Submitted Photo On Thursday, Jan. 2, U.S. Senator Bob Casey and members of his team stopped by the Scranton Area Community Foundation office discuss NEPA Moves, the Foundation’s initiative focused on providing solutions to the transportation challenges that limit access to affordable housing, job opportunities, educational and cultural opportunities and quality health care in northeast Pennsylvania. From left: Nora Kern, Scranton Area Community Foundation executive assistant to the president and CEO; Aimee Wechsler, regional manager for Northeastern Pennsylvania to Senator Robert P. Casey, Jr.; Vivian Williams, NEPA Moves’ project coordinator; Laura Ducceschi, Scranton Area Community Foundation president and CEO; Robert. P. Casey, Jr., United States Senator for Pennsylvania; Maggie Martinelli, Scranton Area Community Foundation director of administration and projects; Kenneth Okrepkie, Scranton Area Community Foundation board chair; Cathy Fitzpatrick, Scranton Area Community Foundation grants and scholarships manager; Jack Groarke, economic development director to Senator Robert P. Casey, Jr.