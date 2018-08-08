Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Edmonds

Effective business leadership is defined broadly.

For some, it’s the ability to tackle a variety of priorities while inspiring teamwork and collaboration. For others, it’s all about the results in relation to the bottom line.

According to Dr. Jennifer Edmonds, all of these factors are important when leading a business or organization. As the director of the MBA program at Wilkes University, she used her business and academic experience, as well as focus groups, surveys and polls, to create a curriculum that allows graduates to specialize in the latest business trends while excelling with timeless business acumen.

New tracks in global business, leadership and management are now available in addition to the core MBA program.

“Studies show that students with their MBA enjoy more job opportunities and a higher rate of pay,” said Edmonds. “These new program tracks ensure that our students have a distinct blend of leadership, decision-making and communications skills that lend themselves to a variety of professional positions.”

Edmonds has served as the associate dean in the Jay S. School of Business & Leadership at Wilkes since 2016. She is also an associate professor of statistics and operations management, where she helps students develop and sharpen the quantitative and analytical skills that allow them to evaluate real-life business situations. Prior to joining Wilkes, she worked as a process engineer at Dow Corning Corporation in Michigan.

Her research interests focus on efficiency, sustainability and creating a better workplace, all notable areas for MBA candidates who may wish to lead an organization or manage a team.

The Wilkes MBA program is tailored to adults who want to advance their career while balancing work and family responsibilities. Weekend and evening classes are offered, some in online formats, and part- or full-time study is available. In fact, most MBA students at Wilkes are enrolled part-time, an option that allows them to complete the program in about two years. Nearly all agree that the program enhanced their professional skills.

Megan Neri, a two-time Wilkes graduate, completed her MBA in 2017. As a sales account manager at Pepperjam, she credits the MBA with her renewed confidence and expertise.

“The Wilkes MBA has given me the knowledge and confidence to excel in my current career as well as future endeavors,” said Neri. “It has provided me with skills that are critical in today’s business environment. Without my MBA, I can honestly say that I would not be the successful woman that Wilkes University has so expertly molded me into.”

Coursework is broad enough to provide a comprehensive business baseline to students of all academic backgrounds, while providing the advanced leadership and management skills needed to get to the next level. Courses address foundational concepts and business essentials like financial management, leadership practices and legal concepts. Specialized courses take a closer view at leading organizational change, crisis response, conflict resolution, project management and global e-business.

The program culminates in a capstone course that includes both conceptual and experiential use of core business functions, from marketing to management.

“We embrace the practicality of our program, teaching concepts that allow our students to learn it today, use it tomorrow. That’s an incredible trait for employees to possess in the ever-evolving business world,” said Edmonds.

A bachelor’s degree in any discipline is considered for admission. New students are accepted each fall and spring. Prospective students may learn more at wilkes.edu/mba.