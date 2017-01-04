Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Mullaney

“At Fidelity Bank, our goal is to help you meet and exceed your business goals,” said Sharon Mullaney, vice president and business services manager at Fidelity Bank. “Lending and deposit options are only part of the picture. We want to also provide local businesses with the tools they need to operate more efficiently.”

Business Services at Fidelity works in conjunction with 20 relationship managers including branch managers and business and commercial bankers lenders, in order to help local businesses thrive. Whether it’s doing more banking in less time with Remote Deposit, or saving hundreds of dollars a year by creating direct deposit for employees rather than traditional paper checks to employees, Mullaney and her team are passionate about getting to the heart of their customers’ needs.

“It’s really about being proactive. I will sit with each client; sometimes it may be over the course of several weeks and even months, to really understand their complete business model and cash-flow needs. We conduct a thorough SWAT analysis to determine what the business is doing right, and to identify inefficiencies,” said Mullaney. “We then can present options that speak to that customer’s specific needs, instead of a ‘one size fits all’ model which in the long term, does nothing to build meaningful relationships.”

“We really strive to be a partner in your business,” said Mullaney. “Small businesses are at the heart of the local economy, and by training and supporting local businesses, we can help them thrive.”

As a community bank, Dunmore-based Fidelity Bank takes great pride in lending back to the local community. As a matter of fact nearly 90 percent of all Fidelity Bank’s deposits get lent to qualified individuals, families and businesses as home mortgages and business loans.

On the other hand, big financial institutions are only required to keep a small number of loans within the area they operate. So, money you have on deposit at a national or regional bank doesn’t necessarily get loaned to your neighbors and friends. This difference becomes especially important when local economies experience a slowdown. The national “chain” system of banking moves money from struggling markets into thriving ones while banking locally is a way of investing money in the future of the area.

Led by president and CEO, Daniel J. Santaniello, Fidelity Bank’s employees feel their job as bankers is to be one of your top three advisors, the other two being your lawyer and accountant. “We take our role very seriously, and want to help all business owners succeed both personally and professionally,” he said. “Serving as your financial advisor, someone you trust and can turn to for financial advice is our top priority.”

One of the most important ways Fidelity Bank advises local business owners is through its free cash-flow and business-efficiency consultation. Fidelity Bank’s Business Services experts work with merchants and business owners to determine how they can create efficiencies to increase daily cash flow, process electronic transactions, facilitate credit card processing, both mobile and in store and cost effectively grow their businesses by offering loyalty and gift card programs.

Fidelity Bank believes that it’s important to understand today’s trends but the bank also encourages its relationship managers to strive to anticipate advancements in technology so that customers are one step ahead of their competition. One such example, of this process came about through the bank’s eGiving program.

“As a parishioner and member of the finance committee at his local church, a bank employee heard about a company based out of state that can automate the process for collecting parishioners’ tithing,” said Mullaney. “He recognized that so many of our customers, from churches to non-profit organizations, to health clubs, stand to increase revenue by collecting monthly payments using automatic bank deductions. He presented the idea to the bank’s Product Committee and it immediately began creating a program that would work in much the same manner. It doesn’t make sense for a local organization with local supporters to go outside the area for this kind of service when Fidelity Bank can provide it right here and at a significantly lower cost to their organization.”

This is just one example of how Fidelity works with its customers to provide innovative and modern solutions to meet often complex problems. Part of the benefit of being a locally based community bank is that decision makers live, work and play in the same communities customers do. There aren’t multiple layers of red tape which means capitalizing on ideas and bringing new products and services to the marketplace is faster and more efficient than at “big box” banks.

Fidelity provides a full line of tools designed to run a company’s finances as efficiently and conveniently as possible. A dedicated team of Business Services professionals can help companies improve cash flow by expediting receivables, controlling payables and providing the resources to manage money anywhere and at any time. This month Fidelity Bank is excited to premier its new Business Mobiliti application which offers the ability for business customers to make deposits anytime, anywhere, from their mobile phone for free.

The ability to bank wherever and whenever it is most convenient for you is not only important to business clients but to all Fidelity customers. Fidelity Bank touts a robust online system that allows clients to do most of their personal banking from their phone or tablet, as well as allowing them to check balances, pay bills, move money and deposit checks from any device. And of course with this digital tool box of products and services at their fingertips, both business and personal banking clients can be confident that their accounts and their money are safe and secure.

Built-in features such as online and mobile and text alerts will notify clients when their debit card is used or there is a low account balance. In the next few weeks Fidelity Bank will also roll out its new Digital Wallet for Apple, Samsung and Android phones so clients can digitally store debit cards and credit cards. Every time you pay for something using the digital wallet, the app generates a unique identification number which means that none of your account numbers pass to the merchant. All these services keep your money and your finances as free of fraud as possible.

It’s that kind of confidence, along with the financial tools and services clients need to make their banking experience convenient, efficient and safe, so that they can succeed both personally and professionally. This kind of responsive service is the hallmark of Fidelity Bank’s goal to be the best bank for all their customers.