By Dave Gardner

Business leaders offered the Business Journal their insight on the most important and interesting stories for 2016.

A headline with a national flavor was cited by Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, involving businessman and television star Donald’s Trump’s nomination for president by the Republican party, and his subsequent election. Barr, citing Trump’s complete lack of legislative experience and his opposition to many Republican ideals, called the runup to his election “amazing.”

Barr also listed former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane’s downfall, a scandal-filled train wreck. He also pointed to Harrisburg’s inability to address the issue of underfunded public pensions. According to Barr, these pensions, with a debt of $60 to $65 billion in state obligations and more at the local level, must be propped up because costs are mounting for the public to cover.

“These pension debts must be paid for,” Barr said. “The private sector would never allow this type of debt mess to continue and grow.”

Fruitful association

The Geisinger Health System’s purchase of The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC) stands front and center for William Sordoni, president and chief executive officer of Sordoni Construction Services. He noted that health systems across the country now buy or build their own medical schools, in-part because medical students usually practice where they grew up or completed a residency.

“Therefore, The Commonwealth Medical College-Geisinger partnership will help Geisinger produce more regional physicians, which are badly needed,” Sordoni said. “The partnership also will help TCMC avoid accreditation issues because of financial thorns they’ve been dealing with.”

Sordoni also identifies the expanding work of the Geisinger Genomic Medicine Institute as a big story in 2016. He noted that genetic research is an increasingly effective segment within health care, and Geisinger’s MyCode Community Health Initiative is part of this movement.

MyCode is working with more than 100,000 Geisinger patients who will provide blood and/or tissue samples to be genetically sequenced. The results of this sequencing will be used to investigate new approaches to disease control, diagnosis and treatment.

“Genomics is a big part of the future of medicine, and Geisinger it achieving huge participation regionally with this initiative,” Sordoni said.

Lynn Evans, president and CEO of Northeastern Financial Consultants, agrees that fear existed among regional leaders because TCMC, as an independent school with financial challenges, might have lost its accreditation. However, the Geisinger deal has brought vital financial stability to the school, and in the process created health care market ramifications yet to unfold.

Evans also cites the recent Wells Fargo scandal as a top news story. This firm secretly created millions of unauthorized bank and credit card accounts without the knowledge of customers to boost their sales figures and increase profits.

“This scandal has many similarities to the activities that caused the 2008 financial crash,” Evans said. “I’m afraid there’s still a great deal of deliberate misbehavior still going on.”

Evans added that the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, enacted after the 2008 crash, has served as a regulatory curb on actions that could re-recreate the situation in 2008. President-elect Donald Trump pledged to eliminate Dodd-Frank and this concerns Evans.

“The financial sector crash wrecked the economy in 2008 and brought us to the edge of another Great Depression,” Evans said. “Wells Fargo proved that there’s still bad activities out there which occasionally surface and repeal of Dodd-Frank will add to the danger.”

Downtown evolution

Tiffany Cross-Luciani, managing director of TecBridge, was trained in retail management and identifies the success of the Marketplace at Steamtown as an amazing news story. The multi-use facility now includes businesses such as Boscov’s, Delta Medix, Phoenix Theatres Entertainment, Crunch Fitness, Bee’s Backyard indoor playground, the Scranton Public Market and Luzerne County Community College.

“I’ve been looking out of my office window which overlooks the marketplace and watching all of this progress unfold as the crowds grow,” Cross-Luciani said. “In a way I’m not surprised the mall facility wound up as a multi-use location, because my college professors said big changes were sure to occur with retail.”

After decades of promises that good things would happen in Scranton’s business arena, often followed by disappointment, the Marketplace at Steamtown’s evolution is a refreshing story.

“I have to give developer John Basalyga kudos for putting his resources where his mouth is,” Cross-Luciani said. “This is quite a success story.”

Bob Durkin, president of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, recognized 2016 as a time when cooperation increased between regional economic development agencies. Organizations such as Penn’s Northeast, Tec Bridge, and the NEPA Alliance are working together at higher levels to achieve goals such as the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Power Grants.

The Power Grant initiative began with a recognition that economic hardship follows discontinuation of coal use for power plants, causing unemployment and federal ARC money is awarded for this pain. A case is therefore being made through ARC application that similar hardship occurred in NEPA from the loss of deep coal mining.

“Obviously, the coal decline here did not happen recently, but the argument can be made that NEPA is still being affected,” Durkin said. “Yet, the real point of applauding the NEPA-ARC grants is not the money itself. It’s the cooperation between the agencies here. The process is the point.”

Urban commitment

Ken Okrepkie, regional manager with Ben Franklin Technology Partners, pointed out that 2016 featured a renewed commitment to rejuvenate NEPA’s urban centers, with tech companies laying down firm roots in the downtowns while enjoying various amenities.

Okrepkie’s list of applicable companies includes Pepperjam, Net Driven, ChannelApe, and Signallamp Health, which are all leveraging technology and the presence of the region’s collegiate talent. ChannelApe was a relatively recent business incubator client that graduated, demonstrating that the incubator system works as it is supposed to.

In addition, development agencies such as Scranton Tomorrow, the Diamond City Partnership, and the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress all are striving to bring tech companies to the downtowns.

“As the downtowns get healthy, so do the suburbs,” Okrepkie said.

Pipeline construction for the transport and distribution of natural gas from the Marcellus Shale became a big 2016 new story, but was overshadowed by associated events in Jessup, according to George Stark, director of external affairs with Cabot Oil & Gas. Stark believes that the top news prize goes to the $1 billion development of the Invenergy electric generation plant — the Lackawanna Energy Center — which will create a 1,480 megawatt facility with three gas-powered turbines, three heat-recovery steam generators and a steam turbine.

More than 800 workers will work on construction over a two-year period. Eventually, it will have 30 full-time workers. Water utilization during operation will be minimal because the plant changed its design to be air cooled instead of using water.

“This project was debated, argued, settled and featured a very complex permitting and approval process,” Stark said. “It will be one of the new generation of generation plants, with more on the way. All of this is happening quietly and creating a big change in the way we generate electricity.”

Labor shortages

The onset of real labor shortages for the region’s employers occurred in 2016, according to Jim Cummings, vice president of marketing with Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services. It has become more difficult for employers to find skilled labor.

“This actually has become a national problem, and labor shortages are far worse at other area competitors than in NEPA,” Cummings said. “But, local wages are finally moving up, and a growing percentage of employers are saying that they are now finding it difficult to find qualified applicants. This is all a product of free markets.”

According to Sister Mary Alice Jacquinot, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Center, Marywood’s 100th anniversary in 2016, plus the appointment of Sister Mary Persico, Ed.D. as the school’s 12th president, is evidence that Marywood is marching into the future.

“She’s a great humanitarian with a passion for education who understands education must now have a world view,” Jacquinot said.

The 50th anniversary, during 2016, of the passage of the Pennsylvania Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities Act is another headline of special interest to Jacquinot. This vital legislation, she noted, created opportunity for the challenged and ushered in a new era of associated education, housing and fair treatment.