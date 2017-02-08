Eynon, PA
570-876-8300
greenfieldpowerequipment.com
Member since 2013
For Greenfield Power Equipment, Clothing and Footwear, two locations give the business twice the opportunity to serve its customers. With the opening of the store’s second location on the Scranton-Carbondale Highway in November 2016, owner Jeff Kavulich and the rest of the staff have had the opportunity to meet new people and cement the business’s presence in the community. Meet Jeff and Greenfield Power Equipment, Clothing and Footwear.
Could you tell us about some of the items you sell?
The brands Carhartt and Red Wing have been staples in the world of rugged clothing and footwear for more than a century. In addition, we offer Ariat western-style apparel and boots. We carry specialty items such as duffels, backpacks and tool bags plus dog beds, collars and leashes from Carhartt, collector knives made exclusively for Carhartt by Case and everyday knives from Noble Outfitters. We also carry protective apparel for the gas industry, linemen, welders and anyone needing flame-resistant protection.
Why did you choose your new location?
Our new location provides greater visibility and usable space. Plus, we now own the facility, which means we have a greater investment in the community. By early spring, outdoor power equipment will be available in the fourth section of the building. Service and repairs will be at our original location in Greenfield Township.
What can people get at your store that they can’t get elsewhere?
We are told our selection of products is larger than any other location in the area. Two brands we carry that are not available in the immediate locale are Stormy Kromer wool vests and hats and Heritage hand-crafted footwear from Red Wing, all proudly made in America. Our staff is prepared to help in your decision-making, if necessary, with their knowledge of product. Our time is yours. And we order weekly, so special requests are not an issue.
How important is it for a small business to participate in the community?
Small business is the community. The interaction with customers can only provide a win-win relationship, whether on an individual basis or part of a church, organization or special event.
How do you see the Chamber helping your business? What better advertising than the chance to be featured in the “Small Business Spotlight?” Additionally, the educational sessions are invaluable. The Chamber also enables so many venues to showcase their specialties and provide the opportunity for members to network in a pleasant environment.