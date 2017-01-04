Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Jennifer and Bayard Williams received a proclamation from the City of Scranton for their volunteer work in the community Jennifer, Bayard and Russell (Nathan’s little brother) Williams.

Nathan Williams was born on August 7, 2013 — about three months early. Born with medical complications, the March of Dimes provided life-saving medication to help him fight.

Unfortunately, Nathan lost his fight four days after he was born.

“We were like, where do we go from here,” said Bayard Williams, Nathan’s father. “We can do a negative. We can do a positive. We decided to help the March of Dimes.”

Williams, and his wife Jennifer, spent hours at the hospital during Nathan’s illness. They noticed plaques on the wall thanking the March of Dimes for their support.

They decided to give back to the March of Dimes.

Within the first year of Nathan’s death, the Williamses started a walk in their son’s memory. They set a goal of $1,000 and easily raised more. The following year, they set a goal of $2,000 and raised more than $5,000.

That led to “bagging for charity” events where they teamed up with grocery stores to bag groceries for the March of Dimes.

Through various events, they’ve raised more than $9,000 to date and in 2017 they hope to raise $20,000.

“We sold T-shirts with the March of Dimes logo,” said Williams. “We did a craft fair last year where we had 20 vendors sign up. It was for the babies, in honor of our son Nathan, and it was a big success.”

The Williamses were recently honored with a proclamation from the City of Scranton.

“They gave us that proclamation for the work we are doing in the community,” he said. “We were honored.”

Williams said from their tragedy, they feel they have accomplished something out of Nathan’s death.

“This was a way for us to stop thinking about what happened to our son over and over again,” he said. “In volunteering, it was a way to move on. We went through such a horrific time and we want others to know that we are okay and you will be okay. Thanks to the March of Dimes, we truly feel that they’ve given us a true sense of direction. We’re doing something good in honor and in memory of Nathan.”

People can volunteer in many ways and often in areas that interest them the most, said Sherry Nealon-Williams, executive director of the Volunteer Action Center, Scranton, which oversees nine different volunteer organizations helping everyone from children to senior citizens. Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Prime Time Health are some of their biggest programs.

“Without volunteers, no one in any of these nonprofit organizations could function,” she said. “Because of funding restrictions we have and the funds we have, you want to give back to the people you’re trying to serve. Volunteers are necessary.”

Nealon-Williams said she got into volunteering as a stay-at-home mother at Scranton’s Everhart Museum.

“Little by little, the more it got into my system, the more I wanted to do it.”

She said many of their volunteers begin young. “The younger they begin, the longer they volunteer,” she said. “You become addicted to the feeling of helping.”

She said volunteering is also good for your health.

“A lot of times, it’s a necessity for people,” she said. They have a lot of gifts and talents and they want to share that with people. They don’t want to use it as a job. They want to donate their time.”

She also said it positively impacts the business community.

“Having businesses that are socially responsible makes the world go around,” she said.

Volunteering can help reduce stress, combat depression and provide a sense of purpose. (helpguide.org) For Bayard and Jennifer Williams, their work with the March of Dimes consoles them.