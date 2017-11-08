Wright Center holds fall health fair

The Wright Center for Primary Care hosted its annual Community Fall into Health Fair and 5K Walk/Run on Oct. 1. The event included activities such as blood pressure screenings, body mass index screenings, nutrition information, massage therapy, and a children’s obstacle course along with the annual 5K race. The first-place male finisher was Christopher Hughes and the first-place female finisher was Stacy Lyons.
In total, $1,141 was raised through a basket raffle, and all proceeds will be donated to the Community Health Hub’s Driving Better Health initiative, which helps patients access affordable transportation to and from their medical care. An additional donation of $300 was presented by Core Fitness & Rehab to assist with patient transportation.
Members of PA Ambulance were on site to meet health fair attendees and Athletes Caring Together (ACT), a local nonprofit, hosted an obstacle course for kids.
The free, community event was made possible through the generosity of local sponsors UPMC Health Plan, Community Care Behavioral Health, Health Network Laboratories, AmeriHealth Caritas, Universal Printing, Corcoran Printing and Dr. John Kuna, Psy. D. and Associates.