The Pocono Mountains is home to 127 indigenous species of trees, plants and shrubs that illuminate the region come autumn.

One of the most popular times to visit the region, autumn inspires festivals, activities and special offers that celebrate fall foliage and the season’s many splendors.

Here’s a list of 25 ways to enjoy the fall season and scenery in the Pocono Mountains. For more information visit poconomountains.com.

Festive fun

1. Hop on a hayride. Snuggle up to your loved ones and draw in the crisp autumn air. Mountainside hayrides are a must at many of the region’s fall festivals.

2. Embark on an apple or pumpkin picking adventure. Make lasting autumn memories when you pick your own apples or pumpkins in the Pocono Mountains.

3. Get festive. Spirited celebrations abound in autumn. Enjoy great food, music and fun for all at some of the region’s famous fall festivals.

Tours and sightseeing

4. Find a fall foliage train excursion. Experience the excitement of a rail car ride. Fall foliage train excursions are a wonderful way to celebrate autumn in the Pocono Mountains.

5. Attend an environmental education event. Learn about the lush Pocono Mountains landscape and the creatures that call it home. Head out with a naturalist and soak up some Pennsylvania scenes and stories.

6. Go for a drive. Scenic stretches of road, such as Route 507 near Lake Wallenpaupack, offer unmatched views of autumn foliage. Hop in the car for scenic drive...and be sure to stop for fall fun along the way.

7. Take to the skies. Get a bird’s eye view of the brilliant autumn scenery during a fall foliage air tour of the Pocono Mountains.

8. Take a vineyard tour. Experience the beauty of a mountainside winery in autumn. Vineyard tours allow travelers to drink in the scenery...and flavors of the Pocono Mountains. Cheers!

9. Take a walking tour. Sightseeing in the Pocono Mountains extends far beyond man-made attractions. Discover the rich history of the region as you stroll beneath the falling leaves.

Autumn

accommodations

10. Go camping. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the natural world. Spend the night in one of the Pocono Mountains’ pristine campsites and make warm autumn memories beside a crackling fire.

11. Steal away with your sweetheart. Cozy up against the chill of autumn. Enjoy a couples-only escape complimented by the brilliant fall foliage.

12. Take a family vacation. Festivals, pumpkin patches, hayrides and more – autumn in the Pocono Mountains brings endless opportunities for family fun. But don’t just take a day trip. Check out our top picks for awesome autumn vacation spots.

Water Recreation

13. Go fishing. Enjoy a relaxing day of sport fishing amid the bold colors of autumn.

14. Take a canoe or kayaking trip. Float along the pristine waters of the Pocono Mountains and enjoy unique views of the changing mountain landscape.

15. Spend a day sailing or boating. Enjoy a leisurely lake cruise or a speedy sailboat ride. The wooded lakes of the Pocono Mountains offer some of the region’s prettiest panoramas.

Outdoor Adventure

16. Take a hike. Savor the scenery as you stroll along the wooded pathways of the Pocono Mountains. More than 260 miles of hiking trails wind through the region, revealing scenic vistas, tumbling waterfalls and lush Pocono Mountains foliage. Find the route that’s right for you.

17. Go for a bike ride. Marvel at the Pocono Mountains’ majesty from the seat of a mountain bike. Enjoy an awesome autumn outing on one of many forested bike paths.

18. Step into the saddle. Hit the trails on horseback for a unique view of the changing mountain scenery. Many of the region’s riding stables offer guided rides through scenic wooded trails.

19. Hit the links. Crisp autumn air and bright fall foliage enhance the allure of Pocono Mountains golf courses. Play a round on one of the region’s iconic courses and enjoy breathtaking views of the changing scenery.

20. Speed down Blue Lightning Tubing or the CBK Mountain Coaster. Feel the autumn wind in your hair as you glide along these unique Pocono Mountains attractions. Both offer unmatched vantage points for viewing the fall foliage.

21. Swing through the trees. What better way to see the trees than from the trees? Swing, pull, climb and zip your way through the fall foliage during a run through a treetop adventure course.

22. Play a game of disc golf. Unlike traditional golf, this ever-growing sport can be played through a variety of terrain. Disc golf courses are often set in parks and wooded areas, making them prime places for leaf-peeping...and friendly competition.

23. Try paintball. Experience fast-paced fun and excitement in zip line fun at Pocono TreeVentures in the Pocono Mountainsthe great outdoors. A game of Pocono Mountains paintball will leave you (almost) as colorful as the trees.

24. Go zip lining. Fly through the air above the reds and oranges of autumn. Zip lining experiences are available at many Pocono Mountains destinations.

25. Skydive. Freefall 13,500 feet above the blazing fall foliage for a view unlike anything you’ve ever seen. It’s an adventure fit for your bucket list.

Looking for the best time to view the fiery foliage? The Pocono Mountains has three distinct color zones, which peak at different times throughout the season. The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau’s weekly Fall Foliage Forecast tracks color and progress all autumn long. Call 570-421-5565 for a fall foliage report, and be sure to check out the organization’s Autumn in the Pocono Mountains board on Pinterest for even more colorful suggested experiences.