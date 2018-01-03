Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Grossman

by Howard J. Grossman, AICP

How can the middle class change from its current problem to become a more significant demographic in this region and elsewhere? Are there trends which show the difficult settings which hamper the direction and trends which impact this important population grouping? The middle class represents the largest setting of households which form the basis for data analysis nationally and is the heart of regional life. In a book written by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D - Mass.) titled “This Fight is Our Fight,” this trend is dramatically shown. The 337-page document shows her views but, also point to statistical trends which have literally driven down the middle class as a representation of the United States. Here are some of the point driven home by Warren, which have applicability to this region.

• Nearly one half of Americans cannot pay their bills on time.

• A lower proportion of Americans own their own homes than at any time in the past half century (63.5 percent).

• The typical man working full time ears less today that his counterpart did in 1972.

• Nearly one third of the country’s adult population (76 million Americans) describe themselves as either “struggling to get by” of “just getting by.”

In retirement years, the data is just as discouraging, as typified as follows:

• Bankruptcy filings for people 65 and older have increased almost fourfold since 1991.



For 15 million seniors, Social Security is all that stands in the way of poverty.

• Among seniors who live in nursing homes, 62 percent do not have enough money to cover the cost of their care.

• Nearly half of all families do not have a single dollar put away in a retirement account.

Debt and student loan drive this economy here and elsewhere and these issues prevail across the board and require positive action.

The unemployment rate for people 16 to 24 years old who are actively looking for work is 12 percent — almost three time higher than their older counterparts.

The $1.4 trillion burden of student loan debt that is being carried by those who went to college is unlike any in history, and the amounts keep climbing at a rate of $100 billion a year.

For the first time in modern American history, more people between 18 and 35 live with their parents than have a place of their own.

The odds that a young person will earn more than their parents have gone from a near certainty a generation ago to a coin flip today.

Despite their better education, today’s millennials earn about 30 percent less than boomers earned at the same time in their lives.

At the same time, the number of grandparents raising grandchildren or relative caregivers is increasing so that nationally, between four to six million children of all ages are being raised by their grandparents directly. This is a trend very much misunderstood by many people. This is not pointed out in the Warren book.