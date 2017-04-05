Winston, Wisdom and Winners

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By Jeff Blackman, J.D.

Winston Churchill once declared, “To be a great leader, you must be a scientist, historian and soldier.”

James Humes, The Rylas professor of language and leadership at the University of Southern Colorado and author of “Churchill: Speaker of the Century,” explains:

“Scientist, because you must examine demographics and statistics and be able to project them with imagination into the future. Historian, because you must recognize patterns of history and know how they’re being replicated at the present. Soldier, because you must be courageous enough to take action today, that will prevent disaster in the future.”

When I asked Augie DeLuca, president of Rock Ridge Stone in Montrose, just south of the New York border, “What are the qualities of an effective and successful leader?” he answered: “Good listening skills, empathy, an ability to connect with people both rationally and emotionally. Plus drive, a willingness to make tough decisions in ambiguous situations, along with an unwavering confidence.

I worked for a very strong leader who used a great saying to describe himself; “Often wrong, but never in doubt.” Yet Augie then adds, “Leaders also need to be humble, willing to admit when they’re wrong.”

Churchill’s perspective, Humes’ explanation and DeLuca’s insights are fascinating. They all helped me realize the great leaders I’ve had the pleasure to work with over the past 35 years share common qualities.

Leaders deliver a dynamic dozen. Great leaders

• create a culture of trust and integrity;

• are flexible and willing to change, improve, enhance and upgrade;

• make tough decisions, knowing some folks aren’t going to like it;

• value their people and their knowledge, creativity and enthusiasm;

• challenge the status quo;

• are highly disciplined, especially about time or self-management;

• delegate to others who can do it faster, better or smarter (and then get out of their way);

• make today meaningful, yet always have a vision for tomorrow;

• seek honest and hard-hitting outside counsel, (they know what they don’t know and want to hear what they haven’t heard);

• are focused on the acquisition, satisfaction and retention of quality clients, customers and employees;

• listen, listen, listen

• ask intelligent questions, to generate significant results

And DeLuca’s advice to a “new” leader:

“Don’t be afraid to fail. Leadership is best learned through experience and you’re not going to get it right all the time. That said, you need to find opportunities to do it, to lead. Never ask someone to do something you’re not willing to do yourself. It’s important to be fully engaged in the effort of the group. Teddy Roosevelt once said, ‘The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.’”

Leaders learn.

Here are seven questions, I urge leaders to ask their team:

• What are your goals, how can I / others help you achieve them?

• If we could help you and your team with only three things, to produce even greater results, what would those be?

• What trends have you seen over the past 30 to 60 days? How do you think they’ll impact our business/your team? What’s your game plan to deal with them?

• What opportunities do you see, that we’re not taking advantage of?

• What business books, DVDs or CDs, have you read, watched or listened to recently? What did you learn? How did you apply this new knowledge to yourself/your team? What were the results?

• What are our competitors doing you wish we were doing?

• What keeps you up at night? How can you/others eliminate that headache? What would the impact be?

Who are leaders, DeLuca most admires? He said “Two come to mind. Ronald Reagan, who surrounded himself with smart, capable people, enrolled them in his vision and then enabled them to do their job. He also had a sense of humor and never took himself too seriously.

“The second, is one of my first managers. I was a door-to door-salesman during college and my manager taught me about perseverance, discipline, hard work and the power of a positive attitude. She also allowed me to struggle and learn on my own, while still being supportive. She knew this was what I needed to become successful.”

And he describes his own leadership style as “Empowering. I tend to set the vision, enroll the team in the vision and then empower and enable them to achieve their objectives. Leadership is a team sport, everybody has ideas that can be helpful and by engaging the group, you create a sense of ownership that’s powerful.

“I have a quality that has been described as relaxed intensity — very competitive with myself but in a somewhat analytical, stress-free way. Finally, I’m humble. I know I’m going to make mistakes and I need to laugh at them, while still having confidence in my convictions.”

What are your convictions? And what winning ways will you implement, to also become a great leader?