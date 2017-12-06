Small Business Spotlight

Dunmore Family Chiropractic

439 E. Drinker Street, Dunmore

(570) 955-5435

Member since 2016

There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to chiropractic care. Dr. Taylor Perry and Dr. Joshua McWilliams of Dunmore Family Chiropractic have built their business with the belief that caring for the whole person means caring for each patient’s individual needs. The doctors follow several different chiropractic techniques and follow a practice-based adjusting protocol, providing a patient experience that cannot be had elsewhere. Meet Dunmore Family Chiropractic ...

What are some common misconceptions about chiropractic care?

A lot of people think that you have to be in pain to see a chiropractor. While some patients do wait until the pain is severe to seek treatment, we assist many people who want to prevent pain as well. Just like when you visit a dentist, regular checkups are beneficial to prevent incidents before they occur and to help the body function optimally. Chiropractic is beneficial for treating a variety of conditions, like headaches, numbness/tingling, digestive issues, sinus issues and ear infections, to name a few.

Besides chiropractic care, what else does your office offer?

We offer custom orthotics, massage therapy, nutrition consultations and supplements. We have a designated massage room in the office and massages can be scheduled in conjunction with chiropractic care visits, or they can be a separate service. Our massage therapist specializes in sports massage, but she is experienced in pre-natal, Swedish, deep tissue, scalp, aromatherapy and other massage techniques. We are also passionate about nutrition and we have helped patients with diabetes and hypertension. We work with patients on weight loss and help athletes who want to gain muscle.

Could you explain what a “whole body” approach to health is?

In our office, the whole body approach to health begins with the question, “why?” We don’t only focus on your symptoms. When you come here, you get a thorough initial visit so that we can properly diagnose you. We want to determine why you are having the symptoms and what is actually causing these symptoms so that we treat what needs to be treated. For example, you may come to us with low back pain. We could adjust your low back multiple times without exploring other options, and the pain will most likely return. With a whole body approach, we might learn that you have fallen arches in your feet, which are contributing to your low back pain and causing it to return. By doing this, we can address the issues in your feet, which will prevent the low back pain from reoccurring. Looking at the body as a whole helps us put the puzzle together more efficiently, allowing us to treat you more effectively.

How do you support your local community?

Our community is very important to us and is a huge part of why we chose to open our practice in Dunmore. Most importantly, we’re giving back to our community by helping our patients live healthier, pain-free lives. We have also sponsored various events throughout the year we have been in business. We have sponsored Dunmore National Night Out, Mid-Valley Football T-shirts, Dunmore Football programs, Jog for Jude and various golf tournaments, just to name a few. We also set up tents at different races throughout the community, offering complimentary chair massages to participants. We would not be where we are today without the support of our community and we are proud to give back to them.

How has the Chamber helped your business?

The Chamber has helped us in many ways but the most important way has been through networking. Networking is a large part of being in business. We met one of our massage therapists at a Chamber networking event. The events not only help us bring business in, but we meet people whose services are valuable to us as well.