offering four distinct types of senior living, including independent, short term, memory care and supportive living, the staff at The Pines provides seniors with a home-like environment and individual attention and respect in a vibrant living community.

What sets The Pines apart from other senior living facilities?

Our brand new building incorporates the latest building products and technology. Residents find comfort in our fully furnished modern apartments. Sound barriers between each floor maintain the serenity of each apartment. Our residents can sit on the veranda to enjoy a barbecue and our raised garden beds support our commitment to farm-to-table dining. The Pines’ safety and security systems are tailored with features such as discreet check in, customized “do not disturbs,” and emergency call services. Residents can enjoy a movie in our state-of-the-art movie theater. They can also end their day in our on-site spa.

What are the advantages of having a locally owned and operated senior living center?

What drives our family business is the sense of personal connection we feel with our residents and the community. Our strong commitment to providing quality senior care means ensuring that compassionate people are providing the best care possible. We have roots in the community and have known some of our residents all our lives. We have a natural interest in the long-term health of our community and support our local schools and organizations.

What is your overall vision for The Pines?

Our motto is, “where our family cares for yours.” This means that we are committed to providing seniors a warm, nurturing, home-like environment and individual attention and respect. This is done through providing a vibrant living community that enables residents to thrive with dignity and independence at a level that matches their individual needs.

What is some advice you can give to families considering a senior living facility for a loved one?

Do your homework before placing your loved one in a senior living facility and tour several different facilities before you make your decision. You need to find a facility that caters to their needs as not all facilities provide the same things. Ask lots of questions and talk with residents and staff when you are walking around the building.

How has your Chamber membership helped your business?

Being a part of the Chamber has provided us with an extensive network of professional and business contacts for advice and support. We have had the opportunity to use the services of several of our fellow members. We were honored to be nominated as a finalist for a SAGE Award last year. That recognition provides us with an opportunity to promote our business even further.