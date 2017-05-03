Trends in tourism

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

For the Record

Sign up now for full access to Local Business Deeds, Bankruptcies, New Incorporated and Local Stock Activity from the Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal. (read more)

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

UGI reports earnings increase

UGI Corp. reported net income of $219.9 million for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, compared to $233.2 million for the same quarter of 2016. Adjusted net income was $231.8 million, compared to $216.2 million a year earlier, UGI stated in a news release (read more)

Latest Business News

Dave Gardner / Published: May 3, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

By Dave Gardner

Tourism involving cultural heritage is booming around the world, including within NEPA.

Susan Estler, executive director of Lackawanna County Convention and Visitors Bureau, pointed out that Scranton’s industrial history was once a vital part of the American economy, making the region prime ground for modern cultural tourism.

“Yes, people hear the story of steam, coal and iron in school, but they must see it to genuinely understand it,” Estler said.

She cited the dark, damp and cold conditions experienced while visiting the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour, the huge size of Scranton’s iron furnaces, the historic downtown architecture in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre and the region’s extensive collection or railroad-related attractions and relics, including Steamtown. Antique machinery also can create a tourist draw at local fairs.

“You can read about all of this, see it on television and listen to presentations, but until you see it first-hand it’s impossible to appreciate the real worth of heritage tourism,” Estler said.

Heritage and identity

The draw of heritage tourism tells us something about ourselves, said Natalie Gelb, former executive director of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area. She said a society has to know where it came from to appreciate its identity, making heritage attractions a key segment of the concept of self.

The NEPA region is also a microcosm of Europe and an immersion in heritage tourism can lead back to that land, people and industry. Through heritage tourism, NEPA has retained and preserved many of these historical traditions, creating a patchwork quilt of culture that time would meld without historic preservation.

“When many of the baby boomers retire they seem to have a great interest in heritage attractions,” Gelb said. “The competition for those tourism dollars may be historical locations versus the casinos, but NEPA has authentic historical attractions that are not just recreations. We therefore have an advantage over many other places.”

The biggest challenge for founding and maintaining historical attractions, according to Gelb, remains the acquisition of adequate funding. In addition, manpower and expertise for the operation of sites such as Steamtown is becoming increasingly difficult to find.

Global industry

Heritage tourism is global in scale. John Madden, owner of Travelworld, explained that he deals with huge demand for heritage trips to Ireland, and to a lesser degree, Italy. He said that 80 percent of NEPA’s Irish population has its roots in the economically-poor county of Mayo and that many of these families originally left Europe to escape the potato famine just before the American Civil War.

Most of NEPA’s travelers to Ireland, according to Madden, are older and do not purchase inclusive trips. Instead, they use a fly-and-drive system where a car is waiting upon arrival, allowing them to explore the Irish isle as they see fit.

“Often, they trace their Irish relatives because people are finding their ancestry very interesting,” said Madden. “They will meet people and visit graveyards and actually return with pictures of long-dead relatives because the ability to do research over the internet makes them prepared the moment they land.”

Madden added that the Cobh Heritage Center, outside of Cork, marks the location where scores of Irish people left their homeland for a new life in America. This location’s fabulous center details the stories of many of immigrants and illustrates the courage and ambition they possessed.

Generational aspects

Janet Hall, executive director of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau Luzerne, has come to recognize that heritage tourism includes some generational aspects. Often, the millennials don’t seem to be interested in history, but Hall has not given up on this group as customers because maturity seems to create a connection to the importance of history.

“Some people develop an interest in history much earlier than others, and family influences probably are a part of this,” Hall said. “Nostalgia also is a big part of an interest in the past.”

Heritage tourism, to be successful, must have adequate funding plus an emotional aspect and Hall clearly has recognized this. She cited how the Lackawanna Mine Tour communicates the fundamental nature of the anthracite coal miners as tough and gritty men who had the ability to endure horrific working conditions with no end in sight.

Heritage tourism can achieve this in different ways, according to Hall and shock value can also be present.

“At Eckley Miner’s Village they display baby coffins, which were a total shock to my children,” Hall said. “They knew nothing about the high child mortality rate in that era,and were quite horrified by the reality they were looking at.”

The mechanical aspects of heritage tourism also have a gender-specific appeal. Hall joked that she has toured every historic battleship and submarine on the east coast and that despite her limited interest in these attractions, the mechanics of these creations draw men in large numbers.

NEPA’s public, according to Hall, is comprised of two varying “camps” when it comes to heritage attractions. One group wants to keep the region’s history alive through protection and restoration, while the other wants to bury the past, including segments of the region’s historic architecture, along with its negative stigma and move on.

“We need to instill a sense of pride in those who are not interested in heritage and the accomplishments of our forefathers,” Hall said. “People living outside of NEPA often appreciate what we have here more than the residents do.”

Historical places to see

Endless Mountains

The Endless Mountains are a chain of mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania.The region includes the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

CASS - Center for Anti-Slavery Studies

395 Church St., Montrose

Susquehanna County

570-278-3199

Learn about Underground Railroad/modern slavery. Events, programs, school trips.

Hoover One-Room Schoolhouse

2236 State Route 2014, Clifford Twp.

Susquehanna County

570-679-2870

The Oldest House — Laceyville

297 East Main St., Laceyville

Wyoming County

570-869-1679

Oldest house in four counties; genealogy history events throughout the year.

Eagles Mere Museum

288 Eagles Mere Ave., Eagles Mere

Sullivan County

(570) 525-3155

Eagles Mere is on the National Registry of Historic Places and its museum illustrates its unique development. “The Town Time Forgot” and has a 200 year history.

Pocono Mountains

The Pocono Mountains is located within driving distance of most major East Coast cities. This region offers history year-round with cultural tours, art exhibitions, antique shopping and festivals.With 2,400 square miles encompassing Northeast Pennsylvania’s Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties, the Pocono Mountains region has mountain terrain, waterfalls, woodlands and 170 miles of winding rivers.

The Asa Packer Mansion Museum

P.O. Box 108, Jim Thorpe PA 18229

Phone 570-325-3229; Hours 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Carbon County Courthouse

4 Broadway

Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

Built in 1893; Refurbished in 1993 but retaining Victorian furnishings.

The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor

2750 Hugh Moore Park Road

Easton, PA 18042

Phone: (610) 923-3548

The pathway that carried coal and iron from Wilkes-Barre to Philadelphia is preseved and connects nature, culture, communities, recreation and the industrial heritage.

Lackawanna County

• Lackawanna Historical Society

232 Monroe Ave; 570-344-3841

• Steamtown National Historic Site

National Park

Lackawanna Ave at Cliff St.

570-340-5200; Open until 4 p.m.

• Scranton Iron Furnaces

159 Cedar Ave; 570-963-4804

Open until 5 p.m.

Luzerne County

• Luzerne County Historical Society

49 S Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Open 12–4 p.m.

570-823-6244

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.