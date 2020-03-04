Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Submitted photo From left: Community Bank N.A. Community Relations Manager Alison Zurawski, CASA Program Coordinator Sarah Mule, Community Bank N.A. Pennsylvania President Barbara Maculloch and CASA Executive Director John Aciukewicz.

Throughout its more than 150-year history, Community Bank N.A. has remained committed to giving back to the communities it serves. In 2019, the bank’s annual charitable giving reached more than $2.6 million in sponsorships, donations and grants, with its branches across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts donating to more than 2,500 local organizations.

“Going the extra mile for our neighbors is a fundamental part of our values,” Community Bank N.A. Pennsylvania President Barbara Maculloch said in a news release. “As our name suggests, one of the important missions of our bank is to support the well-being of the communities we serve and where we work and live. We’re more than just your local teller or banker — we’re your neighbors, friends, maybe even family. We want to help give our region a better tomorrow.”

Each branch follows the passions of its employees and customers to support causes that are important to its community. In addition to awarding corporate donations, branches often host fundraisers and collection drives as a way for employees, customers and community members to participate in the charitable giving.

In northeast Pennsylvania, Community Bank N.A. supported a variety of organizations, including Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center, CASA of Luzerne County and St. Joseph’s Center.

On top of its charitable giving, Community Bank N.A. employees also volunteer their time to local nonprofits and charities in need. In 2019, team members committed more than 10,000 hours to giving back.