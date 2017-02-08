Average student loan debt costs more than a small luxury car, dozens of vacations and more than half of a child’s college savings
Having a college degree pays off in higher lifetime earnings overall, with young adults, 25-34, holding a bachelor’s degree, earning a median salary of $48,500 in 2013, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, compared to $30,000 for those with just a high school diploma or GED or $37,500 for those with an associate’s degree.
However, when college degrees are paid for with student loans, the benefits of earning a higher income are less, since graduates must use part of that income to pay off their debt. This means diverting money away from savings for retirement or a down payment on a home, as well as having less disposable income for other aspects of life, from buying a car or setting aside money for their child’s college to eating out a couple nights a week, heading to a show or even taking a vacation. Unfortunately, many borrowers don’t realize what student loans will actually cost until they’re already in debt and having to make monthly payments for 10, 20 or even 25 years.
A recent report by EdAssist reveals that 58 percent of college graduates with student loan debt would give up buying a new car, 59 percent would give up a vacation and 46 percent would sacrifice saving for their future in order to get rid of their student loan debt.
Source: http://studentdebtcrisis.org