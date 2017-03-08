Small Business Spotlight: Resuscicare

Scranton 877-395-9989 resuscicare.com Member since 2011
Resuscicare aims to help people know what to do if ever faced with an emergency. Owner, president and CEO Antonio Pellegrino strives to make Resuscicare’s clients’ learning experience fun as well as easy and affordable. Read about Resuscicare:
Can you describe your business to those who might be unfamiliar with it?
Resuscicare is a training center specializing in health and safety training for healthcare professionals, the community and the workplace. We are an authorized American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI) training center. Our mission is to provide affordable training that fits into a person’s schedule. We are committed to providing the knowledge and skills necessary to perform life-saving techniques and to treat and prevent injury or illness.
How has your business grown over the years?
From our very first CPR course back in 2010 to our exclusive contracts with large retail outlets and manufacturers, our growth has been something we are extremely proud of. Today, we have trained more than 1,000 students, with that number growing annually. We are the exclusive provider of Philips AEDs (automated external defibrillators) in Northeast Pennsylvania. Most recently, we have partnered with Summit Training Source so that we can offer the latest in workplace environmental health and safety training programs. Additionally, plans for growth continue to include becoming an even more versatile training resource by expanding our course offerings as materials become available to us.
What classes, training and programs do you offer?
Currently, we offer adult, child and infant CPR training, AED training, basic life support training for healthcare professionals, basic first aid training, blood borne pathogens training, emergency oxygen training, child and babysitting safety training, and pet CPR and first aid training.
Who are your primary clients?
We have taught life-saving skills to people from many different organizations and backgrounds; from schools, fitness centers, fire departments, and healthcare facilities to parents, grandparents and even children. Our primary clients remain those in the workplace employed by small business, industry and corporations.
You have been a member of the Chamber for five years, how have we helped your business so far?
We have had the pleasure of being featured in the Chamber’s publications and website. We have also been able to take full advantage of the Chamber’s range of member benefits.