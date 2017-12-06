Small Business Spotlight

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Dunmore Family Chiropractic

439 E. Drinker Street, Dunmore

(570) 955-5435

Member since 2016

There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to chiropractic care. Dr. Taylor Perry and Dr. Joshua McWilliams of Dunmore Family Chiropractic have built their business with the belief that caring for the whole person means caring for each patient’s individual needs. The doctors follow several different chiropractic techniques and follow a practice-based adjusting protocol, providing a patient experience that cannot be had elsewhere. Meet Dunmore Family Chiropractic ...

What are some common misconceptions about chiropractic care?

A lot of people think that you have to be in pain to see a chiropractor. While some patients do wait until the pain is severe to seek treatment, we assist many people who want to prevent pain as well. Just like when you visit a dentist, regular checkups are beneficial to prevent incidents before they occur and to help the body function optimally. Chiropractic is beneficial for treating a variety of conditions, like headaches, numbness/tingling, digestive issues, sinus issues and ear infections, to name a few.

Besides chiropractic care, what else does your office offer?

We offer custom orthotics, massage therapy, nutrition consultations and supplements. We have a designated massage room in the office and massages can be scheduled in conjunction with chiropractic care visits, or they can be a separate service. Our massage therapist specializes in sports massage, but she is experienced in pre-natal, Swedish, deep tissue, scalp, aromatherapy and other massage techniques. We are also passionate about nutrition and we have helped patients with diabetes and hypertension. We work with patients on weight loss and help athletes who want to gain muscle.

Could you explain what a “whole body” approach to health is?

In our office, the whole body approach to health begins with the question, “why?” We don’t only focus on your symptoms. When you come here, you get a thorough initial visit so that we can properly diagnose you. We want to determine why you are having the symptoms and what is actually causing these symptoms so that we treat what needs to be treated. For example, you may come to us with low back pain. We could adjust your low back multiple times without exploring other options, and the pain will most likely return. With a whole body approach, we might learn that you have fallen arches in your feet, which are contributing to your low back pain and causing it to return. By doing this, we can address the issues in your feet, which will prevent the low back pain from reoccurring. Looking at the body as a whole helps us put the puzzle together more efficiently, allowing us to treat you more effectively.

How do you support your local community?

Our community is very important to us and is a huge part of why we chose to open our practice in Dunmore. Most importantly, we’re giving back to our community by helping our patients live healthier, pain-free lives. We have also sponsored various events throughout the year we have been in business. We have sponsored Dunmore National Night Out, Mid-Valley Football T-shirts, Dunmore Football programs, Jog for Jude and various golf tournaments, just to name a few. We also set up tents at different races throughout the community, offering complimentary chair massages to participants. We would not be where we are today without the support of our community and we are proud to give back to them.

How has the Chamber helped your business?

The Chamber has helped us in many ways but the most important way has been through networking. Networking is a large part of being in business. We met one of our massage therapists at a Chamber networking event. The events not only help us bring business in, but we meet people whose services are valuable to us as well.

