Bazooka Candy Brands opened the doors to its Ring Pop factory in Scranton to 20 local students from The Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County on Tuesday, Nov. 6 for a rare tour designed to enlighten students about the manufacturing process of the popular Ring Pop candy.

Anthony Trani, VP of Global Marketing and Innovation for Bazooka Candy Brands, led the students on the tour. It was a day filled with sweet treats, as the students learned about the manufacturing of Ring Pop candies and got an inside look at the facility.