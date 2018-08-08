Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Brundage

Employers looking for focused education and training for their employees now have a new option to consider: the Keystone College Professional Development Institute. The Professional Development Institute, which was developed by Keystone College President Tracy L. Brundage, Ph.D. while she was serving as the college’s provost, provides flexible solutions for professional development and customized training programs for the area’s workforce.

“The Keystone College Professional Development Institute draws on the resources and expertise from Keystone’s established academic programs,” said Brundage. “Content specialists and the professional network Keystone enjoys in Northeastern Pennsylvania allows the Institute to develop programs that prepare individuals to thrive and excel in today’s competitive workforce.”

The Keystone College Professional Development Institute provides timely, cost effective, focused education and training services to improve workforce competencies. The Professional Development Institute helps individuals to experience success in an increasingly complex workplace; advance business and technology skills; participate in effective and industry recognized training opportunities and engage in coursework with higher education faculty, industry professionals and community leaders.

The Professional Development Institute offers a variety of competency credentials and customizable solutions that work best for a business.

Competency credentials available include 3-D digital design and printing; business and accounting; finance; customer service training; hospitality; information technology, including Microsoft applications, databases, spreadsheets, web programming and information security; paralegal; professional communications and supervision, leadership and management. The Institute also creates customized training programs to address company’s training needs.

A variety of course options are available, including on-site training at workplaces or on the Keystone College campus in face-to-face, online or hybrid formats. For more information or to schedule a session, contact Mary Dower at 570-945-8380 or mary.dower@keystone.edu.