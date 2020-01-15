Submitted photo The Autism Center at Misericordia University recently held a grand opening so people could tour the facility at 50 Lake St., in Dallas Borough, and meet with staff, administration and friends of the program. From left: John P. Moses, chairperson, AllOne Foundation Board; President Thomas J. Botzman, Misericordia University; Dean Barbara Schwartz-Bechet, College of Health Sciences and Education, Misericordia University; John Graham, member, AllOne Foundation Board; Kristin Hoffman, director, Autism Center at Misericordia University; and John W. Cosgrove, executive director, AllOne Foundation.