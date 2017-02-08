Yuengling’s Ice Cream Corp., based in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County has signed a three-year marketing partnership with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs naming Yuengling’s Ice Cream the exclusive hand-scoop ice cream product at the Lehigh Valley minor league baseball stadium.
While many expect to buy hot dogs and peanuts at a ball game, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have transformed the all-American game into a true dining experience. Known for its array of unique appetizers, foods, and desserts, Coca-Cola Park is the perfect home for super premium Yuengling’s Ice Cream said Chris Kobela, manager, corporate partnerships at Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
“Yuengling’s Ice Cream is a great addition to our dining options at Coca-Cola Park that our fans will love,” Kobela said. “We think this partnership is a home run.”
Established in 1920, Yuengling’s Ice Cream creates 21 flavors of its super-premium ice cream, all of which are kosher, PA Preferred, and adhere to the highest standards. Baseball fans will be able to try 10 different flavors at the stadium, including Yuengling’s Ice Cream classics such as Black & Tan, Root Beer Float, Peanut Butter Cup, and award-winning Vanilla.
“There’s nothing better than enjoying an ice cream cone at a baseball game.” said David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream. “We are excited to work with the IronPigs and serve Lehigh Valley families our premium ice cream.”
About Yuengling’s Ice Cream
Yuengling’s Ice Cream, based in NEPA, is a family-owned business dating back to 1920. The 21 flavors of its super-premium ice cream are kosher, PA Preferred, and adhere to the highest standards. Ever mindful of the community, the company donates at least three percent of its profits to charitable organizations. For more information about Yuengling’s Ice Cream and for a store locator, visityuenglingsicecream.com.
Since its 2014 re-launch, Yuengling’s Ice Cream has seen record growth. Initially selling out its first three months’ supply in just two weeks due to high demand, the company surpassed its three-year sales goals in its first year back on the market. In its first two years since returning to grocery store shelves, national syndicated data confirmed that the brand is up 110 percent in dollar sales over the prior year. The super-premium ice cream is now available in 22 states from Ohio and West Virginia in the west, to Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont in the east, and Georgia and the Carolinas in the south.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the only Minor League franchise to surpass 600,000 fans in attendance each of the last nine seasons. Coca-Cola Park has been among the most acclaimed venues in professional sports since its 2008 opening, receiving numerous honors and distinctions, including Ballpark Digest’s “Ballpark of the Year” award and “Best Game Operations and Presentation” award as chosen by gameops.com. It has also drawn rave reviews for its intimacy, fan-friendly atmosphere, and architectural design.