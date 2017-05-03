Toyota, law enforcement spring into action

Toyota of Scranton, in conjunction with local law enforcement announced, last month, the launch of “Spring Into Action,” a major Community Policing platform, with the donation of 12 brand new 2017 police patrol bicycles. The bikes will be presented to Blakely, Archbald, Old Forge, Taylor, Carbondale and the Lackawanna County sheriff’s office.
Each of the patrol bikes carry the same design as the motor vehicles in each of the receiving departments’ fleet. The bikes are patrol ready with emergency LED lighting, siren, headlight, utility bag and helmet.
The bikes will be used to strengthen the community policing efforts by each department. Bike officers can better engage the public through direct, in-person communication to forge stronger community relationships.
Community policing is a philosophy that promotes organizational strategies that support the systematic use of partnerships and problem-solving techniques to proactively address the immediate conditions that give rise to public safety issues such as crime, social disorder and fear of crime.
Community policing, recognizing that police rarely can solve public safety problems alone, encourages interactive partnerships with relevant stakeholders. The range of potential partners is large, and these partnerships can be used to accomplish the two interrelated goals of developing solutions to problems through collaborative problem solving and improving public trust. The public should play a role in prioritizing and addressing public safety problems.
The key stakeholders in community partnerships which make community policing efforts such as “Spring Into Action” successful are:
• Community Members/Groups
Individuals who live, work, or otherwise have an interest in the community — volunteers, activists, formal and informal community leaders, residents, visitors and tourists and commuters — are a valuable resource for identifying community concerns.
• Nonprofits / Service Providers
Advocacy and community-based organizations, such as neighborhood groups, that provide services to the community and advocate on its behalf can be powerful partners.
• Private Businesses
For-profit businesses also have a great stake in the health of the community and can be key partners because they often bring considerable resources to bear in addressing problems of mutual concern. Businesses can help identify problems and provide resources for responses.
• Media
The media represents a powerful mechanism by which to communicate with the community. It can assist with publicizing community concerns and available solutions, such as services from government or community agencies or new laws or codes that will be enforced. In addition, the media can have a significant impact on public perceptions of the police, crime problems and fear of crime.
Toyota of Scranton President, Greg Gagorik, said, “We are proud to be a strong supporter of our law enforcement community. It’s an honor to assist the local police departments with their community policing initiatives.