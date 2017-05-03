Trends in tourism

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By Dave Gardner

Tourism involving cultural heritage is booming around the world, including within NEPA.

Susan Estler, executive director of Lackawanna County Convention and Visitors Bureau, pointed out that Scranton’s industrial history was once a vital part of the American economy, making the region prime ground for modern cultural tourism.

“Yes, people hear the story of steam, coal and iron in school, but they must see it to genuinely understand it,” Estler said.

She cited the dark, damp and cold conditions experienced while visiting the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour, the huge size of Scranton’s iron furnaces, the historic downtown architecture in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre and the region’s extensive collection or railroad-related attractions and relics, including Steamtown. Antique machinery also can create a tourist draw at local fairs.

“You can read about all of this, see it on television and listen to presentations, but until you see it first-hand it’s impossible to appreciate the real worth of heritage tourism,” Estler said.

Heritage and identity

The draw of heritage tourism tells us something about ourselves, said Natalie Gelb, former executive director of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area. She said a society has to know where it came from to appreciate its identity, making heritage attractions a key segment of the concept of self.

The NEPA region is also a microcosm of Europe and an immersion in heritage tourism can lead back to that land, people and industry. Through heritage tourism, NEPA has retained and preserved many of these historical traditions, creating a patchwork quilt of culture that time would meld without historic preservation.

“When many of the baby boomers retire they seem to have a great interest in heritage attractions,” Gelb said. “The competition for those tourism dollars may be historical locations versus the casinos, but NEPA has authentic historical attractions that are not just recreations. We therefore have an advantage over many other places.”

The biggest challenge for founding and maintaining historical attractions, according to Gelb, remains the acquisition of adequate funding. In addition, manpower and expertise for the operation of sites such as Steamtown is becoming increasingly difficult to find.

Global industry

Heritage tourism is global in scale. John Madden, owner of Travelworld, explained that he deals with huge demand for heritage trips to Ireland, and to a lesser degree, Italy. He said that 80 percent of NEPA’s Irish population has its roots in the economically-poor county of Mayo and that many of these families originally left Europe to escape the potato famine just before the American Civil War.

Most of NEPA’s travelers to Ireland, according to Madden, are older and do not purchase inclusive trips. Instead, they use a fly-and-drive system where a car is waiting upon arrival, allowing them to explore the Irish isle as they see fit.

“Often, they trace their Irish relatives because people are finding their ancestry very interesting,” said Madden. “They will meet people and visit graveyards and actually return with pictures of long-dead relatives because the ability to do research over the internet makes them prepared the moment they land.”

Madden added that the Cobh Heritage Center, outside of Cork, marks the location where scores of Irish people left their homeland for a new life in America. This location’s fabulous center details the stories of many of immigrants and illustrates the courage and ambition they possessed.

Generational aspects

Janet Hall, executive director of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau Luzerne, has come to recognize that heritage tourism includes some generational aspects. Often, the millennials don’t seem to be interested in history, but Hall has not given up on this group as customers because maturity seems to create a connection to the importance of history.

“Some people develop an interest in history much earlier than others, and family influences probably are a part of this,” Hall said. “Nostalgia also is a big part of an interest in the past.”

Heritage tourism, to be successful, must have adequate funding plus an emotional aspect and Hall clearly has recognized this. She cited how the Lackawanna Mine Tour communicates the fundamental nature of the anthracite coal miners as tough and gritty men who had the ability to endure horrific working conditions with no end in sight.

Heritage tourism can achieve this in different ways, according to Hall and shock value can also be present.

“At Eckley Miner’s Village they display baby coffins, which were a total shock to my children,” Hall said. “They knew nothing about the high child mortality rate in that era,and were quite horrified by the reality they were looking at.”

The mechanical aspects of heritage tourism also have a gender-specific appeal. Hall joked that she has toured every historic battleship and submarine on the east coast and that despite her limited interest in these attractions, the mechanics of these creations draw men in large numbers.

NEPA’s public, according to Hall, is comprised of two varying “camps” when it comes to heritage attractions. One group wants to keep the region’s history alive through protection and restoration, while the other wants to bury the past, including segments of the region’s historic architecture, along with its negative stigma and move on.

“We need to instill a sense of pride in those who are not interested in heritage and the accomplishments of our forefathers,” Hall said. “People living outside of NEPA often appreciate what we have here more than the residents do.”

Historical places to see

Endless Mountains

The Endless Mountains are a chain of mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania.The region includes the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

CASS - Center for Anti-Slavery Studies

395 Church St., Montrose

Susquehanna County

570-278-3199

Learn about Underground Railroad/modern slavery. Events, programs, school trips.

Hoover One-Room Schoolhouse

2236 State Route 2014, Clifford Twp.

Susquehanna County

570-679-2870

The Oldest House — Laceyville

297 East Main St., Laceyville

Wyoming County

570-869-1679

Oldest house in four counties; genealogy history events throughout the year.

Eagles Mere Museum

288 Eagles Mere Ave., Eagles Mere

Sullivan County

(570) 525-3155

Eagles Mere is on the National Registry of Historic Places and its museum illustrates its unique development. “The Town Time Forgot” and has a 200 year history.

Pocono Mountains

The Pocono Mountains is located within driving distance of most major East Coast cities. This region offers history year-round with cultural tours, art exhibitions, antique shopping and festivals.With 2,400 square miles encompassing Northeast Pennsylvania’s Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties, the Pocono Mountains region has mountain terrain, waterfalls, woodlands and 170 miles of winding rivers.

The Asa Packer Mansion Museum

P.O. Box 108, Jim Thorpe PA 18229

Phone 570-325-3229; Hours 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Carbon County Courthouse

4 Broadway

Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

Built in 1893; Refurbished in 1993 but retaining Victorian furnishings.

The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor

2750 Hugh Moore Park Road

Easton, PA 18042

Phone: (610) 923-3548

The pathway that carried coal and iron from Wilkes-Barre to Philadelphia is preseved and connects nature, culture, communities, recreation and the industrial heritage.

Lackawanna County

• Lackawanna Historical Society

232 Monroe Ave; 570-344-3841

• Steamtown National Historic Site

National Park

Lackawanna Ave at Cliff St.

570-340-5200; Open until 4 p.m.

• Scranton Iron Furnaces

159 Cedar Ave; 570-963-4804

Open until 5 p.m.

Luzerne County

• Luzerne County Historical Society

49 S Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Open 12–4 p.m.

570-823-6244