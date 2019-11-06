DEEDS
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Gregory A and Diane L Rogers Adkinson. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Donna J. Slusser and Janet F Rushing. Amount: $506,200.
Colin J and Anne L Haggerty. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Seller: Justin D.and Kimberly S Noll. Amount: $540,000.
Steven Maclay and Lindsey Thompson. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Seller: Jeffrey B. and Veronica S. Thomas. Amount: $340,000.
Nautilus Development Holdings II LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Nautilus Development Holdings LLC. Amount: $290,000. Amount: $1 f-m-v $365,809.50.
Village on Fishing Creek. Property Location: Montour Twp. Seller: Perry Avenue Trailer Park LLC. Amount: $390,000.
Brian C and Pamela C. Dietterick. Property Location: Hemlock Twip. Seller: Elizabeth Masich and Linda A. Bafile and Mary L. Radle. Amount: $315,000.
William J and Martha B. Gelgot. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: T&S Realty LLC. Amount: $300,000.
Marr Development Lightstreet VI LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Columbia County Industrial Development Authority. Amount: $300,000.
Daniel J and Kristin N. Kreisher. Property Location: Roaring Creek Twp. Seller: Michael S. Dorey and Nancy N. Springer. Amount: $373,000.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Rafiqa Aslam. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Fen Lan Lam. Amount: $335,000.
Carolyn Bonacci. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Ellen Craven. Amount: $265,000.
Sherri Allen. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Joette Lynn Conaboy. Amount: $425,000.
Joseph D Horter. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Erwin Austin. Amount: $320,000.
John J Thomas. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Renato P Mariani. Amount: $950,000.
Alicia Taroli. Property Location: Glenburn. Seller: Michael P Urban. Amount: $340,000.
Shawn A Sakosky. Property Location: Jermyn. Seller: Joseph R Smith. Amount: $275,000.
Zayna LLC. Property Location: Jessup. Seller: Mahajan Estates LLC. Amount: $510,000.
Daniel Lynn Cain. Property Location: La Plume. Seller: Joseph N Johnson. Amount: $271,500.
Anthony P Mariano. Property Location: Mayfield. Seller: Thomas Vilgos. Amount: $292.500.
Michaelene Merrill. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Glenmaura Commons LP. Amount: $275,000.
R&M Rel Estate Investments LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Edward C. Grambo. Amount: $250,000.
Christopher J Allison. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Richard Hager. Amount: $400,000.
CSI Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Vincent Schiavo. Amount: $610,000.
Carl R Steindel. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Michael Boyle. Amount: $355,000.
Thomas Howard Tonkin. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Seller: Theresa Lenahan. Amount: $477,500.
Seokoh Inc. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Bldg. Co. Amount: $1,828,500.
Steven W Hartz. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Ronald J Wisniewski. Amount: $254,500.
Thomas Eric Young. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Joseph Gaughan. Amount: $270,000.
University of Scranton. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Theresa P Carey Est. Amount: $475,000.
Geisinger Clinic. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Bldg. Co. Amount: $1,973,276.
2 West Olive LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Arthur J Rinaldi, gen. ptnr. Amount: $305,000.
Xiaoyong Zhou. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Susan C Lee. Amount: $279,000.
John Anthony Heptig. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Peter C Olden. Amount: $275,000.
Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Tyler Christopher Lee. Amount: $337,500.
Wendy D Parker. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Co. Inc. Amount: $345,000.
Carlos Roedan. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Joseph J Zakreski Jr. Amount: $347,000.
Robert C Silfee Jr. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Shawn Morgan. Amount: $300,000.
Amanda J Hudock. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Seller: Valentin Gutierrez. Amount: $295,000.
James Joseph Sullivan Jr. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Seller: Paul Puleo. Amount: $300,000.
Peter L Moore. Property Location: Throop. Seller: Craig A Hoenie. Amount: $312,500.
Kelsey Bryer. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Elizabeth Bizik. Amount: $255,000.
Charles Valenza. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Ronald J Kurilla. Amount: $305,000.
Edward D Swartz III. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Michael Fajardo. Amount: $335,000.
Jeffrey Belardi. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Vitaly Izgur. Amount: $495,500.
Andrew Bazil. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $274,329.96.
Joseph R Smith. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Amount: $252,000.
Bennys Realty LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Dennis M Corvo. Amount: $295,000.
Lisa M Castellani. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kriger Dev. Corp. Amount: $309,900.
Frances Elizabeth McAndrew. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Richard R Wowk. Amount: $265,000.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Gertrude A Coleman. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Walter Roy Smith. Amount: $290,000.
Robert P Bresnahan. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Gary Nothstein. Amount: $590,000.
Eileen A Rhines. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Julie Ann Winsock. Amount: $495,000.
Sirva Relocation Credit LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Jason Marc Fairchild. Amount: $347,000.
Derek R Steward. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Sirva Relocation Credit LLC Amount: $347,000.
Bradley A Nowak. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Juan C Diaz. Amount: $395,000.
Adil Ahmed Khan. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Timothy G Terryah. Amount: $280,000.
Acorn Inc. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: V Prop LLC to Acorn Inc. Amount: $300,000.
Tobey J Humphrey. Property Location: Dairmount Twp. Seller: Richard L Johnston. Amount: $450,000.
David Riaubia. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Robert Deremer. Amount: $285,500.
Lancer Properties LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Robert J Calucci. Amount $315,000.
Timothy Joseph Fox. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Peter Idzi. Amount: $326,000.
Robert E Merz. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Robert T Rosti. Amount: $285,000.
Simaayu Hospitality LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Greater Hazleton Community Area New Development Organization Inc. Amount: $631,120.
Cicfii-PA 1B01 LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Scannell Properties 187. Amount: $36,700,000.
Joshua Ryan Pippin. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: David Ravert. Amount: $251,000.
Michael Roberts. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Adil A Khan. Amount: $520,000.
Jennifer Cutsforth Kaschak. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Thomas J Wasilewski. Amount: $253,000.
Pasquini Property LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Richard W Berry. Amount: $277,750.
Donald B Belcher. Property Location: West Wyoming. Seller: Gerald Scott Wall. Amount: $259,000.
PCPD Holdings LLC. Property Location: Firview Twp. Seller: Daniel B Friedman. Amount: $450,000.
Kenneth J Zula. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Tobey Humphrey. Amount: $301,500.
Cornie L C Sheng. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Vincent Vespico Jr. et al. to Cornie L.C. Sheng. Amount: $585,000.
Shreeji Realty LLC. Property Location: Dupont. Seller: JRJP Investments LP. Amount: $760,000.
William T Corcoran Jr. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: JoAnn L Meier. Amount: $305,000.
Joseph Wagner. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Geoffrey D Johnson. Amount: $363,000.
Mark J Billet. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Russell W Stewart. Amount: $350,000.
M&A Makuta Realty LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Robert S Shandrick. Amount: $450,000.
Dennis Revel. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Peter William Wright. Amount: $278,000.
Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Laszlo Varga. Amount: $518,000.
Brice A Kugler. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: White Fence Homes Inc. Amount: $270,000.
Sarah E Mackin. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Outlook Construction. Amount: $395,000.
Scott A Kulenich. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Joseph J DeCesaris. Amount: $266,000.
David Pfeil. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Victor C Pompino. Amount: $350,000.
Paul Anthony Arkless. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Carmen Insalaco. Amount: $750,000.
Bruce Lefkowitz. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: George O Cook Jr. Amount: $340,000.
Tracy Hinkle. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Luchi Real Estate LLC Amount: $270,815.
Jaymadi Two Realty LLC. Property Location: West Wyoming. Seller: 805 Realty LLC. Amount: $650,000.
Common Sensereal Estate Holdings LLC. Property Location: West Wyoming. Seller: Bilmar LLC. Amount: $265,000.
Evan Brandt. Property Location: Beer Creek Twp. Seller: Frank J Ciliberto. Amount: $250,000.
Lee Glassberg. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Richard A Poluka. Amount: $375,000.
Brandon Ulitchney. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Martin L Straub. Amount: $427,000.
Pitcavage Real Estte Holdings LLC. Property Location: Exeter. Seller: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $285,000.
Michael Edward McPherson. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Seller: Frances E McAndrew. Amount: $276,000.
Valley Center Complex LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Silicia DeBellis Caropreso. Amount: $405,000.
Marion Scott. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corp. Amount: $344,077.
Elain C Beltrami. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $294,000.
Patrick Krawchak. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Robert T Donahue. Amount: $350,000.
Dare 2 Dream Daycare & Learning Center 2 LLC. Property Location: Wyoming. Seller: Richard Foglia. Amount: $250,0000.
Thomas W Paisley. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: William J McDonald. Amount: $364,300.
Regina Tunney. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Seller: Weldon N Whitenight. Amount: $287,500.
William R Dibble. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: Jack Muendlein. Amount: $320,000.
Joseph M Shimko. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Andrew Critchfield. Amount: $308,500.
Robert John Bruno. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Jeffrey L Gerlin. Amount: $300,000.
MONROE COUNTY
Louis Pellegrino. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Gerardo and Genevieve Gramaglia. Amount: $570,000.
Richard and Lynn Kempinski. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Peter and Francesca Friscia. Amount: $315,000.
Elena Ogden. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Edmund Skowronski. Amount: $299,000.
DCON Developers LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Pauline Fitzpatrick. Amount: $275,000.
David Niper. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Mary and William Balliet Jr. Amount: $380,000.
George Karantzalis. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $334,933.
Goo Jung. Property Location: Stroud Township. Seller: Yair Pinkhasob and Esther Tyorkin. Amount: $330,000.
Maria Correa. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Good as New Ventures LLC. Amount: $305,000.
Jason Green. Property Location: Eldred Top. Seller: Lorraine Everett. Amount: $350,000.
Stephanie and Ryan Amhurst. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: John and Lisa Pollard. Amount: $405,000.
Jodiann and Aaron Gibson. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Victor and Cassandra Fashano. Amount: $345,000.
Ferdinand and Ezra Sargeant. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: RGB Homes LLC. Amount: $330,450.
Theresa Ferris-Abbas, Tonya Guadeloupe, Isha Maurice. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Mitra and Priya Maharaj. Amount: $300,000.
Joseph Downey. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. T/A Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $359,000.
Harsco Patterson-Kelley LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Harsco Corp. Amount: $10. Tax basis: $2,075,923.
Edison Bien-Aime. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $324,000.
Charles Lawson. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Anthony and Susan Roberts. Amount: $500,000.
Rugang Xu and Angelina Chan. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Gregory and June DePetro. Amount: $365,000.
Constance Montgomery and Debra Esposito. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Gregory and Maria Franczyk. Amount: $330,000.
Turlough and Jennifer Cormican. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Michael Kaczenski. Amount: $340,000.
JBRH Properties LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Beltzville Enterprises LLC. Amount: $425,000.
Mount Airy #1 LLC. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: FNCB Bank. Amount: $375,000.
Jose Merino and Ayde Reyes. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $301,355.
Denzil Walcott and Deandrea Martinez-Daley. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $344,000.
Guencia Buteau. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $308,500.
Saul Savinon. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $305,065.
Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Walter Pula. Amount: $380,000.
Jonathan and Fawne Weaver. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Elizabeth Kearney Est., Michael Pittenger (admr.). Amount: $358,500.
Compton Ferreira. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: CDA Ventures LLC. Amount: $235,000.
Fabian Seenarraine. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: John Martin, Yajaira Ferreira, Property Couple LLC. Amount: $299,000.
Anthony Zuco and Efrain Cortez III. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: James and Donna Trainor. Amount: $350,000.
Elaine Sivel. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Henry and Anna Bryan. Amount: $420,000.
Serge and Clarisse Mukendi. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Price: $311,000.
Belmont Pike Properties. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Olde Saylors Inne Inc. Amount: $360,000.
Timothy and Vanessa Urie. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: David and Karen Wright. Amount: $350,000.
Cynthia and Thomas Mollen Jr. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Barbara Horen. Amount: $820,000.
Edgar Andrade. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Cress LLC. Amount: $305,000.
Kresimir and Suzanne Penavic. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Ingleside LLC. Amount: $750,000.
David Kungl and Faina Golub. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Kenneth Sze Trust, Gordon Sze (trus.). Amount: $575,000.
Adrian and Corness Douglas, Roslyn Williams. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $355,460.
Doris and Mack Dorsey. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: LTS homes LLC. Amount: $311,059.
Forte Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Emanuel and Nancy Luongo. Amount: $320,000.
Alex Munoz. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Deborah and Eugene Wadiak Jr. Amount: $308,000.
Adam and Erika Sheloski. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Rita and Randy Rutherford Sr. Amount: $360,000.
Andy and Maegan Rigberg. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Gundi and Peter Veritas Jr. Amount: $515,000.
PIKE COUNTY
Henry Young & Y Yiqing Tong. Property Location: Bloom Grove. Seller: Margaret Zurlini, Zurlini Liv. Tr. Amount: $266,500.
Lois R Morrow and Timothy J Horgan. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: David R and Cynthia Chipple. Amount: $389,000.
Daniel Hurlin, Elkazu Nakamura. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Kathleen A Cerny. Amount $260,000.
Matthew Wayne and Charee Kinser. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Magdalene M Casola, Magdalene M Casola Rev. Tr. Amount: $280,000.
Robert and Solange Daddona. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Sidney D and Cynthia M Bluming. Amount: $275,000.
Gordon Gray, Xiao Nan Liu. Property Location: Bloomign Grove. Seller: Harold Rosenblum Rev. Tr. Amount: $250,000.
Joseph A and Pamela R Sottolano. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Roger L and Carol A Fortino. Amount: $295,000.
Robert E Cleary. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Vicky Lee Kline Paoella. Amount: $285,000.
Martin and Regina Richter. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Alan G and Tracy E Bowers. Amount: $262,500.
Christopher and Anne-Louise Brugnoli. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Joseph P and Carmen D Marsh. Amount: $305,000.
Matthew C Edgell. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Raymond P Devlin II. Amount: $260,000.
Margaret Swinton. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Christopher N and Pilar H White. Amount: $265,000.
Douglas and Nancee Schaub. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Richard J and Jayne M Wesler. Amount: $250,000.
Richard T and Cynthia J Wormser. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Croyle. Amount $320,410.
Michael and Donna Stuhler. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: John and Alisa Zaita. Amount: $375,000.
Robert C and Melanie L Gehrens. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Per E and Michele Hansen. Amount: $438,250.
Laurel Woods MHC LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: LW Mobile Home Park. Amount: $575,000.
Christopher B and Antonia Pisani, Concetta Karen. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Edward F and Marie V Bogan. Amount: $390,000.
Burton ad Donna Levine. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: William D and Deidre Higgins Harnett. Amount: $490,000.
Henry Bristol and Jamie M Dunham III. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Frank Rappo. Amount: $280,000.
Frank and Barbara Giordano. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: John and Kelly McCormick. Amount: $1,050,000.
Luz and Diane Vega. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $422,866.89.
Denis Shametov and Roksana Granovskaya. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $321,500.
Scott V Steer, Michelle Lyddon. Property Location: Milford. Seller: William R and Maryann Gilpin. Amount: $385,000.
Joseph Fischer. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Richard A and Christa Fischer. Amount: $332,500.
Michael Mann. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Joan Goetz. Amount: $339,000.
Joseph and Elizabeth Kuemerle. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Patricia A Santini. Amount: $263,500.
Scott J Keener. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Andrew Sanderson. Amount: $500,000.
Kevin W and Carol Detrick. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Roger W and Helen Trupin. Amount: $1,490,000.
Shohola Commercial Property LLC. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Greentown LLC. Amount: $1,725,000.
Jesse Gerald and Denise K Nawrocki. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Robert S St Jules, Christine J Cioffe. Amount: $449,000.
Gary and Karen Owens Houck. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Steven E and Donna A Benson. Amount: $455,000.
Mark P and Susan M Destefano. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Joseph A and Joan Salko. Amount: $265,000.
Nanette Stewart. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LLP. Amount: $329,900.
Robert R and Barbara Z Jones. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LLP. Amount: $329,900.
Mockernut Holdings LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rte. 6 East LP. Amount: $469,000.
John D and Elizabeth A Luetzow. Amount: $379,900.
Dnald R and Donna M Yost. Property Location: Shohola. Seller Martin H Zuckerman. Amount: $319,000.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Wayne R Henninger. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Seller: Lori Hoffman. Amount: $250,000.
Heritage Mills Personal Care Center Property Co. LLC. Poperty Location: Tower City. Seller: Heritage Mills Personal Care Center, LLC. Amount: $1,730,000.
Brendan and Holly Zindel. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Seller: Courtney Ranck. Amount: $464,000.
Greg Weiland. Property Location: Port Carbon. Seller: Allstate Realty, LLC. Amount: $250,000.
Orpat LLC, PA Ltd Liability Co. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Seller: Punjab Property Inc. PA Corp. Amount: $500,000.
WAYNE COUNTY
David Allen and Marie Kristell Faraon. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Christine A and Michael Lee. Amount: $484,350.
Peaceful Vista LLC. Property Location: Buckingham Twp. Seller: Dennis Destefano. Amount: $325,000.
Alin and Sandy Mardale. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Seller Karen Marie and Eugene Buki Jr. (exr.) Amount: $355,000.
Thomas J Hampton, Agnieszka Sulewski. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Justin Alan and Karin Jug. Amount: $290,000.
Michael Malakin. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Ben E and Susan Wylam. Amount: $375,000.
Alfred and Roseanne Frontauria. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Angel and Jonathan Stewart. Amount: $280,000.
Kimberly Krans. Property Location: Honesdale. Seller: Charles and Ise Kannebecker. Amount: $354,000.
Andrew J Summa. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Jennifer L Burgerhoff Magee (TR), William E and Linda L Burgerhoff Irrev. Tr., Linda Burgerhoff (exr), Ida P Phillips Reese (Est). Amount: $335,000.
Michael Malakin. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Christopher Gerald Lapak, James Frank Delise Irrev. Tr. Amount: $690,000.
Thomas P Milewski. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: William J Streisel Jr., William J Streisel Sr. est. Amount: $280,000.
Thomas G and Laura J Gersbeck. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Seller: All Trades Construction Services Inc. Amount $380,000.
David and Laura E Berry. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Seller: Karen A and Wayne D. Pfeiffer. Amount: $349,900.
Timothy S and Shannon Lynn Fuller. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Jeffrey M Bates. Amount: $252,500.
Christopher T Booth. Property Location: Oregon Twp. Seller: Joseph J Weber. Amount: $309,000.
Edward and Anna Shinn. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Lynda Barclay, Ronald Hollick. Amount: $515,500.
Timothy and Janice McCusker. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Charles F and Arline G Bergemann. Amount: $479,000.
Calen Robert and Michelle Vogler. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Peter R and Marlin L Moore. Amount: $359,000.
Anthony W and Carrie L Bourdow. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Brett and Jennifer L Shirk. Amount: $785,000.
Terry L and Sharon L Zettle. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller; Stephen and Alison Stauffer. Seller; $1,200,000.
Timothy S and Shannon Lynn Fuller. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: Jeffrey M Bates. Amount: $252,500.
James T and Margaret M Meyers. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: George A and Marcy F Bauer. Amount: $274,500.
Robert S and Jennifer J Grimes. Property Location: Salem twp. Seller: Robert and Joan Doidge. Amount: $918,000.
Ryan D and Jennifer M Matthews. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Seller: Rene B Testa, Sheila A Brogan Testa, Sheila A Brogantesta. Amount: $500,000.
Joseph and Toniann Tullo. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Seller: Martin and Keely A Seybold. Amount: $325,000.
Timothy S and Melissa L Niverth. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Seller: Dimitrios and Paraskevi D Katsigiannis. Amount: $485,000.
Jeffrey Robinson, Heather Schreiner. Property Location: Texas Twp 1&2. Seller: Alice L O’Neill. Amount: $287,370.
WYOMING COUNTY
Matthew James and Megan M Walker. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Seller: George E and Sherry L Mercer. Amount: $340,000.
Brett W Fowler. Property Location: Nicholson. Seller: John and Diane Wood. Amount: $365,000.
John R and Aliceanne L Stofko. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Allan Kinsman, Carole A Broehl. Amount: $274,000.
OBX Property Mgmt. LLC. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Glen A Werkheiser. Amount: $425,000.
Slupe Ilardi Properties LLC. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Seller: Magda Lynn Dalessandro VMD. Amount: $400,000.
Edin Schoppy, Noah Fassman. Property Location: Nicholson. Seller: Bettina Abercrombie. Amount: $290,000.
John Rivers. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Seller: James W and Dorothy L Truscott. Amount: $375,000.
Walter G and Evelyn D Dana. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Select Sires Inc. Amount: $275,000.
Bryden Farms LLC. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Select Sires Inc. Amount: $837,100.
Chris Joseph Kruppo. Property Location: Mehoopany & Windham Twps. Seller: James C and Donna L Pechulis. Amount: $315,000.
MORTGAGES
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Stephanie L Mensch. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $309,000.
Lions Gate VII LP. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: UB5 AB. Amount: $6,250,000.
Robert E and Anne L Barton Jr. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $525,000.
Benjamin W and Trisha Sheehe. Property Location: Beaver Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $654,952.
Long Run Lodge LP. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Linkbank. Amount: $400,000.
Diana L Rogers Adkinson and Gregory A Adkinson. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $309,500.
David and Lillian Coreen Rahusan. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $309,500.
P3 STC-1 LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: QNB Bank. Amount: $250,000.
John Clint Klingerman. Property Location: Montour Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Nautilus Development Holdings II LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $960,000 and $1,200,000 respectively.
Jay J and Ashley L Collins. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: TD Bank N.A. Amount: $728,000.
David and Wagner Inc. dba Brookside Homes. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Susquehanna Community Bank. Amount: $1,250,000.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Aqua PA Inc. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.
Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Broadview Dickson LLC. Amount: $870,000.
Joseph D Horter. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $256,000.
John J Thomas. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Renato P Mariani. Amount: $550,000.
James Racht. Property Location: Fell Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $266,000.
Aqua PA Inc. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.
Brett L Taroli. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Home Point Financial Corp Amount: $323,000.
Justin G Tunis. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: 1st National Bank of PA. Amount: $732,000.
Brandon G Tunis. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: 1st National Bank of PA. Amount: $334,400.
Alfred J Essig. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: 1st National Bank of PA. Amount: $500,000.
Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. amount: $50,000,000.
Shawn A Sakosky. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $261,250.
Virazon Properties Inc. Property Location: LaPlume Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.
Samuel R Sebastianelli Jr. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $450,000.
Hazem M Gad. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Amount: $289,750.
R&M Real Estate Investments LLC. Location: Moosic. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Christopher J Allison. Location: Moosic. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $380,000.
Carl R Steindel. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $284,000.
CSI Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $528,000.
Caitlin R Pucilowski. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Home Point Financial Corp. Amount: $280,000.
Northeastern PA Carton Co. Inc. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $6,508,000.
Lisa Golden I. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $368,000.
Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.
Thomas Howard Tonkin. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: US Bank Nat’l Assoc. Amount: $429,750.
Brian Kowalski. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc Bank. Amount: $520,000.
Robert Barcola. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Jason P OHearn. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $252,000.
Michael F Piercy. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $313,400.
Anthony DeSantis. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: FNCB. Amount: $465,000.
Guy Connolly. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bank. Amount: $349,000.
Thomas Eric Young. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Homeservices Lending LLC. Amount: $278,910.
DTK Ventures LP. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $355,000.
Sycamore Foods Inc. property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $750,000.
Brigitte Baum. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $252,000.
Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.
Eric Eckenrode. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $390,000.
John Anthony Heptig. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $262,250.
John R Kerber. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Residential Home Mortgage Co. Amount: $408,900.
David T Morris. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services In. Amount: $270,000.
Wendy D Parker. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $310,500.
Martin Kenehan. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $389,000.
Carlos Roedan. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $277,600.
Mountain Laurel Village MHP LLC. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Hunt Mortgage Capital LLC. Amount: $1,631,000.
720 S. Keyser LLC. Property Location: Taylor. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $322,000.
Amanda J Hudock. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $280,250.
Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Lender: Bank of NY Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.
Jason Edward Mina. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Amount: $285,200.
Daniel J Kurtzman. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Home Point Financial Corp. Amount: $385,000.
Gary Marshalek Jr. Property Location: Throop. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount $286,000.
Peter L Moore. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Wells Fargo bank. Amount: $260,000.
Volos Properties IV LLC. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Fulton bank. Amount: $1,312,500.
Samuel R Sebastianelli Jr. Property Location: W Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bank. Amount: $450,000.
Lauren C Conaboy. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services LLC. Amount: $331,150.
Edward Swartz III. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc. Bank. Amount: $284,750.
Richard Weinberger. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Amount: $400,000.
Ronald M Sebastianelli. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $255,000.
Pila Properties LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $260,000.
Richard D Durling. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $266,600.
Jeffrey Belardi. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $290,500.
Willow Trees Homes Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Tracy Bazil. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $255,550.
Bennys Realty Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $285,000.
William M Courtright. Property Location; W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $300,000.
Kenneth Reinheimer. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $750,000.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Michelle Salome Wood. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $283,500.
Drums Fuel Stop Inc. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Branch Banking and Trust Company. Amount: $950,000.
Tiffani Gorkos. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: MERS. Amount: $332,500.
Michelle Salome Wood. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $283,500.
Kingston Services Inc. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $275,000.
MG09 LP. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $1,375,000.
326 Bear Creek Commons LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: LI Lending LLC. Amount: $50,000,000.
Drums Fuel Stop Inc. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Branch Banking and Trust Co. Amount: $950,000.
Tiffani Gorkos. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: MERS. Amount: $332,500.
John J Tolli. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $445,000.
John Guarnieri. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $257,000.
Robert P Bresnahan Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $410,000.
Leonard J Crawford. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.
Leonard Crawford Electric LLC. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $320,000.
Derek R Steward. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $346,700.
Bradley A Nowak. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $316,000.
Tobey J Humphrey. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Lender: Robert C. Friedman. Amount: $472,294.06.
Thomas Muccio. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $259,887.
Bakery Boy LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: CACL Federal Credit Union. Amount: $720,000.
Timothy Joseph Fox. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $286,000.
Danielle M Demshock. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $255,200.
Michael Roberts. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Fifth Third Bank. Amount: $520,000.
Marcus Magyar. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,600.
Pasquini Property LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Richard W. Berry. Amount: $262,750.
Susquehanna Nuclear LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Citi Bank. Amount: $750,000,000.
Susquehanna Nuclear LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Citi Bank. Amount: $1,850,000,000.
Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $50,000,000.
PCPD Holdings LLC. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $360,000.
Corine L.C. Sheng. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $468,000; Lakeside.
Scott Boyer. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $423,530.
Shreeji Realty LLC. Property Location: Dupont. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $608,000.
Joseph Wagner. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $301,290.
Mark J Billet. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS.
M&A Makuta Realty LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $450,000.
Robert Sabella. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: MERS. Amount: $280,000.
Peter G Molyneaux. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: American Advisors Group. Amount: $255,000.
Peter G Molyneaux. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development. Amount: $255,000.
Bonnie Lynn Kenewell. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $390,700.
Dennis Revel. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,000.
Hang-Xi Lin. Property location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $310,800.
Alba Properties LLC. Property Location: Kington. Lender: Kingston Bank. Amount: $3,550,000.
Alba Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $3,550,000.
Brice A Kugler. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,988.
Sarah A Pecora. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $250,747.
Sarah E Mackin. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $316,000.
Gerald L Bockowski. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $324,000.
Gerald L Bockowsk. Roperty Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development. Amount: $324,000.
Scott A Kulenich. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $266,000.
David Pfeil. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,000.
Aaron M Pluchinsky. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $440,000.
Raymond W Merrill. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $318,600.
Paul Anthony Arkless. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $450,000.
Peter Korba. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Bruce Lefkowitz. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $272,000.
Jared Reesman. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $418,500.
Merrick Property Management LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $356,960.
J&K Humboldt Station LP. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: LaFayette Ambassador Bank. Amount: $14,363,382.
Bradley S Shippe. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $341,750.
Dominick Realty Inc. Property Location: Wyoming. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount.
Jaymadi Two Realty LLC. Property Location: West Wyoming. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $520,000.
George L Morrison. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Franklin Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $256,738.
Dennis M Molesevich. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Michael R Moyer. Amount: $275,000.
Brandon Ulitchney. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $341,600.
Pitcavage Real Estate Holdings LLC. Property Location: Exeter. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Lender: $285,000.
West Pittston Property LLC. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: Manasquan Bank. Amount: $525,000.
Michael Edward McPherson. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $276,000.
James D McCune. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $355,000.
Valley Center Complex LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Silicia DeBellis. Amount: $325,000.
Sami Op. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,000.
Alsbury Venture LP. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: 661 North Church Street Properties LLC. Amount: $472,50.
Brian J McDaniels. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $272,000.
Thomas W Paisley. Property Location: Black Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $346,085.
Nick LP. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $750,000.
Michael P Augello. Property Location: Pittston. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Michael P Augello. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Regina Tunney. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $258,750.
William R Dibble. Property Location: Foster Twp. Lender: 1st Summit Bank. Amount: $320,000.
Lawrence E Danko. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $390,000.
Joseph M Shinko. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265,771.
Robert J Manfre. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $325,000.
Robert John Bruno. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,000.
Change Academy. Property Location: Foster Twp. Lender: Lake of the Ozarks LLC from Commercial Bank, Amount: $44,167,000.
MONROE COUNTY
Louis Pellegrino. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $320,000.
Joseph Capobianco. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $304,000.
George Karantzalis. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Platinum Mortgage Inc. Amount: $318,187.
Maria Correa. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Family First Funding LLC. Amount: $299,475.
Jennifer and Michael McMahon. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr Cooper. Amount: $324,615.
Jason Green. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: Farm Service Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Amount: $362,000 and $161,148.
Stephanie and Ryan Amhurst. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $324,000.
Jodiann and Aaron Gibson. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $327,750.
LTS Homes LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Beneficial Bank. Amount: $311,150.
Misty Bolanos. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Amount: $310,636.
Edison Bien-Aime. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $318,131.
Meadow Lake Plaza LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $600,000.
611 Partners LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $600,000.
Abby Perich and Jason Glime. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Santander Bank NA. Amount: $450,000.
Ana Delacruz. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: 1st Constitution Bank. Amount: $301,500.
Pandas Pub LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.
JBRH Properties LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $340,000.
Michael and Susan Roselli. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Branch Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $780,000.
Aastha Real Estate Investments LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Evergreen Real Estate Investments LLC. Amount: $190,000 and $75,000.
Denzil Walcott and Deandrea Martinez-Daley. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $319,495.
Guencia Buteau. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $302,911.
Saul Savinon. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $299,538.
Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Marvin Papillion. Amount: $2,700,000.
Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Walter Pula. Amount: $2,219,900.
JP Homes Inc. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Lima One Capital LLC. Amount: $229,650.
Anthony Zuco and Efrain Cortez III. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $350,000.
Serge and Clarisse Mikendi. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: American Financial Network Inc. Amount: $305,367.
Belmont Pike Properties LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $280,000.
William and Frances Lauff. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $585,000.
Edgar Andrade. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: US Bank NA. Amount: $299,475.
Jeremy Cohen. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Clearpath Lending. Amount: $321,097.
LTS Homes LL. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.
David Kungl and Faina Golub. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $460,000.
Geotani Properties LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank. Amount: $337,000.
Forte Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $300,000.
Alex Munoz. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $302,421.
Adam and Erika Sheloski. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $324,000.
Andrew and Maegan Rigberg. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Michael and Marilyn Umen. Amount: $425,000.
Jasmine Homes LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Evergreen Real Estate Investments LLC. Amount: $250,000.
PIKE COUNTY
Joseph Fisher. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $266,000.
Joseph and Pamela R Scottlano. Property Location: Dingmans Ferry. Lender: MERS. Amount: $295,000.
Nikolaus and Josephine Schultz. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender; MERS. Amount: $253,360.
Michael Mann. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $305,100.
Martin and Regina Richter. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $257,744.
Robert C and Melanie L Gehrens. Property Location Lackawaxen. Lender: MERS. Amount: $350,600.
Joan Gramazio. Property Location Shohola. Lender: Walden Savings Bank. Amount: $340,000.
Joseph and Elizabeth Kuemerle. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $258,726.
Kevin W and Carol Dietrich. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $1,192,000.
Matthew C Edgell. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Unit. Amount: $260,000.
Laurel Woods MHC LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $402,500.
Matthew Wayne and Charee Kinser. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Lender: MERS. Amount: $266,000.
Jason and Jillian Feese. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $354,848.
Timothy and Vicki Marie McCabe. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $287,233.
Juan A and Ursula Ruiz. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $301,246.
Jesse Gerald and Denise K Nawrocki. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $347,200.
Burton and Donna Levine. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $484,350.
Jennifer A Tague. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: MERS. Amount: $281,439.
Lake Adventure Community Assoc. Inc. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $7,620,000.
Donald R and Donna M Yost. Property Location: Shohola. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,200.
Mockernut Holdings LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $351,750.
William H Detweiler. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Maount: $460,000.
Marie Sheard. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $272,000.
Gary and Karen Owens Houck. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $255,000.
William D and Evelyn M Edwards. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: MERS. Amount: $289,821.
Charles J and Rosa Kovalchik. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $321,158.
Cynthia J and Richard T Wormser. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $256,328.
Scott J Keener. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $450,000.
Denis Shametov, Roksana Granovskaya. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $257,200.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Lehigh Valley Educators Credit Union. Property Location: Lender: Tom and Lisa Bartasavage. Amount: $402,000.
Leonard and Merissa Brylewski. Property Location: Ryan Twp. Lender: Fleetwood Bank. Amount: $256,500.
Brendan and Holly Zindel. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank, NA. Amount: $371,200.
Orpat LLC, PA Ltd Liability Co. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Lender: 2087 Market Street, LLC. Amount: $375,581.
WAYNE COUNTY
Eight two Five Realty Group LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Ice Lender Holdings LLC. Lender: Amount: $405,000.
Nicholas R and Heidi R Mosher. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $267,500.
Galina and Mikhail Yusim. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $324,000.
David Allen and Marie Kristell Faraon Buchannan. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $484,350.
Ryan D and Jennifer M Matthews. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Lender: Agchoice Farm Credit.
Ramon L and Minerva Montijo Jr. Property Location: Canaan Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,000.
JCG Seven Seven. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $300,000.
Harold L and Marsha D Spangler. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Police and Fire Federal Credit Union. Amount: $327,725.
Mark and Janice Caplan. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $268,500.
John and Georgene F Anderson. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $282,520.
Alfred and Roseanne Fontauria. Property Location: Clinton Twp. 1. Ender: MERS. Amount: $252,000.
Timothy S and Shannon Lynn Fuller. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant & Preston Twps. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $137,500 & $137,500.
Alin and Sandy Mardale. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Lender: TVC Funding II. Amount: Sterling Twp.
Heather Schreiner, Jeffrey Robinson. Property Location: Texas Twp. 1 &2. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $272,370.
David and Laura E Berry. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,920.
Edward and Anna Shinn. Property Location: Honesdale National Bank. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $459,400.
Brigette Baum. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $450,000.
Caleb Robert and Michelle Vogler. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $287,200.
Anthony W and Carrie L Bourdow. Property Location: Citizens Bank. Amount: $628,000.
Sharon Flederbach. Property Location: Bethany Boro. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $555,000.
David J and Sharon E Flederbach. Property Location: Bethany Boro. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $555,000.
WYOMING COUNTY
Servion Inc. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Lender: Matthew James and Megan M Walker. Amount: $320,336.
Jeffrey C and Alison Ruddell. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: NET Federal Credit Union. Amount: $315,000.
Michael D Rhoads. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Lender: MERS. Amount: $577,087.
Brett W Fowler. Property Location: Nicholson. Lender: 1st National Bank of PA. Amount: $346,750.
Gerald J and Susan L Hildebrand. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.
OBX Property Mgmt LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Lender: People Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $395,000.
OBX Property Mgmt. LLC. Property Location: Nicholson & Falls Twps., Factoryvile. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $395,000.
Slupe Ilardi Properties LLC. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $850,000.
Timothy and Jennifer Susan Hayner. Property Location: Mehoopany. Lender: MERS. Amount $374,500.