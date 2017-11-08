Small Business Spotlight From Drab

From Drab to Fab

Mayfield, PA

570-687-7779

Member since 2017

When decorating your home, your furniture always takes center stage. A darker piece or a lighter piece could totally transform a room, while an outdated piece could make your showplace look more like a warehouse than a home. Keeping these ideas in mind, Shiloh Byrnes created From Drab to Fab, a Mayfield-based furniture store that specializes in refreshing your furniture to fit your ever-evolving taste and style.

How did you come up with the concept for From Drab to Fab?

This store originally started as a small hobby that I began right after I had my daughter. I was a stay-at-home mom and I enjoyed going to yard sales and estate sales on weekends to look for unique things. At one sale, I picked up a desk and chair for my daughter’s room. I watched a few videos on refinishing furniture and decided to try and refinish the desk. I then decided to reupholster the chair. By the time I was done with these projects, my husband and I realized they didn’t fit in her room, so I ended up putting it all up for sale on Facebook, where it sold pretty quickly. I felt this was something I could do at home in my spare time to bring in extra money while having fun. I turned my basement into a workplace in about six months and six months after that, I opened my shop.

What is one thing people forget about when trying to update their homes?

I try to remind people that just because something is no longer working in the space you have does not mean that you can’t use it somewhere else in your home. For example, a wide dresser might be outdated and boring, but given a facelift and some modification, it can be turned into a new television stand.

What is the hardest piece of furniture you’ve ever restored?

The hardest pieces are usually the ones that have already been painted multiple times as this tends to create a lot of paint built up, which is difficult to remove. With the chalk paint, there is no need to sand down and strip to bare wood, but it is sometimes necessary to put a little extra prep work into a piece so that the final version is smooth and beautiful.

How important is it for your business to focus on everything local?

We pride ourselves on our items being 90 percent locally made. Everything from the furniture, wooden signs, pillows, candle melts and other products all comes from the local area. A lot of times, we are saving the furniture from the landfill. I feel as though this is my part in helping our environment, one piece of furniture at a time.

How has your Chamber membership helped your business?

The Chamber’s events give me a chance to network and meet other small business owners. I have met other small business owners that I would not have had the chance to meet otherwise just by attending Chamber events. It is so great to be able to share knowledge with them, as well as brainstorm on different topics.

