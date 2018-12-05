Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Joe Sylvester

Homeowners looking to sell their houses should still have an easy time of it. They might have some trouble, though, finding the next home of their dreams.

Home sellers are drawing more interest from prospective buyers because there are fewer homes on the market, a condition seen in most parts of the country for the past couple of years.

“A lot of people are getting multiple offers on their properties,” said Allan Hetkowski, chief executive officer of the Greater Scranton Board of Realtors, which serves the real estate market in Lackawanna, Wyoming and Susquehanna counties. He’s also CEO of the Pike-Wayne Association of Realtors.

More offers lead to higher prices on homes because of increased competition from those looking to buy.

In some cases, that leads to a bidding war, according to Todd Umbenhauer, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.

He said there has been even more of a slowdown late this year.

“Sales in September across the country were the lowest since 2015,” Umbenhauer said. “Sales were down 4.1 percent from a year ago. Rising interest rates have led to declining sales across the country.”

But Hetkowski sees the market loosening up due to the improved economy.

“Locally and nationally it’s starting to ease,” he said. “We did see an increase in sale prices.”

He said the market has been improving for a number of reasons.

“I would have to say it had to be the economy, the change in tax laws, people have more and more disposable income,” Hetkowski said. “The big thing is the economy, their perception of a better market over those years the market was depressed. Interest rates are always a problem. That has an effect on what they can afford. That may move people out of the market.”

Fewer homes for sale

“Inventory is still so there’s not a lot to choose from,” said Terry Solomon-August, co-owner of the Antonik & Associates real estate firm in Nanticoke and president-elect of the Luzerne County Association of Realtors. The association serves the real estate market in not only Luzerne County, but also goes into Lackawanna and Columbia counties and sometimes into the Poconos.

“A lot of times we get into multiple offer situations,” she said. “It slowed down slightly. I almost thought people were waiting until the election. It seems to have picked up again.”

Umbenhauer said it has been a seller’s market for two to two and half years.

“The biggest driver is the lack of inventory,” he said. “More people are looking for homes. Sellers are staying where they are.”

Umbenhauer said some people who bought their current homes at a lower interest rate might be hesitant to get into a new mortgage at a higher rate.

That leads to potential buyers offering more than the asking price.

He said many offers don’t include requiring the seller to pay for the home inspection, which he doesn’t recommend, or don’t require testing for radon.

Solomon-August said potential buyers do get into bidding wars for homes.

“It all depends on their circumstances,” she said. “They might put more money down, they could give up inspections and, yes, they do write letters (to the seller) to try to tug at the heart strings.”

Umbenhauer, like Hetkowski, sees a shift taking place.

They both noted interest rates are still low, despite the Federal Reserve’s increases this year.

“I remember the ’70s. The normal rate was 16 percent,” Hetkowski said.

“I was selling houses when interest rates were 18 percent,” Umbenhauer said. “The problem in the ’70s was there wasn’t mortgage money available.”

Now with the Fed recently raising interest rates close to 5 percent, that still is a much better rate than in the ’70s, though millennials just getting into the housing market think 5 percent is high, Umbenhauer said.

“Sometimes people say interest rates are rising, I need to get into the market,” Umbenhauer said. “Some say they’re waiting for them to come down. (I tell them) you don’t understand, 5 percent is not high.”

He said millennials — those born between 1981 and 1997 — delayed their entry into the housing market when interest rates were around 3.5 percent. After the Fed increased the rate three times this year, the August average mortgage interest rate was at 4.63, as reported by Freddie Mac, Umbenhauer said.

“I won’t be surprised to see 5 percent early next year,” he said.

Hetkowski said he hasn’t heard of cases in which potential buyers passed on the home inspection in order to sweeten their offer. He said bank loans require the home inspections, so unless the buyer is making a cash offer, the inspection is required.

Listings, pending sales down, prices up

According to the November report from the Greater Scranton Board of Realtors, new listings in Greater Scranton were down 18.7 percent to 230. Pending sales decreased 1.1 percent to 185. Inventory shrunk 16.5 percent to 1,156 units.

Meanwhile the median sales price was up 11 percent to $144,750. Days on the market decreased 12.6 percent to 83 days. Months supply of inventory was down 17.7 percent to 6.5 months, indicating that supply increased relative to demand.

Solomon-August said listings in the Luzerne County board’s market area decreased to 5,147 listings from 5,450 in 2017, a decrease of about 5.6 percent. Home sales decreased to 2,621 from 2646 last year, about 0.9 of a percent.

She expects the market to improve.

“I would certainly hope so,” she said. “There always are reasons for people to be moving – family situation, your job.”

But, she said, price ranges determine where people search for a home.

“I would tell them to definitely hire a Realtor to help them in their home search,” Solomon-August said. “We could try to push them in an appropriate direction to try find a home.”