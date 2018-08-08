Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Robb

Cedar Crest College’s coeducational School of Adult and Graduate Education offers a variety of academic programs designed to meet the educational needs of today’s busy adult student. The college offers flexible online, hybrid and accelerated courses and makes it easy to earn credit for previous coursework and life experience.

The Cedar Crest College School of Nursing

Cedar prides itself in preparing nursing students to make a difference for their patients, community and world. Adult students who enroll in the School of Nursing can choose from a number of programs, from the undergraduate level through the doctoral level. The college recently added three BSN-DNP tracks, including the Nurse Anesthesia Program, which will begin this fall. Students can take advantage of the latest technology, including the new $1.8 million Graduate Simulation Center, which features two adult high-fidelity manikins, a high-fidelity birthing mother and a high-fidelity newborn baby in realistic practice settings such as critical care patient rooms, a preoperative assessment room and an operating room.

Undergraduate nursing programs include a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Completion for RNs and a School Nurse Certificate.

Graduate nursing programs include: MSN Nurse Administrator, MSN Nurse Educator, MSN Family/Individual Across the Lifespan Nurse Practitioner, MSN Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, BSN-DNP Family/Individual Across the Lifespan Nurse Practitioner, BSN-DNP Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, BSN-DNP Nurse Anesthesia Program, Post Master’s Certificate Family/Individual Across the Lifespan Nurse Practitioner, Post Master’s Certificate Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Post Master’s Certificate Nurse Administrator and Post Master’s Certificate Nurse Educator.

Dr. Wendy Robb, the Dean of the School of Nursing, has been the chair of the Nursing Department since 2012. Under her leadership, the graduate programs offered by the college have expanded to include the Doctorate of Nursing Practice and the implementation of the Nurse Practitioner and Nurse Anesthesia programs.

To learn more about the Cedar Crest College School of Nursing, visit cedarcrest.edu/nursing.