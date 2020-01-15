Article Tools Font size – + Share This

A hand-crafted prototype binnacle from World War II. Submitted photos A specimen cabinet was used by wealthy people in the 1860s to house collections of rare and exotic bugs.

For Norman Fayne, owner of the Olde Engine Works Antique Marketplace, business and story go hand in hand.

Which is why he decided to launch a blog.

“People love a great story. ... especially when the story is full of interesting history and fascinating details,” Fayne said.

The Stroudsburg businessman has collected and sold antiques for decades. He operates his business inside a 116-year-old building, and he loves finely made antique furniture.

“The digital blog format is new for us, but we’ve been sharing stories about interesting antiques for years,” he said. “We thought, ‘why not try telling these stories online?’”

With this seed of an idea planted, that’s exactly what the Olde Engine Works (OEW) team did.

Starting in December, they officially launched a new website showcasing the rarest and most fascinating antiques that come through the marketplace.

“The response so far has been wonderful,” Fayne said. “Our regular customers love reading these blogs over morning coffee, but in particular, it’s the people who live too far to visit regularly who have been enjoying this glimpse into life at the OEW.”

What goes into a blog?

“We work with all of our vendors to compile a detailed history about the item we’re sharing, and we make sure to include any interesting facts we can find,” said Fayne. “Taking high-resolution photographs is also a huge help and really enables us to convey the story of these rare items even better.”

So far, the blog has featured items such as an 1860s specimen cabinet with a secret hinge used to hide a brass locking mechanism. It was used by wealthy people to house collections of rare and exotic bugs.

“Up next, we’re featuring an ultra-rare item from the Lionel Train company,” Fayne said. “It’s a hand-crafted prototype binnacle from World War II. This was a time when the company was forced to cease train production to help with the war effort. This one-of-one prototype was handmade by the famous Lionel Train inventor Frank Pettit and was shared with us by his son.”

Fayne didn’t reveal what else was in the pipeline, but he smiled and assured the best is yet to come.

“We’ve got some exceptional items coming up,” he said. “Everyone in this building is completely passionate about antiques and treasures. ... Between all of us, we’re able to share wonderful stories. Most of the items coming up have never been published on the internet before. We really have fun creating these (blog posts).”

Thanks to the blog, it’s easier than ever to learn the stories behind the fascinating items coming through the Olde Engine Works. To learn more, visit OldeEngineWorks.com.