Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Grundy Ravenell

Businesses invited to explore international opportunities at Bringing the World to Northeastern Pennsylvania

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance (NEPA) will host its premier international business event, Bringing the World to Northeastern Pennsylvania, Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, Scranton.

Companies interested in selling their goods and services overseas can learn about the business development resources available to them and network with Pennsylvania’s Authorized Trade Representatives from around the world at this unique event. The event is for companies in all stages of export development.

Funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Office of International Business Development, the Authorized Trade Representatives provide in-market export development services to Pennsylvania businesses. Services are provided free of charge and include customized foreign market intelligence, regulatory information, agents and distributor candidates, industry and government contacts, on-the-ground assistance when visiting these markets, and other export related assistance. The trade representatives from Australia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom will be in attendance.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Bringing the World to Northeastern Pennsylvania is funded in part through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and sponsored by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Procurement Technical Assistance Center and InXpress of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For more information and to register, visit nepa-alliance.org/events or contact Debbie Langan, senior international business manager, at 570-655-5581, ext. 233 or dlangan@nepa-allaiance.org.

Scranton Chamber to Welcome Disney Institute

Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence, to our region on Thursday, Oct. 12. Sponsored by The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, the one-day event will help area professionals understand the power of leadership values, discover how customer loyalty can be established and gain insight into how organizational culture is strengthened. Participants gain an awareness of the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable and learn how to integrate personal creativity and organizational processes to support continuous improvement within their organization.

This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.

For more information, including event costs, visit

scrantonchamber.com or call 570-342-7711.

Misericordia University’s Health Care Symposium to focus on health, wellness in a patient-centered model

Paul Grundy, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.O.E.M., F.A.C.P.M., the “godfather” of the patient-centered medical home movement and chief transformation officer at Innovaccer, will deliver the keynote address during Misericordia University’s 10th annual Health Care Symposium, “The Patient-Centered Model: Health and Wellness Achieved,” on Friday, Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.

The expanded symposium is free, but registration is required due to limited seating. The Pennsylvania State Nurses Association approved the activity for contact hours. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation has accredited the Pennsylvania Nurses Association as an approver of continuing nursing education.

To register, please visit misericordia.edu/healthevent. The program is presented by the Misericordia University Health Care Advisory Council and is made possible by sponsors Allied Integrated Health System, Commonwealth Health System, Erwine’s Home Health and Hospice, Geisinger, Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield, UPMC and Metz Culinary Management.

Grundy, the founding president of the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative, will make the presentation, “Trusted Healer: The Foundation of Health Care Transformation.’’ A member of the National Academy of Medicine, he was the chief medical officer of the Healthcare Life Sciences division and the global director of health care transformation for IBM prior to joining Innovaccer, a San Francisco, California-based health care data platform company. In addition, Grundy was a senior diplomat with the rank of minister-counselor for the U.S. Department of State.

A globally respected health care convener, storyteller and visionary, Grundy holds numerous international honorary titles and has received many awards. The United Kingdom’s National Association of Primary Care made him an honorary lifetime member. He is an ambassador for Healthcare Denmark and was the first international member of the Irish National Association of General Practice. In 2012, the National Committee for Quality Assurance presented him with the National Quality Award. Grundy received the prestigious Barbara Starfield Primary Care Leadership Award in 2016. He also has co-authored several books of international repute such as “Lost and Found: A Consumer’s Guide to Healthcare” and “Provider-Led Population Health Management: Key Strategies for Healthcare in the Cognitive Era.”

Immediately following his presentation, Grundy will hold a book sale and signing for the new book, “Trusted Healers: Dr. Paul Grundy and the Global Healthcare Quest.’’ Written by Dan Pelino and Bud Ramey, the authors take readers on a “journey to understand societal change, leadership, and our shared healthcare future’’ through the voices of Dr. Grundy and others who are recognized as “powerful healthcare visionaries from around the world, according to a review of the book.

During the plenary session of the symposium, Joseph E. Ravenell, M.D., M.S., associate professor of population health and medicine at New York University’s School of Medicine and a core member of the Center for Healthful Behavior Change, will present, “Everyone is a Leader and Influencer,’’ in which he address how people and communities can take responsibility for their own health and well-being.

One of the inaugural fellows of the American Society of Hypertension, Ravenell is a board-certified internist and hypertension specialist who has led a number of trials funded by the National Institutes of Health to improve cardiovascular disease and cancer prevention among diverse populations.

The Misericordia University Health Care Advisory Council, composed of regional health care leaders, also will name the recipient of the second annual “Excellence in Health Care’’ Award, which is given to an alumnus of Misericordia who has made significant and profound achievements in the field of health care.