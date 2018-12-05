A. PICKETT CONSTRUCTION INC.

Candy Frye of Harding was promoted to director of new business for A. Pickett Construction and Pickett Facilities Maintenance divisions, Kingston. Being a 12-year employee and prior dispatch manager, coupled with her sales experience, customer relations and creative marketing strategies, has led her to the position.

BARRY ISETT & ASSOCIATES INC.

The multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre recently elected two new members to its seven-member board of directors during the annual shareholders meeting.

Ross Sotak, P.E., head of the structural engineering department, is a 24-year veteran of the firm.

Timothy McNair, CPA, MBA, was elected as an external board member. The chief financial officer of BRD Noise and Vibration Control Inc., a company specializing in HVAC acoustic design and manufacturing, McNair previously had a 16-year career with C.F. Martin & Co.

Both Sotak and McNair will serve three-year terms.

CENTURY 21 SMITH HOURIGAN GROUP

Michelle Reilly has rejoined the Mountain Top office. Reilly has more than 15 years of experience in the field and most recently worked with Benchmark Mortgage as a licensed loan originator. Reilly brings back with her a knowledge and understanding on the mortgage side, which will be very useful working with buyers. Reilly has always been a top producer, receiving many Century 21 awards, and is a trained relocation specialist.

CLASSIC PROPERTIES

Nicole Maloney, a resident of Harding, recently joined the Kingston office. She grew up in West Pittston.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Karla Porter, a member of the Greenhouse Center Clubhouse Advisory Board, was presented the Pennsylvania Clubhouse Coalition Community Partnership Award at the organization’s annual statewide seminar for her exceptional service to the Greenhouse. The Greenhouse is a psychiatric rehabilitation program and part of the health system’s Community Counseling Services. As an advisory board member, Porter has helped the Greenhouse by assisting with employment, educational and technological opportunities for Greenhouse members.

William McGarry, M.D., has joined Radiology Associates of Wyoming Valley and the medical staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Dr. McGarry, who specializes in women’s imaging, is originally from Kingston. McGarry is certified by the American Board of Radiology.

The practice of the health system’s surgeon Brian Mott, M.D., has been designated a case observation site for Intuitive Surgical, the manufacturer of robotic surgical equipment. Mott is affiliated with Commonwealth’s physician network and is on the medical staff of Regional Hospital of Scranton. This designation means that surgeons from throughout the United States and their team members will visit Mott at Regional Hospital of Scranton to observe thoracic robotic surgery.

Maxwell Tolan, M.D., has joined the physician network and will practice family medicine at 1 Brookhill Square South in Sugarloaf. Tolan is on the medical staff of Berwick Hospital Center. He is affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Vascular surgeon John Guerriero, D.O., has expanded his medical practice into Sugarloaf Twp. in Luzerne County.

Guerriero, a member of the health system’s physician network, is on the medical staff of Berwick Hospital. He also has an office at 1918 W. Front St., Berwick. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Mark Lokuta, of Mountain Top, has been named director of respiratory services at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Lokuta previously served as manager of the hospital’s respiratory department and was named Clinical Manager of the Year in 2017. In his new role, he will oversee all respiratory, neurophysiology and sleep lab functions along with the inpatient tele-neuro program. He joined the hospital staff in April 2016 and previously served as manager of respiratory therapy at Regional Hospital of Scranton, pulmonary manager at Select Hospital, Danville, and clinical respiratory care instructor at Luzerne County Community College.

DIME BANK

Vicki DiGiuseppe and Eric Avery have been selected among 100 emerging bankers nationally to participate in this year’s BAI Emerging Leaders Network program. Avery is the bank’s assistant branch manager in Damascus, and DiGiuseppe is a credit analyst in the loan department. Members of the BAI Emerging Leaders Network are self-nominated or nominated by a senior leader in their organization.

DISTASIO & KOWALSKI LLC

Attorney Michael J. Kowalski, a partner in the Wilkes-Barre personal injury firm, has been selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America 2019. Kowalski was selected for his expertise in the area of personal injury law. He resides in Moosic with his family. The Best Lawyers in America rankings are based solely on peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of attorneys confidentially evaluate their colleagues. It is widely regarded as the preeminent referral guide that identifies outstanding counsel for a wide range of legal matters.

ENGLE EYEWEAR

Katlyn Prednis, managing optician with the Wilkes-Barre business since 2015, is a board-certified optician who has demonstrated the knowledge, skills and expertise necessary for the practice of opticianry by passing the American Board of Opticianry National Competency Examination in 2017. Upon certification, Prednis immediately began preparation for the National Contact Lens Examiners, which she passed on Aug. 4. Certification by an ABO member involves a rigorous process of testing and peer evaluation that is designed and administered by specialists in the field. To demonstrate leadership, ABO certification also requires proof of continuing education and experience in between testing for recertification.

ERIE MATERIALS

Brian Murtaugh has joined the Scranton branch as a territory manager. He had managed another building materials distributor’s location for the past four years.

Steve Paszek has been selected as a territory manager for the Scranton branch, covering the Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton territory. He has been with the company since 1997 and has held several positions, including warehouse specialist, delivery specialist, dispatcher and assistant warehouse manager before his move to inside sales in 2002.

Brian Manning has relocated to the Williamsport branch as a territory manager. He joined the company three years ago as a territory manager for the Scranton branch.

Brian Diehl has relocated to the Scranton branch to serve as an inside sales representative. He joined the company in January as an inside sales representative in Binghamton, New York.

ESSA BANK & TRUST

Maria Kelly of West Pittston was hired as branch manager of the bank’s Scranton office located at 300 Mulberry St. She will be responsible for sales and service of consumer and small-business relationships in the Greater Scranton market. Kelly brings 13 years of branch banking experience, most recently serving as a regional banking district manager in the Scranton market for Wells Fargo. She will report to Lori Ruiz, regional branch administrator.

FIRST NATIONAL COMMUNITY BANK

Michael S. Cummings, vice president, marketing manager, was recently awarded the Certified Financial Marketing Professional certification from the American Bankers Association. The CFMP certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of financial services marketing. To qualify for the CFMP certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the financial services marketing profession, pass an exam and agree to abide by a code of ethics. Cummings has been with FNCB for seven years and is responsible for overseeing the bank’s marketing efforts.

FOLEY LAW FIRM

All five of the firm’s attorneys, Thomas J. Foley Jr., Kevin P. Foley, Michael J. Foley, Thomas J. Foley III and Terrence R. Nealon Jr., have been recognized by Best Lawyers in America 2019 for their expertise in the area of Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs. Their inclusion in the 25th edition of Best Lawyers marks the first year that all five attorneys have been named together.

Thomas J. Foley Jr., who founded the law firm in 1979, has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2010.

Kevin P. Foley has achieved awards in excess of $1 million as part of the law firm and has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2016.

Michael J. Foley has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2010 and was also recently awarded the highest level of distinction from the American Association For Justice National College of Advocacy’s Achievement Recognition Program.

Thomas J. Foley III has been a member of the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice since 2009, and has served as chair of the Amicus Committee. He opened the firm’s Stroudsburg office in 1991.

Terrence R. Nealon Jr. has been an attorney with the law firm since 2011 after earning his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law.

The Foley Law Firm serves personal injury clients throughout Northeast and Central Pennsylvania with offices in Scranton and Stroudsburg.

GEISINGER COMMONWEALTH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

John L. Szarek, Ph.D., of Moosic, professor and director of clinical pharmacology and education director for simulation, recently returned from Japan where he attended the 18th World Congress of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology (WCP2018) in Kyoto. Szarek played numerous leadership and educational roles at the event. He was on the steering committee that organized a preconference satellite symposium, “Educating Scientists and Healthcare Professionals for 21st Century Pharmacology,” on June 30 and July 1. Szarek gave one of the plenary talks at the education satellite conference titled, “Introducing the Pharmacology Education Project.” During the general assembly of the International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology Education Section, he was elected as a member of the executive committee for 2018-2022.

GEISINGER WYOMING VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER

The medical center recently welcomed the following emergency medicine physicians to its team:

Lindsey Kay Duguet, M.D., most recently completed an emergency medicine internship and residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

David Edwards, M.D., most recently completed an emergency medicine residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Mary Gallo, M.D., most recently completed an emergency medicine residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where she served as chief resident. She previously worked as a research technician at the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Sheel Mehta, D.O., most recently completed an emergency medicine residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Stephen H. Mohney, M.D., most recently completed an emergency medicine residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he served as the prehospital physician chair.

Essie Reed-Schrader, M.D., most recently completed an emergency medicine residency and emergency medical services fellowship at the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York, where she served as chief resident.

Akash Patel, M.D., most recently completed his emergency medicine residency at Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. Patel has served as an Advanced Trauma Life Support instructor for the American College of Surgeons and as a Basic Life Support course instructor for the American Heart Association.

Keith D. Willner, M.D., most recently completed an emergency medicine residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Willner previously served as an EMS physician for the city of Pittsburgh, a STAT Medevac air transport flight physician, and an assistant medical director for Fayette County emergency medical services.

GREATER SCRANTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Amy S. Luyster has been promoted to the position of vice president of the Scranton Plan, effective Sept. 1.

Luyster joined the chamber in 1998 and is responsible for the coordination and implementation of marketing strategies for the Scranton Plan and providing site location and financial assistance to firms interested in moving to or expanding within Lackawanna County. In her new role, she will also assume oversight of all workforce aspects of the chamber’s industrial/economic development operations, including Skills in Scranton. She will also join the chamber’s Staff Management Committee.

As a member of the Industrial Development team, Luyster has held the positions of economic development manager, research and marketing director and Scranton Plan administrator before being named to her most recent role as assistant vice president for the Scranton Plan.

HOURIGAN, KLUGER & QUINN P.C.

Nine attorneys at the law firm, including the entire litigation team, in multiple categories, to the 2019 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. The following lawyers have been named to the 2019 Best Lawyers List:

Richard M. Goldberg: Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Union; and Terrence J. Herron: Corporate Law.

The entire litigation team: Joseph A. Quinn Jr.: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product; Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs; Michelle M. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product; Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs; Medical Malpractice Lawyer of the Year, NEPA Region; Donald C. Ligorio: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants; Brian Q. McDonnell: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants; Kevin C. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Michael A. Lombardo III: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; and Nicole M. Santo: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Additionally, Michelle M. Quinn has been named Lawyer of the Year, NEPA Region – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

Since 1987, attorneys at the firm have been named to the Best Lawyers in America list.

H&R BLOCK

The tax service recognized 30 company and franchise associates, including Caroline Keeler, Scranton, for going above and beyond for their clients with the 2018 Henry W. Bloch Excellence in Client Service awards. The awards recognize the service’s tax-office associates for their extraordinary client service, exceptional tax expertise and ongoing commitment to solve problems and advocate for clients. For the second year in a row, every winner also earned service quality scores of 90 percent or greater. Keeler works at the tax office at 751 Oak St. She has been with the company for the past 24 years.

KEYSTONE COLLEGE

Bernadine Ahonkhai, Ed.D., Scott Koerwer, Ed.D., attorney Zachary D. Morahan, attorney Peter G. Rossi, and Paul Wendolowski have been elected as the newest members of the college’s board of trustees.

New board of trustees officers include John F. Pullo, chairman; James C. Clark, chairman-elect, attorney Daniel Haggerty, first vice-chairman, and Ida Castro, J.D., secretary.

Ahonkhai is a recognized leader in the early childhood education field. She recently retired from PA Key, Office of Child Development and Early Learning, where she served for 10 years as the higher education program manager. Koerwer is an entrepreneur in education and business with more than 30 years of experience, including three entrepreneurial startups and many program development initiatives around the world. He serves as vice president for Strategy, Planning and Communication at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, where he is also the founding dean of the graduate school and vice dean for Graduate Studies and professor of Organizational Systems and Innovation.Morahan is an associate with the law firm of Coughlin and Gerhart LLP, Binghamton, New York. His practice areas include estate and property litigation, and energy.

Rossi, who graduated from the college in 1972, is a member of the Cozen O’Connor law firm in Philadelphia. His practice centers on property damage cases with emphasis on floods and water damage litigation.

Wendolowski graduated from the college in 1971. Before his retirement in 2001, he worked as an executive with the United Parcel Service specializing in air coordination and was responsible for millions of dollars of equipment, service guarantees and daily payroll. He was employed by United Parcel for more than 30 years.

KING’S COLLEGE

Dr. Thomas Concannon has been appointed instructor of computer science. Previously a part-time instructor in mathematics since 2010, he earned the status of adjunct instructor in August 2017. His professional experience includes serving as a software applications engineer at Synopsys Inc.

Dr. Matthew Eaton, assistant professor of theology, was a postdoctoral teaching fellow at Fordham University, an adjunct assistant professor at St. John’s University, New York, an instructor at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut and an instructor at University of St. Michael’s College, Toronto.

Katherine Filbert has been named instructor of philosophy. She was formerly a part-time instructor of philosophy and an adjunct faculty member in the philosophy department at Villanova University.

Hussam Ghunaim is an assistant professor of computer science. His classroom experience includes serving as a visiting lecturer at Rochester Institute of Technology, a visiting instructor at Ohio Northern University, and a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Bridgeport.

Dr. Ismail Haltas, assistant professor of civil engineering, previously served as a senior research fellow at Cranfield University, United Kingdom, and an associate professor at Zirve University, Turkey.

Jessica Hildebrand, a 2015 alumna, will serve as instructor of accounting. In addition to working as an adjunct professor at Bloomsburg University, she was a core tax senior associate at Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP.

Dr. Corinne Kiessling, assistant professor of neuroscience, was a clinical assistant professor and a research assistant professor at the Freshman Research Immersion program — Neuroscience stream at Binghamton University.

After graduating from the physician assistant master’s degree program in 2015, Gianna Moulton was a physician assistant in internal medicine with a local doctor and instructor of premedical programs at Hazleton Area STEM High School. She has been named an assistant clinical professor in physician assistant studies.

Linette Rayeski, a 1998 graduate, has been appointed assistant technical professor of accounting. Rayeski brings significant professional experience to the classroom. She also returns to the college after serving as an assistant technical professor of accounting from 2013 to 2015.

Christopher Stine was named instructor of philosophy. He served as an adjunct instructor at both Immaculata University and King’s College.

Holly Kulp, a resident of Dallas, has been appointed controller and chief risk officer at the college. Kulp oversees financial reporting, internal control, regulatory compliance, risk management including insurance, endowment management and annual audits. She also serves as the liaison to the audit committee of the board. Kulp previously served as director of finance for Gertrude Hawk Chocolates.

LACKAWANNA COLLEGE

Melanie Brock of Clarks Summit has been announced as certified occupational therapy assistant-licensed specialist for the Occupational Therapy Assistant program.

Aaron Mattern of Scranton has been announced as admissions adviser.

Daniel Regan of Union Dale has been announced as admissions adviser for Lackawanna College. Regan previously served as assistant men’s basketball coach at West Chester University.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM

Mary Garm, administrator of the county’s library system since 2003, appeared in a recent edition of The Compendium, a newsletter produced by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. She is serving as chairwoman of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Library Development after first being appointed to the council in 2010 as vice chairwoman by Gov. Ed Rendell, serving as acting chairwoman in 2016 and earning a formal appointment as chairwoman by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017. Garm is also a founder of the Pennsylvania Library Association’s Academy of Leadership Studies and served as the founding chairwoman of PaLA’s PA Forward steering committee.

LANDMARK COMMUNITY BANK

Bobbie Gurnari, a resident of Plains Twp., has been named vice president and branch manager for the Wyoming branch of the bank. Gurnari’s professional experience includes several years of service at Citizens Bank, Prudential Retirement, First National Bank and M&T Bank.

LAWRENCE A.J. SPEGAR

Attorney Lawrence A.J. Spegar of Jessup was recognized in Denver in July at the American Association for Justice annual convention for his efforts as a national and leading speaker and presenter on the topic of “End Distracted Driving.” The topic and presentations focus on the dangers of texting and driving, as well as eliminating other driver distractions that are potential concerns for the safety and well-being of motorists across the country. Spegar has been active with the “End Distacted Driving” campaign for a significant number of years, including the recent annual convention. His offices are located in Jessup and Pocono Summit.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Even though Dr. Edward O’Brien’s research on the Multidimensional Self-Esteem Inventory is 30 years old, it is still widely used, including being cited in research conducted in 37 different countries, and has been translated into eight different languages. The MSEI is part of a general pattern of research in psychology where concepts and measures developed in the United States are evaluated with regard to their applicability in other parts of the world. Originally published in 1988 by Psychological Assessment Resources Inc., MSEI was based on the dissertation of O’Brien, professor and director of clinical training in the psychology department, as well as several years of his post-doctoral research. Dr. Sy Epstein at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst was the second author of the MSEI publication, and Epstein served as the dissertation advisor for this project. O’Brien published an update of a bibliography of the MSEI that recently appeared on the publisher’s website at Psychological Assessment Resources Inc.

Christopher Smith, Dunmore, was recently named the director of the Office of Military and Veteran Services. While a student at the university, he served as president of the Student Veteran Alliance, the official campus chapter of the Student Veterans of America. While an undergraduate student, he helped lead the SVA in raising more than $12,000 for Operation Tails for Troops; applied to, and received, a $9,500 grant from the Student Veterans of America and the Home Depot, which was used to open the Veterans Resource Center, and was president of the SVA when it was selected as the National SVA Chapter of the Year.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Kathleen Scaler Scott, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, BCS-F, associate professor of speech-language pathology, recently wrote the textbook, “Fluency Plus: Managing Fluency Disorders in Individuals with Multiple Diagnoses.’’ The 224-page textbook helps to close an education and training gap for students and clinicians by increasing their confidence, knowledge and skills when dealing with fluency disorders and complex combinations of concomitant disorders, or disorders happening at the same time. Scaler Scott is a practicing speech-language pathologist and board-certified specialist in fluency disorders. She has been a practicing clinician since 1993 in hospital, school and private practice settings, including the Misericordia University Speech-Language and Hearing Center in John J. Passan Hall. She has been a member of the Misericordia University faculty since 2009.

The Society of Diagnostic Medical Sonography recently awarded the 2018 Joan P. Baker Pioneer Award to Sheryl Goss, M.S., RT(R)(S), RDMS, RDCS, RVT, RVS, FSDMS, assistant professor and chairwoman of the diagnostic medical sonography program, at the SDMS Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida. The Baker Pioneer Award honors a sonographer who had made a unique and outstanding contribution to the sonography profession. Goss received the award during the SDMS and SDMS Foundation Awards Dinner for advancing the profession and increasing the knowledge and welfare of sonographers through her focused contribution to the profession. Goss is a Hunlock Creek resident who has more than 30 years of experience in sonography, performing a variety of sonographic studies to include general sonography, vascular, adult and pediatric echocardiography and supervisory roles in sonography departments. She is the immediate past president of SDMS’s board of directors and foundation.

Kathleen Scaler Scott, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, BCS-F, associate professor of speech-language pathology, was presented with the Deso Weiss Award for Excellence in the field of cluttering at the “One World, Many Voices: Science and Community” inaugural Joint World Congress of the International Cluttering Association, International Fluency Association and International Stuttering Association in Hiroshima, Japan.

The Joint World Congress, hosted at the International Conference Center by the Japan Society of Stuttering and Other Fluency Disorders and the Japanese Stuttering Genyukai Organization from July 13-16, is a groundbreaking initiative that brought together historically diverse groups to explore experiences of living with, treating and researching stuttering and cluttering.

O’DONNELL LAW OFFICES

Best Lawyers has chosen attorney Michael A. O’Donnell for the first time for inclusion in the 2019 Best Lawyers in America for Claimants’ Workers’ Compensation Law.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Its methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practices area. For information, visit bestlawyers.com. A frequent contributor to legal education programs, O’Donnell has received the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating 2016–2018 and has been named a Rising Star Lawyer 2017-2018.

OUTREACH – CENTER FOR COMMUNITY RESOURCES

The organization, formerly the Employment Opportunity Training Center of Northeastern Pa., announced the addition of Scranton resident Kristin Cianfichi to its administrative team. Cianfichi, an award-winning journalist, joined in June as director of community outreach and resource development. In this capacity, she will work to create and implement strategies for development and social media. Cianfichi came from Washington, D.C., where she worked in the nonprofit sector on public policy issues and in media/communications.

PENN STATE HAZLETON

Mark Tranguch has been named director of housing and food services. In his role, he will oversee all the operations for housing and food services at the campus, including the HighAcres dining hall, Higher Grounds Café and the residence halls. He also oversees the food service operations at the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton campuses. He has worked at the campus for four years, first serving as manager of Housing and Food Services and then as interim director. Before coming to the university, Tranguch worked at Red Lobster for 12 years at the Wilkes-Barre, Allentown and Bartonsville locations, where he held multiple roles in management.

PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE

The college announced the addition of new faculty, staff and campus advisory board members for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Erin Brennan, who joins the business faculty, was previously a partner and director of litigation at the law firm of Oliver, Price & Rhodes. Her professional career path has always involved working with local higher education institutions. Since 2016, she has taught business law and labor relations, among other courses, at Duchess Community College.

Dr. Allyson Walker joins the administration of justice faculty after spending six years as a researcher at the Program/Research Associate Center for Court Innovation. She decided to complete a year as a post-doctoral research associate at the Utah Criminal Justice Center at the University of Utah.

Christine Gerhardt has taken on the role of administrative support assistant in the Academic Affairs Department. Her background includes 13 years in the printing industry filling various roles with primary responsibilities in accounting. Gerhardt looks forward to supporting the faculty and interacting with the students.

Heidi Kump is the new administrative assistant in continuing education. She will be supporting strategic initiatives at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Northern Tier Center in Towanda. Kump comes with approximately 30 years of experience as an administrative assistant. Since 2011, she has assisted her husband at his business, Bradford Foot and Ankle Specialties LLC, for which she served as the office manager/medical assistant/receptionist.

Zachary Aciukewicz begins his term on the campus advisory board this fall. Aciukewicz is currently employed by the Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group as a plant manager. Aciukewicz is an Army veteran who served as a human intelligence sergeant in various locations.

Will Beekman, executive director at the F.M. Kirby Center, has joined the campus advisory board. He also sits on the board of directors for the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, Diamond City Partnership and Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association.

Also joining the campus advisory board is John J. Glushefski. Glushefski is the highway discipline manager for Borton-Lawson Engineering. He is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Pennsylvania with numerous C.E. trainings.

Kady Schwartz, the co-owner at Fortune Fabrics, is also joining the campus advisory board. She completed Leadership Wilkes-Barre in 2017.

PEOPLES SECURITY

BANK & TRUST CO.

Malcolm Williams has joined the bank’s team as a commercial lending officer serving Luzerne County. Williams has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. His extensive knowledge of the financial industry enables him to provide a wide array of customized solutions to assist businesses and individuals to reach their financial goals. He also served in the Army for more than seven years.

PIKE COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Kelly Stagen, of Lords Valley, a member of PCCD’s board of directors, has been named secretary of the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts. Stagen, an artist and conservationist, also serves as Northeast Region Director for PACD and is an alternate delegate for the National Association of Conservation Districts. Since 2017, she has served as executive director of the Hemlock Farms Conservancy. She is an art teacher and day camp supervisor in the Hemlock Farms Community Association Recreation Department. Previously, Stagen taught art at Notre Dame Elementary School in Stroudsburg and St. Vincent School in Honesdale.

RE/MAX OF THE POCONOS

Brick Quinn, a veteran realtor, was recently recognized in the 2018 REAL Trends “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings for the third year in a row. Nearly one in four agents (22.7 percent) in the REAL Trends 2018 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings is a RE/MAX agent, more than any other brand.

Artie Rosenberg has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Less than 22 percent of all active agents have earned the prestigious award since its inception.

THE UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Bryan Burnham, Ph.D., received the Excellence in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Award, presented to faculty members who enhance student learning. Burnham, associate professor of psychology, has been a university faculty member since 2007.

David Dzurec III, Ph.D., received the Excellence for University Service and Leadership Award, which recognizes faculty members who have contributed service to the university community, particularly those who demonstrate academic leadership by effectively mentoring their junior colleagues. Dzurec, associate professor and chair of the History Department, joined the faculty at Scranton in 2008.

Rita Fleming-Castaldy, Ph.D., received the Excellence in Scholarly Publication Award, presented to faculty members who have attained distinction in scholarship or creative activity. Fleming-Castaldy, professor of occupational therapy, joined Scranton’s faculty in 2002.

Renee Hakim, Ph.D.; Peter Leininger, Ph.D., and Jennifer Schwartz, DPT, received the Excellence in Integrating Mission and Justice into the Curriculum Award. This award honors faculty members whose special efforts ensure students have a keen understanding and appreciation of the realities of the world, including pressing justice issues in a local, national and global context. Hakim, professor of physical therapy, joined the faculty at Scranton in 2011. Leininger, assistant professor and chair of the Physical Therapy Department, joined the faculty at Scranton in 1999. Schwartz, faculty specialist, physical therapy, joined the faculty at Scranton in 2014.

Jessica Nolan, Ph.D., received the Excellence in Integrating Sustainability into the Curriculum Award. This award is given to a faculty member who strives for excellence in teaching about sustainability and makes extraordinary efforts to introduce concepts of sustainability into the curriculum. Nolan, associate professor of psychology, joined the faculty at Scranton in 2008.

Steven Szydlowski, DHA, received the Excellence In Advancing Global Learning Award, presented to faculty members who integrate international issues and perspectives into the curriculum. Szydlowski, associate professor of health administration and human resources, joined the faculty at the university in 2004.

Kevin Wilkerson, Ph.D., received the Excellence in Graduate Teaching Faculty Senate Award, which recognizes a faculty member who demonstrates dedication to teaching graduate students in a manner that creates an encouraging and intellectually stimulating environment that promotes critical thinking and learning. A member of Scranton’s faculty since 2004, Wilkerson is a professor of counseling and human services.

University of Scranton professors Daniel Mahoney, Ph.D. ’81, G’85, accounting, and Rose Sebastianelli, Ph.D., operations and information management, were awarded the three-year William and Elizabeth Burkavage Fellowship in Business Ethics and Social Responsibility for 2018-21. The endowed fellowship was established in 2009 by William J. and Judith G. Burkavage in memory of (his parents) William and Elizabeth Burkavage, and provides support to assist university faculty in new research on issues of sustainability, social responsibility and business ethics.

Mahoney and Sebastianelli are award-winning professors who have focused much of their teaching and scholarship in areas related ethics and social responsibility.

Mahoney, a resident of Clarks Summit, was named the Kania School of Management Professor of the Year five times, receiving the honor most recently earlier this year. In 2001, he was selected Teacher of the Year by the University’s graduating class. He was also named the University’s CASE Professor of the Year, and received the University’s Alpha Sigma Nu University Award for Teaching Excellence and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Outstanding Educator Award. Mahoney also held a three-year position as the business school’s Alperin Teaching Fellow.

A certified public accountant and a certified fraud examiner, he joined the faculty in 1990.

Sebastianelli holds the Alperin Endowed Chair in Business Administration at the university. She was named the Kania School of Management Professor of the Year three times and, in 2013, was named the university’s CASE Professor of the Year. She also received the University’s Alpha Sigma Nu University Award for Teaching Excellence, the Provost’s Award for Excellence in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning, and held a three-year position as the business school’s Alperin Teaching Fellow.

A resident of Clarks Summit, she joined the university in 1988. During her three decades of service at Scranton, she also served as interim dean of the Kania School of Management for one year and as interim dean of the Graduate School for two years.

WALLENPAUPACK VETERINARY CLINIC

Dr. Joseph Mastroianni jointed the veterinary team this summer. Mastroianni received awards in biochemistry and public health, in addition to an award from the American Veterinary Medical Association honoring one individual who displays the greatest potential for positive impact on the veterinary profession. He spent most of his clinical education focusing on companion animals, with special interests in cardiology, emergency and internal medicine. He also enjoys general surgery.

THE WRIGHT CENTER

Angela M. Murphy, CRNP, MSN, RN, has joined as a registered certified nurse practitioner. In this role, Murphy will provide primary care services, including assessing and managing patients, at the Wright Center for Primary Care Mid Valley. She previous held an adjunct faculty position at the University of Scranton and was employed by Moses Taylor Hospital and Community Medical Center. She has more than 20 years of experience in geriatrics, nursing education, medical/surgical, telemetry, interventional radiology and ICU/critical care. She is a certified family nurse practitioner through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and holds certifications in critical care and advanced cardiac life support.

WAYNE BANK

John Baker, a resident of Hawley, was promoted to network manager. He joined the bank in 2010 and most recently served as the information technology associate, where he maintained the computer networks throughout the 26 community offices.

Eli Tomlinson, of Clarks Summit, was promoted to senior vice president and information security officer. He joined the bank in 2001 and most recently served as the information technology manager.

Robert Sebastianelli has joined the bank as an assistant vice president and security/fraud officer. He served as a criminal investigator with the Pennsylvania State Police for 25 years. A member of the Pennsylvania Homicide Investigators Association, he resides in Jessup.

WAYNE MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Board-certified psychiatrist Tuhin Gupta, M.D., has joined the team of providers at the Behavioral Health Center in Honesdale. Gupta treats adults, children and adolescents at the recently expanded outpatient facility located within the Stourbridge Professional Complex. In addition to behavioral health diagnoses, he also treats patients suffering from Substance Use Disorders. Gupta is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

WEICHERT, REALTORS HIBBLE

& ASSOCIATES

The real estate company announced Michael Maxwell has joined its Clarks Summit office.

WEICHERT, REALTORS ACCLAIM

The Tannersville real estate firm has announced that Michele Livingston has joined its team as a real estate sales associate. Livingston will be assisting home buyers and sellers throughout Monroe County. Livingston formerly worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. She is also a member of the Pocono Mountain Board of Realtors. Livingston lives in Tobyhanna.

WEIS MARKETS

John Evans has been promoted to director of private brands. He will continue to oversee product development and sales for the company’s 7,700 private brand products and work through partnerships with Daymon Worldwide, Topco and other key vendors. He joined the company seven years ago as a buyer merchandiser. Evans reports to Richard Gunn, senior vice president, merchandising and marketing.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

The university’s president Patrick F. Leahy has been appointed to serve on Pennsylvania’s Tuition Account Program Advisory Board. Leahy is the only president of more than 90 private institutions in the state to be selected for the board, which includes 19 members. Leahy was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf. Other members include state Treasurer Joseph M. Torsella and state Rep. Michael Peifer. The board advises on the work of the Pennsylvania 529 College Savings Program, which provides families with a tax-advantaged way to help save for their children’s higher education.

The university welcomed 18 new faculty members for the 2018-2019 academic year. New faculty included new tenure-track faculty, as well as visiting professors and faculty of practice. The new faculty and their areas of specialization are:

Nelson Archila Anaya is returning for a second year as assistant professor in the department of environmental engineering and earth sciences. He was formerly a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Rhode Island.

Jane Blanken Webb joined the doctor of education program in the School of Education as an assistant professor. She was formerly a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Billie Jeanne Burry joined the Passan School of Nursing as a visiting instructor. Before this role, Burry served as an adjunct professor of nursing at the university, as well as a student clinical instructor with the program. She has approximately 15 years of nursing experience.

Kristen Cheslick joined the Passan School of Nursing as faculty of practice. Before this position, Cheslick severed as an adjunct faculty member at the university as a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pottsville and Sunbury Hospital.

Conor Flynn joined the chemistry department as faculty of practice. Flynn was formerly an adjunct professor of chemistry as well as a visiting assistant professor at Bucknell University.

Amy Hnasko joined the School of Education as an assistant professor in the undergraduate education program. Hnasko previously was the director of training and staff development at Tools of the Mind Curriculum. She also served as the early childhood program coordinator at Rowan University.

Saritha Karnae joined the environmental engineering department as an assistant professor. She was formerly a research engineering associate at Texas A&M University.

Julie Lartz joined the English Department as a visiting instructor. Before this appointment, she was an adjunct instructor in English at the university. Lartz has been an educator for 19 years.

Troy Lynn Lewis joined the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy as an assistant professor of pharmacy practice. Lewis was formerly a pharmacy practice resident in the ambulatory care setting at the Carolinas HealthCare System-NorthEast.

Jap-Nanak Makkar joined the English department as an assistant professor. Makkar previously taught at the University of Virginia.

Christine Muller joined as director of the honors program and an assistant professor. Muller was previously employed by residential college dean for Saybrook College at Yale University, where she also was a lecturer in American Studies.

Kimmy Nguyen joined the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy as an assistant professor of pharmacy practice. Nguyen was formerly an ambulatory care pharmacy resident at the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System.

Lisa Reynolds joined the department of integrative media, art and design as an assistant professor. Before this appointment, Reynolds was the creative director for the university’s Marketing Communications Department and taught as an adjunct faculty member in digital design and media art.

Stephanie Wasmanski joined the doctor of education program in the School of Education as an assistant professor. Before this position, Wasmanski was an adjunct professor and the director of graduate admissions.

Tanya Pyke joined the finance, accounting and management department as faculty of practice. Before this appointment, Pyke was an adjunct professor of management.

Sam Schmidt joined the Sidhu School of Business and Leadership as an assistant professor. Schmidt formerly taught at the University of Louisville.

Shi Sha joined the electrical engineering department as an assistant professor. Sha was formerly employed by Florida International University in their electrical and computer engineering department.

Richard Williams joined the chemistry department as a faculty of practice. Williams was formerly a lecturer at Morgan State University.

Five faculty and staff members were honored with the 2018 President’s Awards for Excellence. The awards, which were presented at the university’s fall convocation, recognize individuals who reflect excellence in their work based on the university’s core values. This is the third year for the awards program.

Zbigniew J. Witczak, professor and chair of pharmaceutical sciences, was the recipient of the President’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship for his efforts in advancing knowledge through discovery and research to better educate university constituents. Witczak was also recognized for his collaboration with junior colleagues and students.

Kathleen Hirthler, associate professor and chair of graduate nursing programs, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Innovation for her efforts in promoting programs, ideas, and sustainable practices. Hirthler has developed five new graduate nursing programs at the university including the university’s first Ph.D.

Melissa Howells, director of student development, was honored with the President’s Award for Excellence in Community for her efforts in collaborating with others on campus with mutual respect to foster a sense of belonging. Howells interacts with students on their co-curricular and leadership activities and aids in their transition to college life.

Deborah Tindell, professor of psychology, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Mentoring for her efforts in nurturing individuals to understand and act on their abilities while challenging them to achieve great things. In addition to her work with students, Tindell is also credited with mentoring new faculty members.

Evene Estwick, associate professor of communication studies, was honored with President’s Award for Excellence in Diversity for her efforts in embracing differences and uniqueness through sincerity, awareness, inclusion, and sensitivity. Estwick was recognized for advancing equality and inclusivity in every aspect of the student experience.

