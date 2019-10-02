Article Tools Font size – + Share This



University receives elite ranking

Misericordia University was ranked No. 17 on the list of Best Regional Universities — North and No. 245 on the list of Best Colleges and Universities in the country in a new ranking by College Consensus that combines the latest results from established “best college” ranking systems and student reviews posted online. The 2019 rankings also list Misericordia as No. 22 on the list of Best Colleges and Universities in Pennsylvania and 31st out of 131 on the list of Best Catholic Colleges and Universities in the country.

College Consensus has also ranked Misericordia University No. 18 in a list of the top 25 colleges and universities that provide online education. The university offers 14 undergraduate programs online and seven graduate degree programs.

Executive program seeks applicants

Applications for Leadership Lackawanna’s five-week Executive Program are now available. The program deeply engages high-level professionals in the Greater Scranton region, broadens their social network, and increases their overall knowledge of the community while meeting key business and community leaders. Participants receive an overview of the county’s history and culture, economic and political structures, community events, civic groups, recreational activities and nonprofit organizations. Sessions are held one evening per week for five consecutive weeks at various locations and include cocktails and dinner.

Leadership Lackawanna’s Executive Program accepts applications from public- and private-sector administrators and professionals in an executive-level position who live or work in Lackawanna County. Candidates must have extensive industry experience that demonstrates a steady career progression. To apply for this year’s program, visit leadershiplackawanna.com.

College program recognized

Lackawanna College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant associate degree program has been granted a status of accreditation for seven years by the Accreditation Council of Occupational Therapy Education of the American Occupational Therapy Association.

Lackawanna College has 18 students enrolled in the program with four students who are currently completing fieldwork assignments, which are the final portion of the OTA program. Each fieldwork experience is eight weeks long and is completed in two different practice settings, which helps prepare students to enter the profession as entry-level practitioners.

The OTA program is enrolling now through the application deadline, which is Jan. 29. Enrollment in the OTA program is limited to 20 students each year.

Misericordia makes best colleges list

Misericordia University was named to Money Magazine’s 2019-20 Best Colleges list, the second-highest ranked college or university in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, based on quality and affordability. The university was also recently recognized as one of the top colleges and universities in the northeastern United States, according to The Princeton Review, a nationally known education services company.

Misericordia earned a Money magazine ranking of 397 out of the 744 institutions on the 2019-20 Best Schools list, climbing 86 places on the list since 2015. The factors that earned the university recognition include an estimated price for 2019-20 of $49,600 without aid and of $27,700 with average aid; 100 percent of students with need receiving financial aid; the university’s 79 percent acceptance rate; average tests scores of 1020 for SAT and 24 for ACT, and the average annual salary for graduates of $45,500 within three years of graduation — a figure that increased from $40,600 in 2015.

Fidelity Bank receives ranking

For the second year in a row, Forbes Magazine has rated Fidelity Bank one of the top three banks in Pennsylvania and one of the Best In-State Banks in 2019. In collaboration with the analytics firm Statista, more than 25,500 study participants were asked to rate banks in Pennsylvania on various criteria including customers satisfaction, level of trust, quality of digital services and other factors. Only the top 2.8% of all U.S. banks made the ranking.

Program expanded at city hospitals

MDsave and Commonwealth Health’s Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton are working together to help local residents without insurance or with high deductible health plans save money and better manage their health care imaging needs. Through MDsave, patients at both Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton can save up to 60 percent on some procedures, including MRIs, X-rays and CT scans, through transparent pricing, educational resources and simple appointment booking. In addition to the Scranton hospitals, Commonwealth Health offers MDsave at Berwick Hospital Center and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Firm to participate in world trade fair

Golden Technologies was a first-time exhibitor at the world’s leading international trade fair for rehabilitation, prevention, inclusion and care. REHACARE 2019 was held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from Sept. 18-21, featuring the latest technologies and products in the Home Medical Equipment industry.

Shachar Hillel, Golden’s vice president of international business development, leads the company’s involvement at REHACARE.

University makes magazine’s list

The University of Scranton ranked among the nation’s best values for a college education based on educational quality, affordability and alumni success, according to a 2019 ranking by Money magazine published in August. Money ranked Scranton at No. 296 among its selection of the 744 “best performing colleges” in America. Money based its ranking on its analysis of 26 data factors.

The factors Money analyzed to determine a college’s “academic quality” included the six-year graduation rate, the standardized test scores of incoming freshmen, the student-faculty ratio and the graduation rate of Pell Grant recipients, among other factors. The analysis also included “value” assessments that looked at a school’s predicted graduation rates based on the academic and economic profile of its student body versus its actual graduation rates.

Health system recognized

Geisinger announced its designation as a Radiology Center of Excellence by Covera Health — a leading clinical analytics company that cultivates high-performance provider networks.

With this designation, Geisinger joins Covera Health’s nationwide Centers of Excellence program, which integrates with self-funded insurers’ existing health networks to seamlessly connect community members to local radiology providers who have proven to deliver the most accurate diagnoses. Geisinger is also a member of Covera Health’s Quality Care Collaborative, a partnership program supporting clinical analytics and research to advance the measurement and delivery of high-quality care. Radiology providers in the QCC receive practical, actionable feedback that can be used to improve their practices.

University receives national ranking

Misericordia University achieved a Top 10 national ranking in the Chronicle of Higher Education for having one of the best four-year graduation rates among “primarily residential,” four-year private nonprofit institutions of higher education.

Misericordia placed ninth in the nation with a 71.2% graduation rate, with Johns Hopkins University topping the list with an 87.1% graduation rate, followed by Cornell and Northwestern universities at 85.5% and 84.3%. The University of San Diego completed the Top 10 listing with a 69.5% four-year graduation rate.

Nursing home recognized

The Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. and Elan Gardens are dedicated to providing high-quality dementia care. The Jewish Home was recognized as a Cognitive Center of Excellence for implementing the BCAT Approach. The BCAT Approach was adopted as a best practice because of its evidence-based assessment. These approaches and interventions provide a person-centered approach to dementia care.

The BCAT Approach is a test system with five assessment tools to accurately assess cognitive function and mood. These tools produce a report to help the care team establish goals and interventions that are appropriate for each cognitive level and provide personalized care.

Hospital receives accreditation

Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation. The accreditation program — provided by the American Heart Association — recognizes centers that meet or exceed quality-of-care measures for people experiencing the most severe type of heart attack, ST-elevation myocardial infarction, in which blood flow is completely blocked to a portion of the heart. The accreditation identifies health care facilities that meet specific criteria for lifesaving heart attack treatments that restore blood flow.

Financial advisor earns designation

Martin Genello, AIF, financial advisor in Janney Montgomery Scott’s Scranton Office, has earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation.

The certification signifies specialized knowledge of fiduciary responsibility and is the culmination of intense coursework and exams focusing on the ability to implement portfolio strategies that meet a defined standard of care. Only those financial planners who demonstrate the requisite experience, education and ethical standards are awarded the AIF designation.

Genello is a member of the Wilson Wealth Advisory of Janney Montgomery Scott team.

Overall, the university’s bachelor’s degree-seeking cohort from 2017 placed among the best in the nation in completing their degrees, with the closest regional college placing 68th overall. The publication utilized data from 2017 because it is the latest available information for graduation rates.

U of S ranked among top colleges

For the second time in a week, the University of Scranton was nationally recognized as a “best value” in higher education. Forbes ranked the University No. 251 among “America’s Top Colleges” for value in the 2019 listing of just 650 schools, which published on Aug. 15. This is the 12th consecutive year that Forbes has included Scranton in its national ranking.

Just three days earlier, Money magazine ranked Scranton at No. 296 among its selection of the 744 “best performing colleges” in America.

Only 40 colleges in Pennsylvania were included in Forbes’ list of “America’s Top Colleges.” Scranton and King’s College were the only two colleges in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Northeast to be listed.

NPS Northeast awards announced

The 2019 National Park Service Northeast Region’s George and Helen Hartzog Awards for Outstanding Volunteer Service were recently announced, with Steamtown National Historic Site volunteer Walter Elvidge receiving the award in the enduring service category, while the site’s education team volunteers received honorable mention in the group category. The NPS Northeast Region is composed of 83 parks from Maine to Virginia.

The award, named in honor of former NPS director George B. Hartzog Jr. and his wife, Helen, recognizes the exemplary contributions of volunteers, volunteer managers, and volunteer programming and activities.

Lackawanna College OKs extension

The college and its full-time faculty, represented by the Pa. State Education Association, agreed to an early three-year extension of their collective bargaining agreement, now set to run through June 30, 2023. It had been set to expire next year. The extended contract makes improvements in a number of areas, including wage increases over the next three years with potential for more in the final year. It also restructures health care cost sharing.

Cable company, university team up

Comcast announced that it would be bringing its Xfinity On Campus service to Misericordia University, allowing students to watch live TV, On Demand and recorded content on their IP-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones. The service is included with room and board for students living in on-campus housing.

Xfinity On Campus offers more than 100 live channels including every major broadcast network, as well as AMC, Bravo, ESPN, FX and MTV through Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app and portal. The service also includes access to thousands of current season TV shows and hit movies via Xfinity On Demand. While off campus, students can use the Xfinity Stream app to login and access TV Everywhere programming that’s part of their subscription.

U of S ranks among best

The University of Scranton ranked No. 18 among the “Best Catholic Colleges in America” in a 2020 Niche.com list published recently online. Niche.com also placed Scranton No. 223 among the “Best Colleges in America” in its ranking of 1,626 four-year colleges.

Niche.com ranked Scranton in the top 10% of schools in the country in a number of other national rankings, including: “Best Colleges with No Application Fee in America” (No. 35); “Best College Food in America” (No. 69); “Best College Dorms in America” (No. 74); “Best College Campuses in America” (No. 142); and “Best Value Colleges in America” (No. 144).

Wilkes earns national rank

Wilkes University is among the nation’s top colleges and universities included in Washington Monthly’s annual rankings of higher education institutions and what they are doing for the country.

The university is ranked 133rd in the national universities category, which recognizes institutions that award a significant number of doctoral degrees. In this category, it is the highest ranked institution in the region and ranked higher than Pennsylvania institutions that include the University of Pittsburgh, Drexel University and Duquesne University.

