Small Business Spotlight

Plow & Hearth

Moosic, PA(570) 344-5651 www.plowandhearth.com Member since 2017

From its beginnings as a small country store nearly 40 years ago, Plow & Hearth has focused on providing exemplary customer service while bolstering the philosophy of “country living.” While our area’s Plow & Hearth store may be part of a larger national family-run corporation, it hasn’t lost its home-grown values of serving the customer’s needs and making every individual who comes through the doors feel at home. “We treat our customers like neighbors and friends,” said store manager Todd Grippo. “We offer only products we would use ourselves, at fair prices.”

What makes Plow & Hearth different from other, similar stores?

Plow & Hearth began in 1980 in Madison, Virginia, but it has grown to include five other brands: Wind & Weather, Hearth Song, Magic Cabin, Re Use It and Problem Solvers. We offer unique, high-quality products for home, hearth, yard and garden. The Plow & Hearth family of brands also has a growing list of retail stores in several states. As we have grown, we have remained dedicated to the same principles that have guided us from the beginning: honesty, integrity and, most importantly, our commitment to customer service.

Which items do customers tend to gravitate to the most?

Our best-selling product, by far, is our gourmet Virginia peanuts. We offer a large variety of flavors — from our popular butter-toasted sweet peanuts, to our dill pickle peanuts. Our customers also enjoy sampling other gourmet food items — particularly our line of Stonewall Kitchen jams, jellies, mustards and dips. Our store offers a Plow & Hearth labeled line of salsas — a crowd favorite is our Chesapeake Bay blue crab salsa. After a cold winter, our customers visit to refresh their gardens and yards with solar lighting, garden flags and a variety of other outdoor décor.

What does your store offer that can’t be found on Plow and Hearth’s website?

Most of the food that we’ve already discussed is only available in a Plow & Hearth store. We also carry sports-themed décor merchandise — our Yankee fans love to come and visit to pick up a garden flag, stepping stone, or doormat to show their team pride. Harley-Davidson aficionados should be happy to hear that we started carrying licensed products this year. As our store continues to adapt to a changing retail market, we have found that customers respond to unique items they can only find here — as a result, our store-only merchandise continues to expand and evolve as the seasons change.

Do you feel that people tend to prefer online or in-person shopping?

Our products are best experienced in person, so we do have customers visiting us daily to see the catalog “come to life.” We offer online shoppers the opportunity to come to the store, try or see the item they are interested in and take it right home. We also offer customers free shipping to the store, without obligation, in order to provide a risk-free shopping experience. While online shopping may have its perks, people still really enjoying visiting the store and getting the Plow & Hearth experience.

What seems to be the next trend for home décor in 2018?

Our retail buyers tell me that spring and summer 2018 are going to bring a lot of color and fun to both indoor and outdoor spaces. Some common themes include: flamingos, palm trees and pineapples. You will see all of these themes on pillows, beverage cups, outdoor statuary, garden flags, spinners — which gives plenty of ideas for our customers to choose from.

How has your Chamber membership helped your business?

While we are still very new to the Chamber, we love the opportunities to spread the word about Plow & Hearth. Being able to be part of the different off-site events the Chamber may offer, gives us the opportunity to show our face, give out some catalogs and coupons and let people know who we are. We also used one of the Chamber’s member benefits by having our first-ever radio commercial air in November to help us promote an in-store event. We are very excited to see what other opportunities are in store.