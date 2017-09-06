Workplace trends Office Designs Balance Image, Privacy Traditions and Millennials’ Need for Open Space and Communication

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

General Dynamics wins $581 million in tank upgrade contracts

ARCHBALD$581M contracts for General Dynamics The Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems two contracts for battle tank upgrades, with some of the work to be completed at the company’s Archbald plant. The first $311 million contract is for the Abram (read more)

Latest Business News

Dave Gardner / Published: September 6, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2012:08:02 14:13:21

Cummings

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2011:02:16 13:14:42

Luikart

By Dave Gardner

The luster on the traditional ivory tower corporate office may be fading to a dull gloss as appetites and designs for executive offices change with the millennial times.

According to WHY magazine, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t use a personal office and instead works in an open workspace with other employees. In addition, modern offices around the corporate world now utilize designs in which entry-level employees are directly exposed to their executive masters.

Michele Dempsey, owner of DxDempsey, confirmed that, as office styles change, the goal of having a work environment which can foster an enjoyable day is still the norm. Her designers are also increasingly being asked to help clients create office space that identifies a company’s brand story, while creating an experience that will help drive the bottom line in a sustainable fashion.

According to Dempsey, many higher-ranking executives still desire office amenities such as a private bathroom. But, appetites for a dream office now may include styling that promotes employee emotional wellness, while breaking down silos and inspiring communication.

Plants and the availability of ample natural light are increasingly in style. Executives also demand space for quiet thought and private communication, despite the thirst of millennial employees for communal working environments in open space that increasingly may use bench desking.

“The younger employees, as a group, may enjoy working in an open and transparent environment, but the executives still have needs for noise control, a place for private conversations and visual privacy,” Dempsey said.

Cravings for natural sunlight across the workforce have reached new highs, which Dempsey said is a marked contrast to past situations where bottom-ranking employees had little natural light. This older scenario has been replaced by an understanding that natural light improves employee productivity, with the inclusion of workplace plants escalating morale.

“Architects are consistently being asked for strategic glass placement for light penetration from outside,” said Dempsey.

She summed up this movement by declaring that decreasing numbers of businesses wish to present the boss as a god hidden within an ivory tower. The old fear and intimidation image of past executives is eroding and being replaced by company cultures, and offices, that communicate accessibility.

PERSONAL PREFERENCES

“Executive appetites being expressed to architects involve an analysis of company DNA and company presentations for creation of a specific culture, and then creation of this within the office spaces,” Dempsey said.

Office designs for the boss still vary according to the personality and preferences of the inhabitant, according to Denise Luikart, associate principal and interior designer with Highland Associates. A need for work efficiency is commonly expressed to designers, which in the case of younger executives may now include a convertible desk that can be used while both sitting and standing.

Conference space and a meeting area may be included within the same office, with amenities such as a treadmill or private bathroom. Luikart agrees with Dempsey that appetites for natural light are now expansive, and are being matched by an open office movement despite some holdover environments where ivory tower hierarchies still prevail.

“Old habits die hard, and the ivory tower office is one of these,” said Luikart. “The physically rich office is a symbol from a past era, and some appetites for these still are around.”

In an interesting twist, according to Luikart, modern entrepreneurs often display varied life outlooks that show up in their tastes for office designs. Community-based businesses may strive to offer “open” office presentations, which contrasts to appetites within publicly traded corporations where executives want to be apart from the rank-and-file.

Costs for office presentations are another issue. Luikart confirmed that, despite a gradual improvement in NEPA’s business environment since the Great Recession, only a rare group of executives is not vitally concerned about costs for working spaces. Financial expenditures for office design therefore can be used as a barometer to read a company’s culture and its concern for cost control as part of a business plan.

“Community-based organizations in particular want modest offices as part of their down-to-earth identities,” said Luikart.

Utilization of advancing IT technology is a critical need being expressed by many executives, according to Jim Cummings, vice president of marketing with Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services. This is playing out with appetites for a trusted millennial to be close to an older executive so that the younger employee can be available to help in the use of new IT devices, such as tablets.

“Executives of all ages now recognize that quick decisions frequently have to be made, and many business decisions will be operated remotely,” Cummings said. “Having a millennial right there for assistance with the needed technology can be a useful asset.”

Office appetites also vary by job function. Cummings described how customer service managers often want open space and windows galore which are not ornate but symbolize company core values. The ability to close an office door for privacy is also paramount.

Health care is another arena where office space must fulfill process demands. Physicians need comfortable exam space that offers complete privacy, while computers in medical spaces produce substantial heat that must be removed by robust HVAC systems.

“High speed fiber internet is also vital,” said Cummings. “Within our CenterPoint complex, we have been careful to offer only 100 percent fiber optical cables.”

MILLENNIAL INFLUENCES

Maria MacDonald, director of undergraduate interior architecture studies at Marywood University, quipped that as the workplace “March of the Millennials” ramps up, employers across the country are being forced to offer barrier-free office designs that encourage collaboration, flexibility, a connection to nature and executives working next to interns. Open information exchange across all areas of an organization are vital, with open and casual informality becoming the new norm.

Executives must accept, and even work, within workplaces with eat-in kitchens, lounges, open desking, tables, instant connectivity and open areas. Cubicle designs and ivory tower offices are not a part of this environment.

“Creation of a ‘Main Street’ cell phone lounge is becoming popular, and employers who resist these changes are going to be in for a bad time when they compete for technical talent among the up-and-coming millennials,” MacDonald said.

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.