by Dave Gardner

Investment, education, employment and stability marked the trends that Northeast Pennsylvania’s business community faced during calendar year 2018.

According to Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, it was a positive year for the overall state economy as part of the ongoing national boom. Tax reform courtesy of Washington certainly helped to stimulate the business sector, as well as the curtailing of government regulations which businesses consistently said were strangling their operations.

“There hasn’t been much talk about regulation reduction stimulating the economy, but it’s very real here in Pennsylvania,” said Barr.

He noted that, despite the rosy times, concerns surfaced during 2018 about a mounting trade war with China and its inherent trade tariffs, and voiced hope that the conflict would be resolved during 2019. China is Washington’s biggest creditor, and Barr noted that this debt could become a pawn if the trade war intensifies and America’s federal debt mounts from the federal tax cuts while interest rates rise.

Steel is one product Barr specifically mentions that is being adversely affected by trade tariffs. Prices for industrial construction around the country are based to some degree on steel costs, and tariffs on this product, plus others, could place a drag upon the state’s current economic boom.

However, when looking back at 2018, workforce concerns are the number one issue voiced by Barr and virtually every employer in a survey recently conducted by the Pennsylvania Chamber. As the economy has rebounded from the 2008 financial crash, needs for trained personnel are outstripping the supply, creating a frustrating personnel shortage with no quick fix available.

“The losses suffered by the Republicans during the election also have not created any tremors within the business community,” said Barr. “Despite the changes in Congress, we are hopeful there will be agreement reached next year on renovations to the nation’s infrastructure, which are badly needed.”

Health care stability

Within the bustling health care arena, process changes from legislation were manageable during, but during 2019 could become more challenging, according to insurers. Pricing gains for Accountable Care Act Internet-based policies finally settled down as insurers gained actuarial insight from several years of operation, and Congressional battles, although heated, never resulted in the abolishment of the internet-based policy market.

Tom Novinger, MD, senior medical director with Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield, voiced the observation that the rash of mergers and acquisitions with NEPA’s health systems is largely complete. However, national system changes are still ongoing.

He said that during 2018, Highmark continued to evolve both culturally and with its business processes, and that these changes have been particularly noticeable with provider relationships as conversion occurs from a system of payment for service to payment for patient outcome. Highmark also has partnered with Geisinger to create a new facility in Montoursville, participated in improvements by the Allegheny Health System based in Pittsburgh and forged a financial affiliation with the Hershey Medical System.

The need for dollars to purchase new technologies continued to be a major insurer challenge during 2018, as all insurance company actuaries strived to forecast equipment costs and then provide for the financial needs. Promising, but costly treatments also continued to appear, such as manipulation of the immune system to battle cancer, thereby delivering new hope for patients while also increasing policy premiums.

Some drug costs also can be expected drop in time.

“The accelerating use of bio-similar drugs that provide the same effectiveness as the costly brand-name counterparts can bring down overall pharma costs,” said Dr. Novinger. “However, the drug companies may fight this trend.”

In what may be regarded as a surprise, technology actually lowered some health care costs during 2018. Dr. Novinger explained that new procedures and systems, such as the move of many patients from in-patient to out-patient care processes, are decreasing costs, and some surgical procedures such as an appendix removal or knee replacement can involve extremely short hospital stays.

“As I look back at 2018, what has kept me up at night involves the drive to provide the right care at the right place at the right time,” said Dr. Novinger. “This sounds simple, but is becoming increasingly complex.”

Industrial investment

Calendar year 2018 witnessed continued investment in the overall NEPA industrial system, according to Ken Okrepkie, regional manager with the Ben Franklin Technology Partners. This organization alone pumped $1 million into the NEPA technological infrastructure, while other economic development organizations such as Wilkes-Barre Connect, Hazleton’s CAN DO, Wilkes University and Penn State, all did their part to promote growth.

“Besides the measurable dollar investment, we’re also seeing a commitment to social media for leads and branding, and this is a big change for business in NEPA,” said Okrepkie. “For example, Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services is working on a brand called DiscoverNEPA and doing an excellent job.”

In a switch from the days of rampant NEPA unemployment, workforce issues with the availability of quality workers have come to the forefront within NEPA. Okrepkie calls this a huge change from the days when the NEPA industry was depressed for so long, with baby boomer retirements contributing to the workforce shortage in addition to the region’s industrial growth.

However, Okrepkie is confident that as 2019 rolls on, this situation will improve as the region’s 14 schools produce graduates at various levels, from specialty certification to graduate degrees. This includes badly needed two-year tech degrees.

“Companies in the industrial parks generally keep a low profile and are quiet about their workforce needs, but they need skilled people in a variety of technical disciplines,” said Okrepkie.

Therefore, Okrepkie calls 2018 a time that awareness increased about technical workforce opportunities, provided a job applicant has the appropriate education. He forecasts that economic growth will continue unless derailed by some sort of global event, with NEPA’s business incubators and industrial parks enjoying another year of accomplishment during 2019.

Cost-effective locations

The rapid escalation of high facility lease prices within urban areas, combined with tightening labor markets, definitely played a role during 2018 as companies were driven to more cost-effective locations within NEPA, according to Jim Cummings, vice president of marketing with Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services. Logistics firms consistently lead this list, and when Pennsylvania’s lower-than-urban tax structures are considered, a roadmap for industrial prosperity appears.

Urban America’s high utility costs, labor compensation needs and infrastructure congestion, also are encouraging company location within NEPA. Despite the frequent complaints of local motorists about road conditions, highway access to NEPA’s distribution centers is among the best in the nation.

“I suspect right now we’re at our market peak with firms moving here, but we’re not seeing the numbers of inquiries drop and the political instability in Washington doesn’t seem to be affecting things,” said Cummings. “I believe 18 months to two years of expansions are still possible.”

The choking ebb in expansion of investment capital, which was notorious after the 2008 financial crash, also appears to have eased, according to Cummings. Mericle is receiving few if any questions from potential customers about government financial incentives, which to Cummings indicates private money flowed readily during 2018.

“On the other hand, the steel tariffs have been a concern and we’ve tried to move quickly with new development,” said Cummings. “We are certain the tariffs are going to increase the price we must charge for buildings, but even with that threat business has been very good overall.”

Available jobs

NEPA’s industrial boom with e-commerce and manufacturing, which rolled on during 2018, is the biggest the region has witnessed since the bustling days of the 1950s, according to John Augustine, president and CEO of Penn’s Northeast. He reported that unemployment in the area is subsequently dropping, and while this regional metric is traditionally above that within the overall state, if a person wants a job it will be available in some form.

“The square footage in dollar investment we are experiencing is the greatest in 25 years,” said Augustine. “Spec buildings are popping up which indicates confidence in the economy, and within three years we will have 10 million square feet of new logistics capability here, along with increased growth in retail and hospitality.”

Augustine explained transportation challenges with the region’s infrastructure are a key issue that intensified during 2018. The region’s Route 81 corridor handled a minimum of 50,000 cars and trucks every day, with the 81/380/84 corridor witnessing 70,000 cars and trucks during every 24-hour period.

Fortunately, revamped bridges on these routes largely have been constructed with three directional lanes each way, making them ready for inevitable highway widening. This expansion will be good business within the regional logistics industry, because one-half of the Canadian population and one-third of America’s people are living within a day’s drive of NEPA.

Augustine also has seen data indicating wages are finally on the rise within NEPA. These compensation levels are not comparable to many national wages of $14 to $16 an hour, but the region’s employers, as they deal with the workforce shortage, are realizing they need up increase compensation to have a quality workforce.

“The horrible 2008 recession and its wreckage are still in the minds of many employers, and I’d say that it’s about 50/50 whether these companies finally have eased their cautious attitude,” said Augustine. “Cash standpoint as a business plays a role in how cautious companies now are, and unfortunately Washington is creating a great deal of global uncertainty for business.”

Evolving students

Thomas Botzman, Ph.D., president of Misericordia University, noted that during 2018 NEPA continued to enjoy a full and expanding range of higher education options, from certificate programs, through two and four-year programs to Ph.D. options. He observed that the students enrolled in these schools are evolving toward a greater understanding of other people’s needs and opinions, while also pushing for a better connection between higher education and the outside world, particularly in the arena of ethics.

Dr. Botzman also has witnessed increasing numbers of community college and other adult students return to school to earn a four-year degree, as internet technology continues to change access to schools. Many of these students have known nothing of the world except the post 9/11 and 2008 financial crash eras, and largely are now questioning problems at the local levels with an understand that small changes can have big national results.

“An example of this is the millennial kids applying the freedom of technology, developing an outward focus, and solving problems,” said Dr. Botzman.

With education still a labor-intensive industry, 2018 also saw schools struggling with operating costs, with health care insurance premiums near the top of the list. Regulatory compliance, despite any positive intent by legislators, also continued to increase costs for education such as the need to actively cope with varying regulations for distance learning between states.

“There are also changing financial tools that we have to deal with,” said Dr. Botzman. “For example, the federal Perkins Loan program, which provided low-interest loans to college students with an exceptional financial need, has expired and deprived us of one option for a loan of last resort.”