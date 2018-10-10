BORTON-LAWSON

Frank Joanlanne, Dallas, has assumed his role as the company’s president and CEO. Joanlanne joined the board of directors in 2009 and became president in 2012. He also leads the sister company, Precise Visual Technologies. He formerly served as senior vice president at Frontier Communications.

BRIAN J. CALI AND ASSOCIATES

The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania recently announced the appointment of Lackawanna County attorney Brian J. Cali as board chairman. The appointment was effective Aug. 7. Created in 1972, the 13-member Disciplinary Board is an independent agency under the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction. Its members include 11 attorneys and two non-lawyers from across the state.

Cali was first appointed as a member of the Disciplinary Board in 2013, was reappointed in 2016 and named vice chairman in February. Cali has served on the Finance Committee of the board for five years and as its chairman for four years.

His practice concentrates on all aspects of family law throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

CLASSIC PROPERTIES

Christopher Hurley joined the real estate firm’s Kingston office. He worked for years in retail and in real estate. Hurley joined the company after purchasing a few homes from one of Classic’s Kingston agents, Georgette Vivian, and felt Classic was a better fit for his real estate career.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Marla Osborne Dempsey, D.O., has joined the network

and will practice family medicine in Dunmore.

Dempsey is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She will see patients at 1141 Clay Ave., Suite 1, Dunmore.

COMMUNITY BANK NA

Lisa Browning, Peckville, was promoted to vice president, district manager of the Pennsylvania Lackawanna South District. In her new role, Browning will oversee the six branches in the Lackawanna South District — Dickson City, Daleville and the four Scranton branches at Keyser Avenue, North Washington Avenue, Wyoming Avenue and Davis Street Minooka. In addition, she will continue to serve as vice president and branch manager of the Scranton Keyser Avenue location. She has been with Community Bank since 2001.

DISTASIO &

KOWALSKI LLC

Attorneys Daniel J. Distasio and Michael J. Kowalski from the Wilkes-Barre personal injury firm have been named Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for the 10th consecutive year. Both have been top-rated in the category of Personal Injury Attorney. Super Lawyers are composed of outstanding attorneys who have achieved the highest level of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Attorney Peter J. Biscontini has been named a Pennsylvania Rising Star for the second year. The selection process for rising stars is the same as the Super Lawyers, with the exception that to be eligible a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Only 2.5 percent of attorneys are selected to Rising Stars.

GEISINGER

Dr. Salvatore Lawrence Jr. and his primary care/internal medicine practice joined the health system Sept. 4. The practice moved from its location in Dunmore to the Geisinger Moosic office and will continue to accept most major insurance plans. Board certified in internal medicine, Lawrence serves as the medical director of the department of medicine at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. A well-experienced internist, he has been in practice for more than 30 years. The office is located at 4004 Birney Ave.

HKQ LAW

Attorney Lars H. Anderson presented “Understanding Sexual Harassment Laws for Your Workplace” May 24 at the THINK Center, Wilkes-Barre, which was hosted by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce. He specializes in employment and labor law, commercial litigation and real estate and zoning. He has handled numerous labor arbitrations for clients and has successfully arbitrated or settled the discipline and termination of employees. Anderson has been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars List for the past five years. He is active in both the Lackawan­na and Luzerne County Bar Associations’ Young Lawyers Divisions, and was the Luzerne County YLD treasurer from 2012 to 2013. He has also been active in the Pennsylvania Bar Association YLD since 2010.

HORIZON DENTAL CARE

Dr. Jack Lawrence, DMD, of Stroudsburg, has joined the dental team. He is accepting new patients at the team’s Scranton and Hawley dental offices.

Lawrence specializes in general dentistry and has been practicing for more than

seven years.

He is a member of the American Dental Association, Pennsylvania Dental Association and Academy of General Dentistry.

KING’S COLLEGE

Cynthia Mailloux, Ph.D., RN, CNE, professor of nursing, recently co-authored an article, “Patient Navigators as Essential Members of the Healthcare Team: A Review of the Literature,” published in “Journal of Nursing & Patient Care” with Elaine Halesey, professor of medical imaging at Misericordia University. Mailloux was recently appointed to the board of directors of the Northeast Pennsylvania Division of the American Heart Association. On a national level, she has been appointed as a site visitor for the Commission of Colleges of Nursing Education and is a Wharton Executive Leadership Fellow. At the state level, she is a member of Pennsylvania Higher Education in Nursing State Association, where she has served on the executive board.

LACKAWANNA COLLEGE

The college announced that three board of trustee members have been assigned a change of role. The role changes were initiated at the June 28 meeting. Board members changing roles are attorney William P. Conaboy, Joyce Van Schooneveld and John P. Wiercinski.

Conaboy, a resident of Lake Winola who previously served as chairman, will now serve as secretary to the board of trustees. He is the president and CEO of Allied Services Integrated Healthcare System. He has served for five years on Lackawanna’s board of trustees.

Schooneveld, who served as secretary, now assumes the role of vice chairman of the board of trustees. She is the president of M&S Service Co. Inc. and CFO of JT Seeley & Co. Inc. She has served on Lackawanna’s board of trustees for 10 years and is a resident of Malvern. Schooneveld is the great-granddaughter of John H. Seeley, and granddaughter of Sterling Seeley, considered to be the founding family of Lackawanna College.

Wiercinski, a resident of Dickson City who previously served as vice chairman, will now serve as chairman of the board of trustees. He is currently a professor at the University of Scranton in the Health Administration and Human Resources department. Wiercinski has served on the board of trustees for 10 years.

LANDMARK

COMMUNITY BANK

Stephen Cook has been named vice president and branch manager for the Pittston branch of the bank. Cook formerly served as a senior branch manager for M&T Bank. An Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War, he lives in Hanover Twp.

LEWITH & FREEMAN

Peter L. DeMarco is bringing 14 years of real estate experience to the real estate firm. A West Hazleton resident, he will be working from the Hazle Twp. office. DeMarco is an accomplished Realtor whose experience in the industry has given him the qualifications to work with buyers and sellers on both commercial and residential properties for all of their real estate needs. DeMarco will be serving residents of Luzerne County, focusing on thee areas of Drums, Hazle Twp., Sugarloaf, Hazleton and the surrounding areas.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Faculty member Ryan Watson, Ph.D., assistant professor of film and visual media, was featured on an episode of “Docalogue,” a well-known documentary film site that selects a film and invites two scholars from around the world to write on the documentary every month. Watson, along with a scholar from New York University, wrote on the 2016 Iranian documentary, “Starless Dreams,” directed by Mehrdad Oskuei. The film was presented and live-tweeted on June 10. Watson joined the College of Arts and Sciences faculty in 2015. He teaches in the areas of film/media history, theory and aesthetics. His current research focuses on the efficacy and instrumentalization of documentary practices, particularly as they intersect with advances in media technologies, radical political movements, human rights, archives and theories of witnessing and testimony. He is working on a book project based on the research, “Militant Evidence: Witness, Archive and the Radical Documentary.”

The university recently named Charles Richardson Jr., D.P.S., of Kingston, as the dean of the College of Business after completing a nationwide search. Richardson formerly served as dean of the School of Business and associate professor of marketing from 2015-18 at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. His primary research interest is in the conjunction of marketing and international business, with a focus on cross-cultural consumer identity and behavior. Richardson holds certifications in quality assurance, integrated planning in higher education and practice of Myers-Briggs Type Indicator Step I and Step II instruments.

The National Stuttering Association presented Kathleen Scaler Scott, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, BCS-F, associate professor of speech-language pathology, with the 2018 Professional of the Year Award at the 35th annual NSA Conference in Chicago.

Scaler Scott, who has served on the NSA board of directors and is currently the co-chair of the NSA Research Committee, received the award in “honor of her dedication and contributions to NSA.’’ A member of the research committee since 2013, she and her colleagues review proposals from researchers who want to conduct research on stuttering, helping them to gain access to funding and participant recruitment through the NSA.

Most recently, she conducted the master class workshop, “Fluency Plus: Managing Fluency Disorders in Individuals with Multiple Diagnoses,” for the NSA before the annual conference in Chicago. It focused on evaluating and treating stuttering, cluttering and atypical disfluency in clients with additional diagnoses, such as autism, ADHD and speech-sound disorders.

MUNLEY LAW

Six firm partners have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2019. Marion Munley was also named “Product Liability Lawyer of the Year,” 2019, for the Allentown Metro Area.

Only a single lawyer is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and metropolitan area. “Lawyer of the Year” recognitions are awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic location. Receiving the designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

The firm’s lawyers included on the 2019 Best Lawyers in America list: Robert W. Munley Sr. — Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs), Product Liability Litigation (Plaintiffs); Marion Munley — Medical Malpractice Law (Plaintiffs), Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs), Product Liability Litigation (Plaintiffs); Robert W. Munley III — Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs); Daniel W. Munley — Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs); James Christopher Munley — Workers’ Compensation Law (Claimants), Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs); and Caroline Munley — Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs).

NORTHEAST RADIATION

ONCOLOGY CENTERS

Dr. Thomas M. Churilla has joined the Dunmore practice and began seeing patients on July 30. Churilla has presented and published numerous clinical research studies, several of which were accomplished in conjunction with the center’s physicians and staff. Areas of research interest have included: Brain metastases, vitamin D deficiency in cancer patients, and population-based studies of anal cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer.

He has also been recognized with several awards during training, including the 2017 RSNA Roentgen Resident Research Award at Fox Chase Cancer Center, 2016 ASTRO Resident Clinical Research Abstract Award and the 2012 AMA Physician of Tomorrow Award.

PENNWOOD FINANCIAL GROUP LLC AGENCY

Garrett Sacken, a resident of Dingmans Ferry, most recently from MassMutual — Worksite and Executive Benefits, has joined the professional staff of the general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. (MassMutual), as a managing sales director. He will be responsible for recruiting, educating and growing a team of qualified financial services representatives who work within the communities they serve to establish and grow a client base.

PIKE COUNTY CHILDREN’S

ADVOCACY CENTER

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin announced the addition of a second forensic interviewer at the center in Milford. Sara Loeb, who is currently the special victim advocate in the district attorney’s office, recently traveled to Huntsville, Alabama, for a weeklong training on the forensic interviewing of children. The five-day training focused on the structure of a forensic interview, developmental perspective, effective engagement and questions, testifying in court, pre-interview preparation and children reluctant to disclose.

SWIFT KENNEDY & ASSOCIATES

Victoria McSpedon has been hired as a client service representative at the insurance brokerage firm specializing in group employee benefit plans and senior insurance needs and will be working out of the Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport offices. Her responsibilities will include assisting clients with policy renewals, claims and billing issues, as well as compliance with the Affordable Care Act and day-to-day administration.

TIMES-SHAMROCK PRINT & DIGITAL

Tim Calpin is the new director of marketing for Times-Shamrock Print & Digital, which includes The Times-Tribune and The Sunday Times newspapers and associated digital platforms.

Calpin will develop corporate strategy, brand and messaging and refine digital presence while supporting circulation, advertising and sales efforts. He will also initiate and coordinate events and community outreach.

Calpin is a resident of Dunmore and previously worked at Just Drive Media, ChannelApe and Pepperjam.

THE UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

The university has named Patricia Tetreault as vice president for human resources. Tetreault joined the staff at Scranton in 2009 as director for compensation and benefits in the Office of Human Resources. She has served as the university’s associate vice president for human resources since 2014. Tetreault holds national certifications from the Society for Human Resource Management as a senior certified professional and senior professional human resources. She has more than 25 years of human resources/employee benefits experience in a variety of industries.

Timothy Foley, Ph.D., professor of chemistry, was named the 2018 Alpha Sigma Nu Teacher of the Year. The award, previously known as the Gannon Award in honor of Edward Gannon, S.J., is the oldest teaching award at the university. Established in 1969 by the university’s chapter of Alpha Sigma Nu, the national honor society for students in Jesuit colleges and universities, the award recognizes outstanding teaching among faculty. Student members of Alpha Sigma Nu select the professor to be honored. Foley’s research centers on the chemistry of protein sulfur as it relates to normal cellular regulation as well as to diseases ranging from neurodegenerative disorders to cancer. His research has been published in numerous professional and academic journals, including Neurochemical Research, Cellular and Molecular Neurobiology and BioChemical and Biophysical Research Communications.

THE WRIGHT CENTER

Catherine Harrington DNP, CRNP, of Scranton, has joined as a psychiatric nurse practitioner. In this role, Harrington will work within a multidisciplinary team and perform psychiatric evaluations, managing medication and provide patient/family psychotherapy and education. With more than 30 years of nursing experience, Harrington recently held a faculty position at Wilkes University teaching psychiatric mental health nursing. She was awarded the Provost Part-time Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching at the University of Scranton, Top Clinical Student Award and Hartford Scholarship for Graduate Studies at Wilkes University.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

Diane Wenger was promoted to full professor of history. She joined the faculty as an assistant professor in 2003 and was awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor in 2009. Her academic specialties are Pennsylvania history and the history of underrepresented groups, with a focus on African Americans and Native Americans. Her current research and scholarship focuses on the Pennsylvania tobacco industry, with emphasis on the role of women. She has served for the last 10 years as adviser to the Wilkes chapter of the Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society.

Edward T. Bednarz III was granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of mechanical engineering. Bednarz returned to the university as an adjunct instructor while working as a senior mechanical engineer at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. Bednarz joined the faculty as an assistant professor in 2013. His research has focused on identifying the magnitudes and location of loads on beams and he was awarded a patent in 2018 for a device used to assess loads. It is Bednarz’s fourth patent.

Kalen Churcher was granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of communication studies. Her research interests include minority populations and the media, the intersection of print media and culture, and teaching innovation in communication. Churcher is advisor to The Beacon student newspaper. She also coordinates the annual Tom Bigler Journalism Conference, which welcomes high school students and educators to the university each year.

Emily Havrilla was granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of nursing. Havrilla joined the faculty in 2005 as an adjunct clinical instructor and became an assistant professor in 2006. Havrilla’s research focuses on serving vulnerable populations. Her recent research growing out of her doctoral studies focuses on the relationship among food insecurity, perceived stress, general self-efficacy and obesity in female heads-of-households with children.

Christopher Henkels was granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of chemistry. Henkels has been a member of the faculty since 2012. His research focuses on protein structure, dynamics and ligand binding via unnatural amino acid incorporation. Since joining the university, he has established a strong research program with his students focusing on the in vivo overexpression of proteins in which certain amino acids have been specifically replaced by residues that do not occur naturally.

Del Lucent was granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of physics. He joined the faculty in 2012 as an assistant professor in electrical engineering and physics with a courtesy appointment in biology. Lucent’s research involves using computer modeling to simulate protein folding in the body, with the goal of developing more effective treatments for life-threatening diseases. His research has been published in 16 peer-reviewed, internationally ranked journals with seven having been published while at the university.

Andrew Wilczak was awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor of criminology and sociology. He joined the faculty as assistant professor in 2012. Wilczak’s research interests include examining how violence and exposure to violence influence adolescent development and how the desistance process varies by neighborhood context, gender and crime. He has been recognized at the university with the Innovative/Non-Traditional Teaching, the Outstanding New Faculty, and the Outstanding Adviser awards.

SUBMIT PERSONNEL FILE items to business@timesshamrock.com or The Times-Tribune, 149 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.