Zurawski

Alison Zurawski believes hard work and a passion for what you do contribute to the success you enjoy along the way.

“I work very hard and am driven. I always go the extra ‘five’ miles in everything I go to do,” she explains. “I also do not mind taking a risk and working hard to build good relationships.”

Some people may think it is her job to be involved with the community but for her it is a passion – what she loves to do.

Zurawski is the community relations manager for Community Bank, N.A, and has been with the bank for more than 17 years. She is responsible for supporting all 32 Community Bank, N.A. Pennsylvania branches in the coordination of internal and external initiatives. She also develops community and social outreach activities while promoting the bank within the six counties in which they serve.

Outside the office, Zurawski is an active leader in her community and takes volunteerism to the next level.

She is currently a board member for the Back Mountain Chamber, Northeast Sight Services and Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center. She also volunteers for numerous organizations and fundraising committees, including CASA of Luzerne County, Leadership Wilkes-Barre Alumni Council, North Branch Land Trust, Osterhout Free Library, Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, Northeast Sight Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge, Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, Tunkhannock Foundation, United Way of Wyoming Valley, Back Mountain Chamber, The Lands at Hillside Farms and Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce.

Most recently she was recognized as the 2018 Volunteer of the Year Award recipient from the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce.

Zurawski is also a graduate of Leadership Wilkes-Barre, Class of 2016.

Her boss, mentor and friend in her life is Barbara Maculloch.

“She has worked hard for her success as the PA President of Community Bank, N.A. and truly inspires me,” the businesswoman said. “Barb is also deeply committed to the community and understands the value of giving back.”

As her career grows, Zurawski surrounds herself with people who can teach her something.

“I’m always willing to learn and always willing to try something new,” she adds.

Her husband, Brian, shows his unwavering love and support of her growing career and community involvement.

“Being involved with so many organizations takes me away from home many evenings and he is so supportive of me,” she said.

Her parents are also great supporters and have been a positive influence in her life. She was taught at a young age the meaning of respect and hard work.

Zurawski attended Luzerne Community College and resides in Trucksville with her husband, Brian.