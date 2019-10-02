Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Submitted photo Staff, family members and individuals recently gathered to enjoy an end-of-summer picnic at Allied Services Vocational Training Center in Scranton. The aloha-themed party featured music, food, games and costumes. Members of Allied Services senior leadership joined in the fun, including the pie-throwing contest. From left, first row: Alea Granville, Shannon Sweeney, April Moran and Theresa Chapman. Second row: Chris Powell, Heather Barrett and Chris Pate.

Staff, family members and individuals recently gathered to enjoy an end-of-summer picnic at Allied Services Vocational Training Center in Scranton. The Aloha-themed party featured music, food, games and costumes. Members of Allied Services senior leadership joined in the fun, including the pie throwing contest. First row, from left: Alea Granville, Shannon Sweeney, April Moran and Theresa Chapman. Second row, from left: Chris Powell, Heather Barrett and Chris Pate.