Matthew Swartz, the Wayne Bank Central Scranton Community Office manager is shown at the holiday market.

Wayne Bank recently participated in the ScrantonMade Holiday Market at the Globe Store in Scranton on the first weekend in December.

The bank, a sponsor of the event, hosted a booth featuring a “Scranton Trivia Challenge” with questions about Scranton’s history, landmarks, current events, local businesses and more. The game was accessible through a floor standing touchscreen and four desktop computers and offered prizes for participants, while supplies lasted.

A special 100-question version was also offered for trivia enthusiasts. Top scores in the 100 question-version were earned by Barbara Rudzinski with a third-place score of 650, Avry and Adam with a score of 670 for second place and the first-place scorer, Ryan Caviston, with a total of 760.

“We are thrilled with the incredible reception that Wayne Bank’s booth received at this event,” said Joseph Castrogiovanni, Wayne Bank’s Pennsylvania Retail Banking market manager.

“We estimated that thousands of people took the ‘Scranton Trivia Challenge’ during the three-day event. We received so much positive feedback and it was wonderful to see groups of families, friends and even strangers having fun and working together to answer trivia questions. It was the perfect way to celebrate everything that makes Scranton unique.”

The ScrantonMade Holiday Market featured more than 100 local artisan vendors, live music, photos with Santa Claus and a restaurant which resulted in an enormous turnout during all three days of the event.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., member FDIC and is located in Honesdale. The bank has 27 community offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Lackawanna counties along with Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol— NWFL.