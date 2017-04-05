Tobyhanna teams making SATCOM upgrades

Tobyhanna continues to move the military’s worldwide communications closer to real time via installation of state-of-the-art satellite communications terminals.
Technicians are installing AN/GSC-52B terminals, which are part of the Department of Defense’s Modernization of Enterprise Terminals acquisition program. These terminals allow U.S. forces worldwide communications in as close to real-time as possible.
The terminals provide increased data capabilities through Ka-band Wideband Global SATCOM satellites. The WGS are much more stable and have the ability to operate on both the Ka-band and X-band instead of just the less-capable X-band.
Each new terminal is comprised of a fixed 12.2-meter antenna reflector assembly and associated SATCOM equipment such as modems and routers, and transmit and receive subsystems.
The new technology is replacing an aging fleet of terminals and is currently being installed in Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska; and Fort Meade, Maryland.
“We are installing two AN/GSC-52B(v)3s at Fort Meade for Program Lead-Wideband Enterprise Satellite Systems,” said Logistics Management specialist David Iverson, from Wilkes-Barre. “Teams de-installed the legacy (AN/GSC-52A) terminals there in November. Two teams of 16 people are at Fort Meade performing the installations of the new terminals for the 327th Signal Company. They should be done by late April.” Iverson works in the depot’s Satellite and Secure Communications Project Management Branch.
Tobyhanna personnel have traveled to various locations worldwide to install modular terminals for the MET program since the new satellites began launching in 2007.
Team members, have worked missions in Germany, Japan, Alaska, California, Colorado and Maryland.
Thomas Lewis, from Bear Creek Township, an integrated systems mechanic, said that he is proud of building complete, functional MET terminals, but the work is not easy. In some locations, technicians had to work in subzero temperatures.
Upgrades will significantly reduce operating space and improve the terminal’s power. The new 52B systems will support internet protocol and dedicated circuit connectivity within the DOD information network providing critical command, control, communication, computer, collaboration and intelligence capabilities. Installation of a fixed terminal here will let depot personnel recreate faults and failures of terminals around the globe and provide rapid solutions without having to send a team into the field.