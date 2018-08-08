Article Tools Font size – + Share This



King’s College is excited to offer both the RN to Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing Program and the Dual Degrees in Nursing (DDN) through a unique partnership with Luzerne County Community College (LCCC).

According to the Institute of Medicine, the expectation within the health care industry is for nurses to have at least a bachelor’s-level degree by the year 2020. At the national level, professional nursing organizations, as well as private foundations involved in health care workforce issues, support the BS in nursing as the appropriate level of education for nurses. The American Association of the Colleges of Nursing (AACN) recognizes the BS in nursing as the minimum educational requirement for professional nursing practice.

Nursing at King’s consists of foundational level (general education and required pre-professional courses) and advanced nursing courses. Nursing students must meet general core educational requirements in addition to nursing-specific requirements to qualify for the baccalaureate degree.

The program provides learning experiences in a variety of clinical settings, including community health agencies, clinics, hospitals and homes. Students have the opportunity to analyze a variety of issues in professional nursing practice and health care. Students are also introduced to a basic understanding of how evidence is developed, including the research process and clinical judgment in nursing.

Success in every career hinges on one’s ability to think critically, be an effective communicator, have quantitative and technical competencies and make ethical and moral decisions. King’s takes an interdisciplinary approach to nursing, exposing students to the transferable skills of liberal learning that are the foundation of a King’s College education.

Employers value the liberal arts/nursing combination, since students possess not only technical skills, but also the ability to write proposals, make presentations and have a broader understanding of medical practice and the role of health care in our changing society. Nursing students at King’s develop the ability to think critically beyond the requirements of a nursing degree. They also learn the importance of social responsibility and ethical behavior and develop the ability to make informed, responsible decisions, according to its program director Cynthia Glawe Mailloux PhD, RN, CNE, professor and chair Department of Nursing at King’s.

Consistent with the King’s College mission, the nursing students are prepared to become nurse leaders to advance the health of the Wyoming Valley community, the wider geographic regions and the global community, with a focus on the underserved. This is accomplished through innovative, high quality and accessible educational programs, clinical practice, research and public service.

Registered nurses of accredited associate degree and diploma degree programs of nursing with evidence of licensure in Pennsylvania allows a student to enroll in the Bachelor of Science in nursing degree at King’s. This program is consistent with trends in nursing and the recommendations of the IOM report of increasing the BSN workforce from 50 percent to 80 percent by 2020.

The BS in nursing degree requires a minimum of 122 credits and includes three graduate credits that may be applied to a Master of Science degree program in nursing. This program can be completed on a part-time basis and full-time with a cohort admission. Students will take upper level nursing courses with a focus on leadership and community health. The curriculum is consistent with the standards of the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the accrediting body for the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN).

“It is so consistent with the flexibility of today’s adult learners,” said Mailloux. “Half of the coursework is independently done on line and half in class. And the cost is very competitive as well.”

Credits are earned through transfer and advanced placement. A total of 35 advanced placement credits for course work are awarded after registration of the first course. After a transcript evaluation has been completed, the student completes the necessary individually determined King’s core credits along with 25 credits of course work in the professional nursing major.

The program will begin admitting students on a part-time basis in the fall and it consists of 122 credits.

For more information, visit kings.edu/nursing.