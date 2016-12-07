Article Tools Font size – + Share This



It may surprise many people to learn that 25 percent of those who die every year in the U.S. are veterans. To help provide care and support that reflect the important contributions made by these men and women, VNA Hospice & Home Health has become a national partner of We Honor Veterans, a pioneering campaign developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

As a We Honor Veterans Partner, VNA implements ongoing veteran-centered education for their staff and volunteers to help improve the care they provide to the Veterans they proudly serve. The nation is seeing many veterans who served in World War II and Korea pass away — and the number of deaths of Vietnam veterans is beginning to rise.

The We Honor Veterans campaign provides tiered recognition to organizations that demonstrate a systematic commitment to improving care for veterans. “Partners” can assess their ability to serve veterans and, using resources provided as part of the campaign, integrate best practices for providing end-of- life care to veterans into their organization.

By recognizing the unique needs of our nation’s veterans who are facing a life-limiting illness, VNA is better able to accompany and guide them and their families toward a more peaceful ending. And in cases where there might be some specific needs related to the veteran’s military service, combat experience or other traumatic events, VNA will find tools to help support those they are caring for.

“All hospices are serving veterans but often aren’t aware of that person’s service in the armed forces,” said J. Donald Schumacher, NHPCO president and CEO. “Through We Honor Veterans we are taking a giant step forward in helping hospice and palliative care providers understand and serve veterans at the end of life and work more effectively with VA medical facilities in their communities.”

“VA shares a common goal with our nation’s hospices and that is to provide the best possible care specifically tailored for veterans, meeting their goals of care in their preferred setting. As we focus on working together and unite our services and skills, We Honor Veterans will channel our combined strengths directly to veterans — wherever they are receiving care.”

The resources of We Honor Veterans focus on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment, coupled with veteran-centric education of staff caring for veterans. To learn more about We Honor Veterans or to support this importantwork via a secure, online donation, visit wehonorveterans.org.

“America’s Veterans have done everything asked of them in their mission to serve our country and we believe it is never too late to give them a hero’s welcome home. Now it is time that we step up, acquire the necessary skills and fulfill our mission to serve these men andwomen with the dignity they deserve,” Schumacher said.