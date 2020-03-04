Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Submitted Photo For a second holiday season, the three Northeast Pennsylvania Region offices of Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. helped strengthen the Adopt-an-Angel program of Children and Youth Services of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. Associates at Isett offices in Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton and Stroudsburg raised $1,020, which helped pay for giftsfor 11 children who receive support from the county agencies. The firm also contributed $350 to the effort through its Charitable Support Program. Barry Isett & Associates’ Stephanie Milewski, registered landscape architect, left, and Lori Girvan, professional geologist, donated time and money to Adopt an Angel.

