By Jeff Blackman, J.D.

If you think you’re in a commodity business, selling commodity stuff, you and your company are contributing to that perception, because you believe it. Price isn’t the place to compete.

Don’t want to beat you up, just kinda shake you up. Does price matter? Sure. Yet the greatest obstacles associated with a price, an investment or a fee, aren’t in the minds of buyers, they’re in the minds of sellers.

If you don’t believe in what you’re selling, guess what, neither will anyone else. If you don’t think it’s worth it, whatever it is, you aren’t going to convince a decision maker. Your skepticism will be easy to sniff out. Your hesitation will scream “buyer beware.”

You never hear a sales and marketing message that boasts: “You’ll pay the lowest price. And our quality stinks and our service is lousy!” Price doesn’t eliminate other buying motives. It’s merely a decision influencer, not a decision driver.

Scott Lynett, CEO/partner of PDQ Print Center, (a Times-Shamrock company), in Taylor, says he conveys value by, “making our customers lives easier — providing beautifully designed and printed business materials and direct mail at the touch of a button and just in time.”

Ron Kukuchka, president of Ace-Robbins in Tunkhannock adds, “As a one-stop shop for home comfort, we sell heating oil, propane, air conditioning, fireplaces and appliances. And to best convey value, we have to get the job done right, the first time.” And value is a reflection of price. Do you buy only based upon price? I doubt it.

Look at your stuff. Is your home or apartment, the cheapest one you could have bought or rented? How about your car and clothes? Are you cruising in a Yugo wearing shiny polyester? No. Not surprising.

Do you really get what you pay for?

You know you’ve said to yourself at least once, “I should have spent extra bucks to avoid the headaches and hassle of dealing with those bozos!”

The adage, “you get what you pay for” is false. Because you really get more. Like: pain, suffering and frustration.

If you don’t buy only based upon price, why convince yourself others do. It just isn’t so. Your prospects, customers or clients want solutions, outcomes, results and improved conditions. And they know that only happens with value. Value like your differential competitive advantage. Your knowledge. Your expertise. Your experience.

To create differentiation, Kukuchka at Ace-Robbins says, “We’re large enough to take care of you, yet still know who you are. Plus, we embrace technology with state-of-the-art processes and equipment, to be fast and attentive.”

Lynett believes PDQ creates distinction, when they help, “Our non-profit customers with a proven direct mail/email program, who partner with animal shelters and service-focused charities, increase donor engagement and donations.” And for their corporate customers, “we provide on-demand printing and fulfillment for companies worldwide. That enables them to have just-in-time inventory for sales and marketing materials, which frees up their cash.”

And when it comes to cash, remember, a bargain that doesn’t deliver just became expensive. In dollars, time and energy.

Can you negotiate? If you’d like to. Yet do it with value concessions, not just price concessions.

When you sell, don’t fall prey to a price battle. Focus on value and cost. Meaning, what’s the cost of not using your product or service. Cost and price aren’t the same thing. It’s your responsibility to show the difference.

As a simple example, every day, folks are gulping down “luxury” cups of coffee. They’re not paying for tasty black liquid, frothy white foam or fancy flavoring that ends in a vowel. They’re paying for the feeling, the emotion and the experience.

Decision makers will pay a premium for value. Especially when that value enhances their lifestyle or their bottom line.

Don’t find ways to drop your price. Instead, discover and promote what you currently offer or will soon offer, that can’t be found elsewhere. Stuff that impacts service, delivery, design, implementation, training, choices, results, performance, etc.

Ace-Robbins’ Kukuchka emphasizes, “We also convey value and address price challenges with a team of trained certified technicians, available 24/7. You can talk to a person, not a machine.”

PDQ’s Lynett says to help his team overcome price objections, “we focus on a customer’s real goals, what they’re trying to achieve with a designed and printed piece. A discussion around goals and return-on-investment ensures we’re acting as a partner, not just another vendor. Vendors sell on price, partners sell on value.”

To compete effectively and profitably:

• Don’t merely discount. Create differentiation.

• Don’t only offer savings. Provide solutions.

• Don’t simply slash prices. Solve problems.

Understanding cost and delivering value, help both you and your customers or clients prosper.

For years, I’ve had a card called Values written by John Ruskin. It says: It’s unwise to pay too much, but it’s unwise to pay too little. When you pay too much you lose a little money, that is all. When you pay too little, you sometimes lose everything, because the thing you bought was incapable of doing the thing you bought it to do. The law of business balance prohibits paying a little and getting a lot. It can’t be done. If you deal with the lowest bidder, it’s well to add something for the risk you run. And if you do that, you will have enough to pay for something better.