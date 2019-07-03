Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Health system makes donation

Commonwealth Health was a key corporate sponsor of the American Heart Association with a $30,000 donation. Commonwealth Health was proud to hold the Chairman position at the Heart Walk, Pacemaker level at the Heart Ball and Presenting sponsor at the Go Red for Women Luncheon this year.

Robert Stiekes, chief operating officer at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, led the 2019 AHA Heart Walk. Commonwealth Health employees raised an additional $21,988 in donations for the Heart Walk.

Poconos lodge receives rating

AAA North Penn recently presented Skytop Lodge with its third Four Diamond plaque. The lodge has maintained the prestigious rating consecutively since 2017.

Nestled in the heart of the Poconos, Skytop Lodge is part of a select group of establishments within North America. Currently, just 1,722 hotels hold the AAA Four Diamond Rating.

Bank makes Heart Month donation

Mid Penn Bank and the Peyton Walker Foundation announced the creation of a new lifesaving initiative to combat sudden cardiac arrest, one of the leading causes of death among Americans. Through the foundation, Mid Penn will invest in training and certification of its employees in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the use of automated external defibrillators and first aid. The program will launch in June.

The Dime Bank honored by United Way

The Dime Bank was recently recognized in two categories for the 2018-19 campaign year at the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne counties Celebration of Caring breakfast event.

The Dime Bank received the Platinum Hand Award for its corporate giving and an Award of Excellence for its employee giving in recognition of its commitment to the people of the community.

Colleges sign agreement

Kutztown University and Lackawanna College signed a five-year transfer and articulation agreement May 13 to facilitate the transfer of Lackawanna College students to Kutztown University.

Under this transfer and articulation agreement, Lackawanna College students who submit letters of intent to enter Kutztown University before the completion of 30 transferable credit hours will be guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program.

Cancer institute recognizes company

Northeast Regional Cancer Institute recently recognized One Point Inc. for its contributions to the Cancer Institute’s annual colon cancer awareness campaign, CASUAL (Colon cancer Awareness Saves Unlimited Adult Lives) Day.

CASUAL Day is an awareness campaign about the importance of early detection and screening for colon cancer.

One Point has been a partner with the cancer institute since 2004.

Law office opens new location

McAndrews Law Offices is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Northeast Pennsylvania office by opening a new expanded office at 2 W. Olive St., Scranton. The new location will provide an even more accessible option for the firm’s regional and surrounding area clients.

Geisinger receives recognition

Geisinger was named among the winners of the Employer of Excellence Awards during the AAPA Conference 2019 in Denver by the American Academy of PA’s Center for Healthcare Leadership and Management.

The award program is designed to showcase organizations that have created and maintain an environment in which physician assistants can provide the best care for their patients and are afforded opportunities for professional growth and leadership.

Head Start programs honored

Five Scranton Lackawanna Human Development Agency Early Learning Programs successfully attained implementation recognition of Positive Behavior Interventions and Support with fidelity for Tier 1 from the Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support Network.

Elk Lake Head Start, Dunmore Head Start, Mid Valley Early Head Start, Moosic Head Start and North Pocono Pre-K Counts staff participated in a day of recognition at the Pennsylvania PBS Implementer’s Forum in Hershey, where honored programs from around the state were recognized.

SLHDA operates Head Start programs in four area counties and serves nearly 1,600 youngsters.

Bank participates in annual event

Wayne Bank employees recently participated in the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute’s 16th annual CASUAL Day on March 28. Participants wore a specially designed pin and/or custom T-shirt, while dressing casually for the day.

CASUAL Day stands for “Colon Cancer Awareness Saves Unlimited Adult Lives” and is organized by the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute to raise awareness for colorectal cancer in Northeast Pennsylvania and teach the importance of screening and early detection. All of the funds raised for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute through CASUAL Day stay in Northeast Pennsylvania to raise colorectal cancer awareness and support colorectal cancer screenings for low-income, uninsured and underinsured individuals.

Health system recognized

Geisinger has been recognized for its commitment to developing and maintaining a diverse workforce with a place on the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Governor’s Employer Honor Roll.

Gov. Tom Wolf presented the award during the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association’s annual conference earlier this month. Geisinger was nominated by the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation and the Employment Advancement and Retention Network.

The award recognizes Geisinger’s ongoing collaboration with the EARN program, which assists low-income individuals who face serious barriers in gaining and maintaining employment.

Geisinger was also recognized for its efforts to understand and assist with the challenges faced by EARN participants in finding and maintaining employment, including reliable transportation.

Training company raises cancer funds

Body Blueprint, a local personal training company in Clarks Summit, raised $1,000 for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute. They hosted a 28 Day Ab Challenge for their members and nonmembers. A nominal fee was required to participate in the challenge, and videos were posted to a private Facebook group with each daily workout. Christie Estadt, head trainer and owner, came up with the idea for the fundraiser. One of her staff trainers, Susan Burke, is a colon cancer survivor and is a team captain for the Cancer Institute’s annual colon cancer awareness campaign, CASUAL Day.

Grant helps with program expansion

ON Semiconductor recently presented Misericordia University with a $25,000 grant to expand opportunities for primary, secondary and higher education students to study and understand water quality and the impact it has on organisms and the ecosystem.

The grant will enable Misericordia University to purchase a portable YSI ProDSS Multiparameter water quality meter and related equipment to expand upon the joint STEM program, “The Language of Water: A Forest-to-Classroom First,’’ which was established in 2018 with the Lehman Sanctuary in Lehman Twp. The university installed telemetry equipment at the 17-acre wetlands site that contains old forest, natural meadows and prime wildlife habitat.

Investment aids region development

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pa.’s board of directors has approved the investment of $488,400 in support of regional economic development. Clients are early-stage, technology-based firms and established manufacturers in BFTP/NEP’s 21-county service area.

Investments are identified as continuation projects indicate that the client achieved pre-determined milestones and is receiving more funding to accomplish additional project work.

Health system receives designation

The Wright Center for Community Health has been designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike by the Health Resources and Services Administration. The designation is a result of the organization’s pursuit of and commitment to providing high-quality, accessible, safety-net health care services in Northeast Pennsylvania. This designation will bring significant federal resources into the region through appropriate reimbursement rates and enable more of the area’s patients and families to access high-quality health care.

Wilkes to enhance athletic complex

Wilkes University will invest nearly $8 million in new athletic fields at Ralston Athletic Complex. The project includes a multipurpose turf field that will be used for men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s lacrosse and women’s field hockey. It also includes a new turf baseball field. Due to a leadership gift from Wilkes alumnus Robert Bruggeworth ’83, the new fields will be named Bruggeworth Field at Ralston Athletic Complex. The project will transform the complex for student athletes and improve the fan experience. Enhancements also include two press boxes, two spectator areas and a scoreboard. In the future, new lighting, expanded parking and enhanced pedestrian walkways will complete the multi-year initiative.

Annual contracting showcase held

The NEPA Alliance held its annual Procurement Technical Assistance Center Government Contracting Showcase on May 30 at Genetti Hotel & Conference Center, Wilkes-Barre. The event was well attended with registrations and walk-ins totaling more than 125 individuals and 20 exhibitors. Jeffrey Box is the president and CEO of the organization. State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski served as morning keynote speaker and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright served as the luncheon keynote speaker.

Colleges ink transfer deal

Wilkes University and Northampton Community College have entered into a new articulation agreement that will help Northampton graduates transfer to Wilkes to complete their bachelor’s degree. Under the new agreement, students who earn an associate degree in early childhood education from Northampton can transfer into the Wilkes bachelor’s degree in elementary and early childhood education as a junior. It formalizes the relationship between the institutions, streamlining the admission process for interested students. As part of the agreement, 60 credits earned at Northampton may be applied toward the bachelor’s degree at Wilkes.

