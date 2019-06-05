Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Submitted photo Christie Estadt of Body Blueprint in South Abington Township.

by Carolyn Giordano and Sydney Garofolo

With summer right around the corner, the time is now to get in shape and get rid of the winter blues. At it’s new location in South Abington Township, Body Blueprint, 790 Northern Blvd., is the perfect place to do so. Beginning at Uno Fitness 15 years ago, moving to Core Fitness in 2016, and finally opening up her own studio in November of 2018, owner and head trainer Christie Estadt has grown her business tremendously.

Originally from Oklahoma, Estadt attended Southern Methodist University where she was a member of the women’s basketball team. The strength training she was involved in there sparked her interest and made for an easy transition into the fitness field. Graduating with a BA in psychology and a minor in health and nutrition, she began her journey into the fitness world.

Having a husband in the military, going back to school wasn’t an option for Estadt. After moving all over the country – seven times in eight years, to be exact – she and her husband, Garth settled down in NEPA 18 years ago. Originally residing in the Hideout, a private community in Lake Ariel, Estadt ran the fitness center there. After moving to Justus, she began personal training at a different gym in the area. Her personal training slots quickly filled up and she was faced with two options. Either raise her prices, or hire more trainers, as she looked to leverage her time as opposed to working more hours, primarily because of her two kids. Fast-forward two years and she has opened up her own studio.

Estadt always knew she was going to be an entrepreneur, but didn’t know she was going to be doing this. Holding a grand opening with the SBDC on Black Friday of 2018, Body Blueprint is accommodating to all types of people, and not as intimidating as a typical gym setting may be. For those new to exercise, it is a great place to start, as any level can succeed there. Currently, Body Blueprint offers personal training, semi-private training, and small group training. Personal training focuses solely on the individual, with a program developed specifically for client goals. Semi-private training is similar to personal training only with 3-4 people, all who have similar goals. All workouts focus on a combination of strength training, endurance, cardio and core training.

Estadt describes her system as the “best system to produce best results for clients-weight loss and toning.”

Throughout her time in the fitness industry, some of the struggles Estadt has faced is with her staff. In a client-focused industry, she has found it hard to find staff with the same work ethic and values that Body Blueprint promotes. Estadt continues to focus on keeping her staff busy through marketing her business in order to keep clients coming through the door.

After occupying her new location for under a year, Estadt is currently focused on streamlining the business. In the not so near future, she hopes to eventually expand into a second location.

Drawing on her experiences, she reminds fellow women entrepreneurs to not be afraid to ask for help, “especially as women we think we can handle everything.”

Lastly, she reminds all to believe in their own system and always “dream.”

Body Blueprint Personal Training Company can be found on Facebook at Body Blueprint Personal Training Company and on Instagram at

Bodyblueprintptc.

Carolyn Giordano and Sydney Garofolo have been writing this column since they began internships with the Women Entrepreneurship Center several years ago. As they now graduate, the center wishes them the very best in their new adventures. Thanks for your hard work, ladies.