When you feel happy and healthy — it shows. Essential Beauty Treatments Salon and Spa seeks to help clients find enjoyment and relaxation after a busy day or as a special treat. Owner Julie Paddock says that the salon believes in pampering clients not only in comfortable surroundings, but also by using the latest techniques as well as high-quality, botanically-based, non-toxic products.

Meet Essential Beauty Treatments Salon and Spa.

How do you differ from other salons and spas in the area?

Our natural products, mobile services, spa parties, and the fact that we offer so many services at one location all make us unique.

What are some of the specialized services you offer to customers?

All our services are performed with non-toxic, botanically-based or organic products. We offer unique massages, such as Thai and cupping. We also perform hair and make-up on location or at our salon for bridal events. We also host birthday, bachelorette, or office parties.

What is cupping?

Cupping massage is an ancient Chinese medicine technique that loosens muscle and brings an influx of blood and oxygen to an area. It uses suction to pull skin, tissue and muscle upward, causing it to open. It reduces inflammation and increases flexibility, refreshes stagnant tissue and promotes lymphatic drainage and healing. It can soften and reduce scar tissue. It is compared to deep tissue, but without the pressure.

What is your most popular service?

Our organic hair coloring service is our most popular service, followed by botanical facials.

Organic hair color is popular because people are beginning to become more aware that it is important to be careful what you use on your body. Facials are popular with people interested in looking their best for as long as possible and for gently reversing skin damage.

Is the old adage that “looking good is feeling good” true? How does your business reflect this?

We feel we help our clients look and feel good with our terrific services. Using natural products to perform services will also give our clients peace of mind.

Today, most people are more aware of toxins in our environment and how they can affect our health. If a beauty service can be performed without toxins, then that is one less thing our clients have to be concerned with.

How do you envision the Chamber helping your business?

We hope that the marketing aspect of the Chamber and the classes it offers, as well as the networking opportunities will benefit our business.