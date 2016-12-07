Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Scranton City Hall in Scranton on Friday, Aug 26, 2016. Jake Danna Stevens / Staff Photographer

By Dave Gardner

Scranton’s historic bailout has been chosen by The NEPA Business Journal as the top news headline of 2016.

Whenever a vast sum of money changes hands it’s destined to bring about immense changes, and this is the case with the City of Scranton as it chugs into 2017.

The city is now poised to exit the state’s Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities. This has become possible, in-part, because of an influx of money from the $195 million sale of the Scranton Sewer Authority to Pennsylvania American Water, which was approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in October.

Scranton’s decades-long financial saga has been a twisted road. The city was designated a Distressed City in 1992, and entered into supervision under Harrisburg’s Act 47. A recovery plan was adopted with the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) named as coordinator.

According to PEL, Scranton qualified as distressed because of recurring deficits over three years preceding the declaration of distress. During two of these years the city’s deficit exceeded to 5 percent. Other factors included ineffective financial management practices, unfavorable socio-economic and demographic trends and a tax-base erosion without reassessment.

In the recent past, Scranton adopted a 2014 budget that included a 57 percent real estate tax increase. The city reached agreement with the police and fire unions over pension issues, but the city’s combined pension funds remained in the severely distressed category.

Robert Durkin, president of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, has said Scranton’s label as a distressed city is only applicable to its government and not to condition of the private sector. Educational and medical facilities and businesses are appearing anew, such as the expanding Marketplace at Steamtown.

Public demand

Gerald Cross, executive director with PEL’s central division office, agreed that Scranton is a healthy place for business, but the city’s fiscal budget imbalance has been caused by strong demand from the public for municipal services without appropriate taxation. Cross also said a threat of municipal bankruptcy never existed and that these scenarios are quite rare.

“By state law, only state government in Harrisburg can declare a bankruptcy, and in the case of Scranton, this would probably not have been approved,” said Cross. “A financial emergency would have to be declared with an imminent threat.”

According to Cross, provisions within Act 47 were utilized by the City of Harrisburg when leaders there attempted bankruptcy and a receiver appointed by the governor put together a recovery plan with Commonwealth Court jurisdiction. Scranton however only had a cash crisis, but credit markets recoiled and the state was going to declare an emergency.

However, former Gov. Tom Corbett pumped cash into City Hall via a loan and bought time until city council raised taxes.

“Bankruptcy in Scranton was not an issue as long as the city had taxing authority,” said Cross.

Then Scranton made the decision to divest assets and focus on core services such as public safety. Complex scenarios developed over several years with court fights centering upon unfunded debt from the city’s employee pensions, including a big legal surprise.

“During 2008 the city almost settled the union payout issues, but it failed and Mayor Chris Doherty was unfairly vilified,” Cross said. “The situation cost the city $30 million.”

Running on fumes

Scranton has also been divested of its downtown parking authority, which Cross said was running on fumes and endangering the city’s credit rating. The assets went to receivership and were sold in a fiscally-negative deal, but the finished product reduced city indebtedness with a slight positive input of funds at the end.

The sale of the sewer assets was another issue entirely. Cross said there is a hot market right now for the buying of municipal services, and after all is said and done the deal will net Scranton approximately $90 million for a one-time revenue influx.

This fiscal flow will help Scranton’s day-to-day debt from prior pension obligations that include $10 million in debt service and $17 million to retirees annually. Therefore, $27 million of the city’s budget must be directed to prior services delivered.

“The city will use the sewer revenues to reduce these pension obligations and then free up other dollars for different problems, such an infrastructure enhancements,” said Cross.

Cross added that, despite the massive influx of cash to city hall, Scranton’s residents must now accept a revision of their demands for public services. They can no longer expect City Hall to do “everything” and must provide the city with appropriate manpower and equipment.

The city’s property tax base must also grow with tax increases that match demand for services. The real question now asks how much taxes will be raised and what types and quality of services are appropriate from modern urbanites.

“Scranton’s citizens must learn that tax revenues pay for services at a modern level,” said Cross.

Scranton’s 2016 revenue victory, named as the top news story of 2016, has an epilogue. The city has stated it will not raise property taxes in 2017, within its 108 million budget, which is great new for taxpayers after tax spikes of 56.7 percent in 2014, 18.9 percent in 2015, and 5.7 percent in 2016.